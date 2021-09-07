 Skip to content
 
(ABC News)   Extremist attacked officers in New Zealand prison, showing the dangers of incarcerating pro-Saruman half-orcs   (abcnews.go.com)
12
0lorin
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
bubies!
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Article is useless without photo of said half-Orc, although he certainly sounds the type.
 
gar1013
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wonder how long Subby's headline essentially calling a brown person some sort of sub-human monster will stay up.

Not really a good look admins/mods, but hey - at least the article didn't say anything bad about Biden.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gar1013: Wonder how long Subby's headline essentially calling a brown person some sort of sub-human monster will stay up.

Not really a good look admins/mods, but hey - at least the article didn't say anything bad about Biden.


Not art.
 
Snort
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So why was he released?
 
stuffy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Need to send some US cops over to show them how "accidents" happen.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Are we sure it wasn't just another episode of Wellington Paranormal?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"He argued with staff about which yard he was going to and his behavior escalated," Leota said. "He was directed to return to his cell and he struck two officers."

She said he later assaulted another staff member.

Leota said they identified Samsudeen as having potentially violent extremist views but he refused help. She said he did meet twice with an imam from the local Muslim community but didn't engage with him in a meaningful way.

Should have escalated straight to taking away his PS3 time.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Snort: So why was he released?


Evidently he's out while his sentence is being appealed.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Snort: So why was he released?


I was thinking more like; why wasn't he deported on release? Initially obtained refugee status on false documents. Cancel refugee status, send him back.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gar1013: Wonder how long Subby's headline essentially calling a brown person some sort of sub-human monster will stay up.

Not really a good look admins/mods, but hey - at least the article didn't say anything bad about Biden.


Look on the bright side: you can use this for coffee talk at your next klan meeting.
 
Mouser
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gar1013: Wonder how long Subby's headline essentially calling a brown person some sort of sub-human monster will stay up.

Not really a good look admins/mods, but hey - at least the article didn't say anything bad about Biden.


To be fair, Subby repeated the original headline's omission of "Islamic State-inspired" from the description "extremist".  I can guarantee that if the half-orc had been a white supremacist, that would've been front and center.
 
