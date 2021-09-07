 Skip to content
 
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Stray Cats, Midge Ure, Communards, A Flock Of Seagulls, and Yaz. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good morning you beautiful lot
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
didn't make it back in time for today, but back tomorrow for sure. and Thursday is Trifectarama 2021. Today's show repeat was picked out by Lioness7, so if it sucks, it's on her. NeoMoxie and Pista are running things, so....give 'em hell 😅😂🤣
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Allo.

Stray Cats eh?
When I saw them I was completely mesmerised by Setzer.
What a guitar player that man is
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I can't post the playlist from that show - my ISP's DHCP servers blew up - so I missed the whole thing.

The good news is, this isn't a re-run for me!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Today's show repeat was picked out by Lioness7, so if it sucks, it's on her.


Woohoo! A Lioness7 Show? Gettin' my buckle boots ready...
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yaz- "Don't Go" off your birth control pills

s.abcnews.comView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Trifectarama is my oil wrestling triplets pay per view Bananarama cover band
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: socalnewwaver: Today's show repeat was picked out by Lioness7, so if it sucks, it's on her.
.


Just imagine the Lioness dancing around the flat Winnie The Pooh Style makes me smile.

ohmy.disney.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Today's show attire
Fark user imageView Full Size


Has to be my favourite The Cult album.
But their best song from the period (The Snake) was just a b side
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Trifectarama is my oil wrestling triplets pay per view Bananarama cover band


hahahahahahaha Frighteningly, I can totally picture that on WWE.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hi everybody.
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I be here. Friday was funny and truly was Past Forward. (For those that missed it, Thursday's thread got reposted on Friday)
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: socalnewwaver: Today's show repeat was picked out by Lioness7, so if it sucks, it's on her.

Woohoo! A Lioness7 Show? Gettin' my buckle boots ready...


Ooh.
I'd better goth up properly then
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I went to UCI and my old roommate used to be a DJ at KUCI. He'd get a kick out of this nostalgia theme because that's what was popular when we were there :-)
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

djslowdive: I be here. Friday was funny and truly was Past Forward. (For those that missed it, Thursday's thread got reposted on Friday)


It got taken down cos someone spammed & then re-activated I think.
I missed the spam but saw the hilarity
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: I can't post the playlist from that show - my ISP's DHCP servers blew up - so I missed the whole thing.

The good news is, this isn't a re-run for me!


The tweets will go out from my feed today, so @pistabacsi if it helps
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: I can't post the playlist from that show - my ISP's DHCP servers blew up - so I missed the whole thing.

The good news is, this isn't a re-run for me!


Is here, but it's a pretty great playlist.
Also..  o/
Still at work but will be back for most in a bit.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Here.  Let's go!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm so excited for Friday. New Amyl & The Sniffers album comes out.
The new track they leaked today is superb
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Here we go

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Here we gooo....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hello everyone!

Thank you Mr. DJ :) Yes, yes, it's all my fault. That terrible music you are going to hear again, poor you beautiful lot. The worst show ever. I'm completely tasteless. I'm so sorry...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Pista: NeoMoxie: socalnewwaver: Today's show repeat was picked out by Lioness7, so if it sucks, it's on her.

Woohoo! A Lioness7 Show? Gettin' my buckle boots ready...

Ooh.
I'd better goth up properly then
[Fark user image image 850x1133]


I have...um, one thumbnail painted black.
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Hello everyone!

Thank you Mr. DJ :) Yes, yes, it's all my fault. That terrible music you are going to hear again, poor you beautiful lot. The worst show ever. I'm completely tasteless. I'm so sorry...


It's exactly what we'd expect from you
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

djslowdive: Lioness7: Hello everyone!

Thank you Mr. DJ :) Yes, yes, it's all my fault. That terrible music you are going to hear again, poor you beautiful lot. The worst show ever. I'm completely tasteless. I'm so sorry...

It's exactly what we'd expect from you


Gonna turn up the stereo so I can listen to the terrible selection and make tut-tut noises while shaking my head =]
 
