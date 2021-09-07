 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   He growled like a dog while taking his mask on and off his face, gave the middle finger and swore at flight attendants. Why yes, alcohol was involved   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
24
    More: Dumbass, Southwest Airlines, Flight attendant, Airline, flight crew, Rowdy airline passengers, fellow passengers, SALT LAKE CITY, God Bless America  
•       •       •

597 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Sep 2021 at 3:35 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is normal behavior now, right.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We understand you didn't enjoy the experience of your last flight. Good news! You'll never have to fly again.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Even the time I got bumped to first class on a cross country flight and got wasted on free scotch I was still really polite to the flight attendants.

Maybe some people are assholes regardless of alcohol
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Even the time I got bumped to first class on a cross country flight and got wasted on free scotch I was still really polite to the flight attendants.

Maybe some people are assholes regardless of alcohol


Alcohol doesn't change you, it removes your inhibitions so you show who you really are.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Alcohol doesn't change you, it removes your inhibitions so you show who you really are.


well, I sure feel sorry for this guy...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Even the time I got bumped to first class on a cross country flight and got wasted on free scotch I was still really polite to the flight attendants.

Maybe some people are assholes regardless of alcohol


You did first class all wrong. Did you even use the phrase "don't you know who I am"?

Typical newbie mistake.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Last time I drank alcohol I ended up doing the dishes for the guy who served me the drinks. Not because I had to but because I wanted to. Also I haven't drank in ages and every now and then I feel like growling and barking at people because it's so much simpler and I'm jealous my dog is the only one who gets to do it to get the point across.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If these people got straight up hospitalized every time they tried this crap they wouldnt keep doing it.
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Technically, interfering with a flight crew member in the performance of their duties is a federal offence. I wish they would charge them with this rather than some misdemeanor.
 
hammettman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why did he shout "Joe Biden."   Looking for a deal on a lifetime Amtrak pass?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Thanks for the $10,000 fine
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: Technically, interfering with a flight crew member in the performance of their duties is a federal offence. I wish they would charge them with this rather than some misdemeanor.


This shiat would stop fast.   If this is how they behave on flights imagine how they act when they drive... and how often they beat the kids/wife.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's Reddit & all, but here's a post with the video (NSFW language):

https://old.reddit.com/r/ActualPublic​F​reakouts/comments/pjuhqe/maga_man_has_​a_meltdown_on_a_plane/
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Years ago, there was a local (Vancouver based) COPS-lite show called To Serve And Protect. At least half the segments happened in the suburb of Surrey and in most of them you could bet on hearing the phrase: "How much have you had to drink tonight, sir?"
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Years ago, there was a local (Vancouver based) COPS-lite show called To Serve And Protect. At least half the segments happened in the suburb of Surrey and in most of them you could bet on hearing the phrase: "How much have you had to drink tonight, sir?"


Ahhh, Surrey girls. The only sure thing in life.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And people are going to keep acting like belligerent asswipes until they're regularly prescribed a truncheon-strike to the mouth for their stupidity.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Funny how every single time one of these...people have a "mental breakdown" it's some form of racist tirade.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A reminder to all of us that dislike this behavior: We should not let people being jerks ...

1. ... get what they want with their jerkitude, nor should we allow being a jerk to become the way to get what you want.

2. ... let us get angry and become jerky ourselves.

I sometimes have to remind myself with these stories that it's important to remember the calm folks won out. Ultimately, that's the way to handle these things: The more these folks throw tantrums, the calmer we should get as we deal with them. Treat these folks like the little kids they're being and don't let them get the dopamine rush of knowing their anger got us riled.

Keep calm, carry on and wait until these folks run out of energy, then have the authorities escort them off accordingly.
 
rillettes
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: [Fark user image 600x337]


Is that Henry Morgan on the left? (Colonel Potter)
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I love how something like 2800 of the 3800 unruly passenger incidents have been antimaskers, but puritans keep focusing on alcohol as the supposed common factor.

Don't ban alcohol from flights, ban antimaskers...
 
born_yesterday
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Pfighting Polish: A reminder to all of us that dislike this behavior: We should not let people being jerks ...

1. ... get what they want with their jerkitude, nor should we allow being a jerk to become the way to get what you want.

2. ... let us get angry and become jerky ourselves.

I sometimes have to remind myself with these stories that it's important to remember the calm folks won out. Ultimately, that's the way to handle these things: The more these folks throw tantrums, the calmer we should get as we deal with them. Treat these folks like the little kids they're being and don't let them get the dopamine rush of knowing their anger got us riled.

Keep calm, carry on and wait until these folks run out of energy, then have the authorities escort them off accordingly.


Counterpoint: They should be beaten to within an inch of their life and then get an introduction to the metric system
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.