World Trade Tower surfer talks about his survival; wants his camera back
Oak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's see him do it without the Power Cosmic.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WOW that was one hell of ride, glad he made it.
 
mutt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never knew this happened.
 
hinten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did not know that.

Any drawings, recreations, any theories how this happened?
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat. Think about how high a 22 story building is and then imagine free-falling all the way to the 2nd story and somehow being protected by random acts of physics. I've survived a few things I shouldn't have, but nothing like that. Peace.
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Still too early? Naah
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, he's Italian.  A building collapse is just a rite of passage.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hinten: Did not know that.

Any drawings, recreations, any theories how this happened?


It's been a second, but I believe the towers had a main central support system based around the elevators and electrical, plumbing and HVAC....and the floors were kind of floating between that and the steel beams on the outside running vertically that also provided support. My best, not a structural engineer guess, would be he got caught in a corner where the integrity remained, but the building basically fell down around him, and he somehow rode that down and lived..... One in a billion. He should play the lottery. I could also be talking out of my ass here.....
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

mutt: I never knew this happened.


The same day there were stories that some guy "rode the rubble down" but those were obviously made up without real evidence, like saying people rode the rubble down from the top floor, etc. Now it turns out someone did.

I want to know who the 2nd person is, what their story was.
 
zulius
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This guy?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So he's the male Domino?
 
Watubi
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm puzzled by his timeline, it collapsed an hour after the plane and he claims he proceeded down the stairwell soon after.  He descended .75 floors per minute?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mutt: I never knew this happened.


Me either, or the fact that TWO people did it (if I read that right).
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This guy is like a Toyota Hi-Lux.
 
freakay
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

zulius: [Fark user image image 300x207]
This guy?


I was in an office at the time with a few relatively intelligent people. They had no clue about the internet or faking photos or anything. Hadn't really heard of photoshop.

One guy showed me this photo in horror and wanted to get everybody together for a special prayer.

I said "no way that's real. It's fake."

He said no it had to be real!!  I said nope. It's fake. he did a little more exploration and then said "well I still think we should have a prayer service..."

I said you do that. I'm going on the roof with binoculars to look for other planes. He thought I was serious.
 
Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Watubi: I'm puzzled by his timeline, it collapsed an hour after the plane and he claims he proceeded down the stairwell soon after.  He descended .75 floors per minute?


He was in the elevator when it struck.  Then he called his wife.  Then he went back to work.  Then he called his wife again who said WTF are you still doing there?  Then he left after grabbing some items.

That's before taking into consideration the conditions of the stairwell itself.  It said he passed firefighters - takes a while to let them go through, for example.
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Why would he feel guilty? I would wake up every day with the biggest smile on my face, thankful for another day above ground. And for sure at the time I would have given a dozen interviews talking about how lucky I was. For some reason this dope kept quiet for 20 years so nobody got to hear about his amazing story of good fortune.
 
m2313
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

freakay: zulius: [Fark user image image 300x207]
This guy?

I was in an office at the time with a few relatively intelligent people. They had no clue about the internet or faking photos or anything. Hadn't really heard of photoshop.

One guy showed me this photo in horror and wanted to get everybody together for a special prayer.

I said "no way that's real. It's fake."

He said no it had to be real!!  I said nope. It's fake. he did a little more exploration and then said "well I still think we should have a prayer service..."

I said you do that. I'm going on the roof with binoculars to look for other planes. He thought I was serious.


He probably thought you were insane because he had already prayed all the planes away.
See, thoughts and prayers
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

hinten: Did not know that.

Any drawings, recreations, any theories how this happened?


Lot of stuff on the googles about him and he even wrote a book about it.  One reason it might not be so well known is that he waited until ten years after to come forward publicly.
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This thread begs a photoshop.
Alas, no skills.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He clearly stumbled upon one of the thermite resistant blast shields that the demolition team forgot in their hurry to abandon the building. The fact that he doesn't mention that part is just proof that They got to him and paid him to cover it up.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

hinten: Did not know that.

Any drawings, recreations, any theories how this happened?


Pretty quickly
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: He clearly stumbled upon one of the thermite resistant blast shields that the demolition team forgot in their hurry to abandon the building. The fact that he doesn't mention that part is just proof that They got to him and paid him to cover it up.


And Obama.....
 
wxboy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

stevesporn2000: Why would he feel guilty? I would wake up every day with the biggest smile on my face, thankful for another day above ground. And for sure at the time I would have given a dozen interviews talking about how lucky I was. For some reason this dope kept quiet for 20 years so nobody got to hear about his amazing story of good fortune.


Survivor's guilt is a real thing. And he hasn't stayed quiet all these years;  here's an article from 2003 about him and several others who survived in the same stairwell.
 
palelizard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FlippityFlap: Holy shiat. Think about how high a 22 story building is and then imagine free-falling all the way to the 2nd story and somehow being protected by random acts of physics. I've survived a few things I shouldn't have, but nothing like that. Peace.


It probably wasn't true free fall, more "drop a floor, stop, drop a floor, stop, repeat very quickly". Still would have been terrifying.
 
flexflint
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

FlippityFlap: hinten: Did not know that.

Any drawings, recreations, any theories how this happened?

It's been a second, but I believe the towers had a main central support system based around the elevators and electrical, plumbing and HVAC....and the floors were kind of floating between that and the steel beams on the outside running vertically that also provided support. My best, not a structural engineer guess, would be he got caught in a corner where the integrity remained, but the building basically fell down around him, and he somehow rode that down and lived..... One in a billion. He should play the lottery. I could also be talking out of my ass here.....


Only recently did I see the very last seconds of what was left of tower 1. Parts of the central core were left standing for a very long time.

I've always maintained that a lot of people must have been in the North tower that a) knew very well what was happening, b) saw the South tower fall, so c) knew very well what was going to happen to them

If you have the time, look for videos from "the waving lady" (some say it's Edna Cintron). If you know something about those videos/photos with her in it, you will know that at some point, there were at least three people visible in them. A male on some floors above her is also seen waving, also standing in the hole where the first plane hit. Imagine then what some of the victims must have gone through.
 
AirGee
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
20 years later and still new survivor stories to learn about to this day.

A surreal day for my teenage mind to comprehend, and 20 years of perspective is starting to bring that feeling back the more I think about it.

Everyone who witnessed those events on live TV suffered a traumatic experience together.  We may not have suffered the same way this guy did, but reading his and other survivor stories really bring that day flooding back.

I know everyone in my HS sat in class and watched those events unfold live.  It was the most impactful learning experience of our lives.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I remember watching them fallive on TV.  I was there with my (now ex) just staring, hardly believing what I was seeing.

She said "Do you think there were people in there?"

I said "Yes.  They're all dead."

Glad to see I was a little wrong.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

stevesporn2000: Why would he feel guilty? I would wake up every day with the biggest smile on my face, thankful for another day above ground. And for sure at the time I would have given a dozen interviews talking about how lucky I was. For some reason this dope kept quiet for 20 years so nobody got to hear about his amazing story of good fortune.


Survivor guilt.  Why did I live when some many others died?  Am I wasting this second chance? Is what I am doing Important enough to justify my new lease on life?
 
Tracianne
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Currently watching National Geographic's 9:/11 One Day In America.  Came out this year - bought the season on Amazon.  6 episodes.

This is the most heart wrenching, terrifing, absolute detailed accounting of that day that I've seen yet.  The man who helped the lady (Jennieann Maffeo )who was just waiting at the bus stop when the jet fuel came down and burned her over 90% of her body.  When he got her in to the ambulance, he started to go home and his phone rang.  It was his brother in law.  His sister and niece were in the second plane to hit the Towers that happened while he was helping the lady.  The security guard who wriggled through a hole and was supposed to make the hole bigger for the others to get out but instead ran away.

It is ...wow.
 
dentalhilljack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

zulius: [Fark user image image 300x207]
This guy?


Should have been first.

\Clintoned in the boobies
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Currently watching National Geographic's 9:/11 One Day In America.  Came out this year - bought the season on Amazon.  6 episodes.

This is the most heart wrenching, terrifing, absolute detailed accounting of that day that I've seen yet.  The man who helped the lady (Jennieann Maffeo )who was just waiting at the bus stop when the jet fuel came down and burned her over 90% of her body.  When he got her in to the ambulance, he started to go home and his phone rang.  It was his brother in law.  His sister and niece were in the second plane to hit the Towers that happened while he was helping the lady.  The security guard who wriggled through a hole and was supposed to make the hole bigger for the others to get out but instead ran away.

It is ...wow.


Turning Point on Netflix does a pretty good job of covering it.  It is also a hard watch.
 
flexflint
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Rent Party: I remember watching them fallive on TV.  I was there with my (now ex) just staring, hardly believing what I was seeing.

She said "Do you think there were people in there?"

I said "Yes.  They're all dead."

Glad to see I was a little wrong.


I'll never forget Rumsfeld that day who tried to answer a question from a journalist about lives lost. He answered something along the lines of, "we don't know yet, but casualties are going to be anywhere from 10.000 to ... up to ... 50.000".
 
foo monkey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Christian Bale: mutt: I never knew this happened.

The same day there were stories that some guy "rode the rubble down" but those were obviously made up without real evidence, like saying people rode the rubble down from the top floor, etc. Now it turns out someone did.

I want to know who the 2nd person is, what their story was.


More info.

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/911​-​man-survives-fall/
 
