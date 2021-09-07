 Skip to content
 
(KING 5 News)   Bass player stops shooter at Idaho music venue. Which is surprising, because it's usually the drummer who's filled with rage and looking for something to hit   (king5.com) divider line
65
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remind me of the time Seattle singer and guitarist stopped armed man
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...and he shot me through his pants..."

This guy had the same fate as all of my 7th grade girlfriends.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude took a bullet, too.    The bass player might finally get laid!
 
woodjf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad that guy wasn't there for dimebag.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So...what's the difference between a bassist and a pizza?


The pizza can feed a family of four


/bass player
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you call a bass player who breaks up with his girlfriend?
Homeless
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, with all of the 'bass player' jokes & memes, this the best you could do?

/We bass players still thank you though
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



When I was scoping to join bands as a bass player via Craigslist, I cat-fished them using this photo...

Needless to say, I got 4 auditions out of it...

"hey, you don't look like that guy in the photo you sent..."
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: Dude took a bullet, too.


Wouldn't happen to double bass player
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
joseelsegundo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bass555
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're goddam right that the handle checks out
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bass Gets You Laid
Youtube z4yDoOutiRA
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 391x477]


When I was scoping to join bands as a bass player via Craigslist, I cat-fished them using this photo...

Needless to say, I got 4 auditions out of it...

"hey, you don't look like that guy in the photo you sent..."


Shoulda went here.

arc-anglerfish-washpost-prod-washpost.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size


/ Best bass photo of all time
// ALL TIME
/// Farkin drummer can't keep time
 
philodough
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"That's when I moved in. No other options went through my head."
That's impressive. Most people freeze or freak out and run when someone pulls a gun.

I'm always pleased when a Seattle band mate kicks a stupid person's ass.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And also, this is the band.  Be sure and buy some stuff from them.

https://greyhawkmetal.bandcamp.com/
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bonus points for being d&d metal.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: Shoulda went here.


heh-heh, I used to watch the Stray-Cats when they first started out at this really tiny club in Huntington Station, NY...

Sparks.

Nice place. My band played there once or twice. One time, I ran my bass amp right into Ritchie Blackmore who used to frequent the joint from time to time.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: Remind me of the time Seattle singer and guitarist stopped armed man


*snert*
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he shout "El Cabong!" as he dropped the hammer on him?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So there wasn't anyone but the actual "hero" to tell this story?

Usually there are 3rd parties to attest to the heroic acts. I'm going to be suspicious until I see something from a 3rd party.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Rent Party: Shoulda went here.

heh-heh, I used to watch the Stray-Cats when they first started out at this really tiny club in Huntington Station, NY...

Sparks.

Nice place. My band played there once or twice. One time, I ran my bass amp right into Ritchie Blackmore who used to frequent the joint from time to time.


I love Stray Cats.  That picture might be the most rock and roll picture in history that doesn't have Lemmy in it.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Halfabee64: Did he shout "El Cabong!" as he dropped the hammer on him?


Axe, axe....should have gone with axe.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: Best bass photo of all time



I thought this was also a good bass photo too.

img.discogs.comView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He started is bass solo, and the guy lost his shiat and ran for silence?
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you throw a drowning bass player?

His amp.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: [Fark user image 425x562]
[Fark user image 425x317]


Now that's a mug. Looks like the bass player gave him a swirlie too for good measure.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Personally, I love having a bass player handy, especially when dealing with new venues. You can accurately level the stage by what side of the bass player's mouth the drool is coming from.

/Drummer
//I can count to at least five, but I'm a jazz wonk so that's basically cheating
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

joseelsegundo: [Fark user image 600x510]


https://www.theonion.com/area-bass-pl​a​yer-fellated-1819582578
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Rent Party: Best bass photo of all time


I thought this was also a good bass photo too.

[img.discogs.com image 600x596]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Rent Party: Best bass photo of all time


I thought this was also a good bass photo too.

[img.discogs.com image 600x596]


I hate watching guitars getting destroyed.   It tells me that your band is successful enough for you to wreck your guitars.  In today's parlance, it is an act of privilege.

/ Rent Party Downer....
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For some reason, I have this song playing in my head while RTFA:
Jethro Tull - Locomotive Breath (Live)
Youtube eSUdlUmtg3Q
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: steklo: [Fark user image 391x477]


When I was scoping to join bands as a bass player via Craigslist, I cat-fished them using this photo...

Needless to say, I got 4 auditions out of it...

"hey, you don't look like that guy in the photo you sent..."

Shoulda went here.

[arc-anglerfish-washpost-prod-washpost​.s3.amazonaws.com image 850x553]

/ Best bass photo of all time
// ALL TIME
/// Farkin drummer can't keep time


Instruments arent plugged in.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dothemath: Rent Party: steklo: [Fark user image 391x477]


When I was scoping to join bands as a bass player via Craigslist, I cat-fished them using this photo...

Needless to say, I got 4 auditions out of it...

"hey, you don't look like that guy in the photo you sent..."

Shoulda went here.

[arc-anglerfish-washpost-prod-washpost​.s3.amazonaws.com image 850x553]

/ Best bass photo of all time
// ALL TIME
/// Farkin drummer can't keep time

Instruments arent plugged in.


Wireless guitar setups have been available since the mid '70s.   You can see the pigtail on the Gretsch.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Rent Party: dothemath: Rent Party: steklo: [Fark user image 391x477]


When I was scoping to join bands as a bass player via Craigslist, I cat-fished them using this photo...

Needless to say, I got 4 auditions out of it...

"hey, you don't look like that guy in the photo you sent..."

Shoulda went here.

[arc-anglerfish-washpost-prod-washpost​.s3.amazonaws.com image 850x553]

/ Best bass photo of all time
// ALL TIME
/// Farkin drummer can't keep time

Instruments arent plugged in.

Wireless guitar setups have been available since the mid '70s.   You can see the pigtail on the Gretsch.


I like to think they are playing unplugged and everyone in the crowd is being really really quiet so they can hear.
 
skyotter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Bouncers had to stop a fight at a bar.  A guy from the band had gotten into a fight with a guy in the crowd.  The owner tried to find out what was going on.

"I'm the bass player," said the guy.  "We were on stage playing our gig, and in the middle of a song this asshole reaches up and turns one of my tuning keys!"  He lunged at the guy again, but the bouncers hold him back.

"I can understand that's upsetting," saiad the owner.  "But why not just tune the key back?"

"Because HE WON'T TELL ME WHICH ONE HE TURNED!!!"
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That's nice. Now tell me more about the lead guitar player.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Rent Party: steklo: Rent Party: Best bass photo of all time


I thought this was also a good bass photo too.

[img.discogs.com image 600x596]

I hate watching guitars getting destroyed.   It tells me that your band is successful enough for you to wreck your guitars.  In today's parlance, it is an act of privilege.

/ Rent Party Downer....


There oughta be a law, with no bail.
Smash a guitar, and you go to jail.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
im3.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Netrngr
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
As a bass player... thanks for all the jokes.
Billy Sheehan appreciates them as well. I sent them to him hahaha.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Now tell me more about the lead guitar player.


They kept him quiet by putting sheet music in front of him....
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: That's nice. Now tell me more about the lead guitar player.


He died from lead poisoning, too many licks
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Having such a sweet night
Audience was just right
Drinking like a pirate do
Don't wanna sleep yet
Buddy, it's a good bet
I'll raise more hell than you

Do a couple rails
And chase your own tail
And talk about the bad ole days
Tremor in a t-shirt
Telling me her heart hurt
Honey, let me count the ways

Then a big boy busted in
Screaming at his girlfriend
Waving 'round a fungo bat
Bass player stepping up
Brandishing a coffee cup
Took it in the baby fat

- The Prophet Jason Isbell (Peace be upon Him)
 
BassmanBP [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What do bass players use for birth control?

Their personalities.

/Another keeper of the low end, but I feed a family of six
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

LewDux: [im3.ezgif.com image 640x360] [View Full Size image _x_]


Wow...that's a blast from the past. I think I have that whole video from a VHS tape.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Changing A Light Bulb

How many lead singers does it take? One, they just hold the bulb in the socket and the world revolves around them.

How many guitarists does it take? 5, one to do it, and 4 to stand around saying "I could do that".

How many drummers does it take? "OH MY GOD CAN'T YOU GUYS HELP ME WITH ALL MY SHIAT?!? I SHOULD NEVER HAVE BECOME A DRUMMER!!"

How many bassists does it take? One.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Way to go, dude! I hope you can buck the usual bass player paradigm ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

skyotter: Bouncers had to stop a fight at a bar.  A guy from the band had gotten into a fight with a guy in the crowd.  The owner tried to find out what was going on.

"I'm the bass player," said the guy.  "We were on stage playing our gig, and in the middle of a song this asshole reaches up and turns one of my tuning keys!"  He lunged at the guy again, but the bouncers hold him back.

"I can understand that's upsetting," saiad the owner.  "But why not just tune the key back?"

"Because HE WON'T TELL ME WHICH ONE HE TURNED!!!"


In college I did a work study gig that brought me to a part of the world where there was a large indigenous population. I got to the camp, and in the background, way off in the woods, I heard this eerie drumming that went on and on for hours. I asked what it was, and everyone in camp said "Don't worry. Drums good!"

The next day, the drumming suddenly stopped. Everyone lost their minds...it was full on panic. I stopped one local and asked what was happening? Did it have to do with the drums stopping? Why did they stop? What happens now?

The poor soul looked at me wide eyed and almost screamed:

"Bass Solo!"
 
henryhill
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oh the singer, he looks angry
At being thrown to the lions
And the bass player, he looks nervous
About the girls outside
And the drummer, he's so shattered
Trying to keep on time
And the guitar players look damaged
They've been outcasts all their lives
 
