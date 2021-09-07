 Skip to content
(CBS 12 West Palm Beach)   Murder suspect owned kangaroo that escaped in 2018 but that's not important right now   (cbs12.com) divider line
apotheosis27
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 1 hour ago  

apotheosis27: Huh


/drtfa
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet he was hopping mad at the person he murdered!

/Yes, I AM ashamed of myself...
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That red zone/white zone argument escalated quickly...
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Bunyip wanted for questioning.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
In other news, gigantic mouse reported by numerous residents near Jupiter Farms.
 
RadicalMiddle
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Also, he went to the doctor with a hang nail in 2016.
 
nytmare
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
philodough
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Because Florida?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Imagine being such a boring person that you can commit a murder, but the only thing noteworthy about you is that you once owned a kangaroo that escaped.
 
