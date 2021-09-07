 Skip to content
(News On 6 Tulsa)   Remember the story about Oklahoma hospitals getting overrun with ivermectin overdoses? It would appear to be an inaccuracy, wrapped in a misquote, inside an exaggeration   (newson6.com) divider line
    University of Tulsa, Tulsa, Oklahoma, Joe Biden, Oral Roberts University, Arkansas River, BOK Center, Hospital, Tulsa County, Oklahoma  
•       •       •

The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah right.  I'm sure it happened.  The internet told me and I've been using the internet a long time.  HA HA!
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"That original story was just a little misquoted," Dr. Jason McElyea told News 9 Friday.

"What we can confirm is that we have seen a handful of ivermectin patients in our emergency rooms, to include INTEGRIS Grove Hospital. And while our hospitals are not filled with people who have taken ivermectin, such patients are adding to the congestion already caused by COVID-19 and other emergencies," the hospital group said.

So, translating MAGAmitter speak, "never happened" actually means "well, it did happen, but the story was exaggerated."
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like a whole pile of yellow journalism here.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Misquotes happen to be sure.

Fark user imageView Full Size


So does Ivermectin poisoning, to be sure.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: "That original story was just a little misquoted," Dr. Jason McElyea told News 9 Friday.

"What we can confirm is that we have seen a handful of ivermectin patients in our emergency rooms, to include INTEGRIS Grove Hospital. And while our hospitals are not filled with people who have taken ivermectin, such patients are adding to the congestion already caused by COVID-19 and other emergencies," the hospital group said.

So, translating MAGAmitter speak, "never happened" actually means "well, it did happen, but the story was exaggerated."


There's a big difference between reporting on a handful of incidents vs. a systemic crisis though.
 
Dancin_In_Anson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: There's a big difference between reporting on a handful of incidents vs. a systemic crisis though.


Careful, Tea. You'll get labeled as a Trunker.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AP also had to retract their story about Mississippi and poisonings.

https://www.sfgate.com/news/amp/Healt​h​-Dept-Stop-taking-livestock-medicine-t​o-16405982.php?__twitter_impression=tr​ue

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - In an article published Aug. 23, 2021, about people taking livestock medicine to try to treat coronavirus, The Associated Press erroneously reported based on information provided by the Mississippi Department of Health that 70% of recent calls to the Mississippi Poison Control Center were from people who had ingested ivermectin to try to treat COVID-19. State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said Wednesday the number of calls to poison control about ivermectin was about 2%. He said of the calls that were about ivermectin, 70% were by people who had ingested the veterinary version of the medicine.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who *do* you trust when everyone's a crook?
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
aha. so efficacy aside, *technically* I am correct about the safety of the human consumption of horse medicines.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Partisan bullshiat is partisan bullshiat, doesn't matter who from.

Cue screaming from some political cheerleader about "BSABSVR!1!!1!1!" They're part of the problem too.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Irregardless of the side you like to listen to, the media's primary goal is ratings. The only way they accomplish that is though fear and panic.

/There was a whole book about it.
//Can't think of the author at the moment.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it happened and is happening, just not to the entire state and every hospital.
Which was never said in the first place.
Got it.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only white people would OD on something that doesnt even get you high.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The image they show of Maddow's tweet is literally 100% true, even with the clarification.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: Misquotes happen to be sure.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: Partisan bullshiat is partisan bullshiat, doesn't matter who from.

Cue screaming from some political cheerleader about "BSABSVR!1!!1!1!" They're part of the problem too.


All Three Sides Are Bad!!!!
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, the "fact checkers" are instant when it comes to anything benefitting a conservative value or cause, but they move like a snail when its comes to true fake news that reflects poorly on any conservative issue. Bottom line, it is always the sheep who eat it up and believe anything that fits their narrative; this includes politicians of course.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is on the journalists.  But I'd argue the doctor representing himself as spokesperson for the hospital system he was (or wasn't?) contracted to is probably in some legal hot water this morning.

Regardless, the fact that even one person is out there drowning themselves in this...
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twitter: We only ban false news stories we don't like. Even if the news stories are false we'll keep them up as long as drives attention to Twitter.

https://www.foxnews.com/media/msnbc-r​a​chel-maddow-flamed-tweet-false-claims-​overrun-oklahoma-hospitals
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This story brought to you by:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course it didn't happen. Maddow out front should have clued you.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Of course it didn't happen. Maddow out front should have clued you.


It did happen.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... the de-wormer has turned?
 
EbolaNYC
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oklahoma to Doctors: "Challenge accepted!"

Also, interesting how the article confirms that it is happening, people wasting doctors time because they're taking ivermectin instead of a vaccine that has full FDA approval to treat COVID
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeotchPudding: Twitter: We only ban false news stories we don't like. Even if the news stories are false we'll keep them up as long as drives attention to Twitter.

https://www.foxnews.com/media/msnbc-ra​chel-maddow-flamed-tweet-false-claims-​overrun-oklahoma-hospitals


Post-clarification from the hospital, what part of that tweet is untrue?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: Irregardless of the side you like to listen to, the media's primary goal is ratings. The only way they accomplish that is though fear and panic.

/There was a whole book about it.
//Can't think of the author at the moment.


Fark's primary goal is clicks and revenue.
For example, this headline is false, but Fark greenlights it anyhow, to stir up "controversy".
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monocultured: Who *do* you trust when everyone's a crook?


That's easy.

Forced to choose between a fascist crook and the common-or-garden crook, always choose the common-or-garden crook.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monocultured: Who *do* you trust when everyone's a crook?


You gotta get the crooks to rat each other out.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All I want to know is how come I know nothing but the commenters to the article know everything.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

"It...it was...horse paste...poisoning."
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My state isn't really at the heart of the horse-paste-up-the-ass news, but my brother is an EMT and told me about 2 days ago that he's seen metric farkloads of ivermectin od cases.

Since d'ohklahoma is jam packed full of maga huurrrrrr durrr dipshiats, I find it hard to believe they're managing this better.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please someone explain the mentality of these freaking morons...... They are willing to die from taking "medicines" to help themselves after contracting covid-19, when there are multiple vaccines that would prevent them from contracting it in the first place. Just because Donnie Covid-19 was able to receive Regeneron when he contracted it, doesn't mean the rest these idiots will be able to get it......

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monocultured: Who *do* you trust when everyone's a crook?


The important thing to remember is, if you support the crooks, make sure you constantly say EVERYONE is a crook.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet
Amazon search for "ivermedicine"
Zero items found
"Dang.  Hello, vet center?  Do I have to show you a horse to get that Covid cure?  Veteran's Center?  You're a hospital for veteran's?  I would have been in the Army but there were minorities there.  Do you have any...  Hello?  Hello?  See if'n I give them any more taxes.   This is going to take some smarts..."
TopSecretCowinBoots.jpg
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The difference is that when the left-wing media reports something that is false, they do it in good faith because they believed it to be true, and when they are called out on it they issue a retraction. When right-wing media reports a falsehood, it's just another day ending in Y. They know it is false and don't care, and if called out on it they will double-down and insist that it is true, in spite of overwhelming evidence to the contrary.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until they find out ivermectin causes sterility in 85% of males who use it.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: Irregardless of the side you like to listen to, the media's primary goal is ratings. The only way they accomplish that is though fear and panic.

/There was a whole book about it.
//Can't think of the author at the moment.


That's not a real word.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who was it here that pointed out that there were only like 300 cases of ivermectin poisoning nationwide so the story about Oklahoma's ICU beds being full of wannabe horses was impossible?

Nice call.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why reporters generally get multiple sources before reporting.  A call to the hospital in question would have answered a lot.

To be fair, this is the right wing SOP: take some story that may or may not be true, blast it out, and let amplification do the rest so it finally makes it into "the MSM".  Take the coughing people at a burger joint in TX that turned into "all illegals are coming into the country with COVID and that's what's driving the Delta Spike".  It just happens that the sloppy reporting this time is on the side of the left and they're generally holding themselves accountable for it.  Though in this case the true story is somewhere in between.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is happening but the anti-vaxxers  are embarrassed about taking horse goop and being made fun of, so they're calling it fake news.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Yet
Amazon search for "ivermedicine"
Zero items found
"Dang.  Hello, vet center?  Do I have to show you a horse to get that Covid cure?  Veteran's Center?  You're a hospital for veteran's?  I would have been in the Army but there were minorities there.  Do you have any...  Hello?  Hello?  See if'n I give them any more taxes.   This is going to take some smarts..."
TopSecretCowinBoots.jpg


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rolling Stone has a tweet stating this was gun shot victims waiting outside a hospital because it was too crowded due to od's.  Never seen so many people in Oklahoma wearing winter coats in the summer.


Fark user imageView Full Size



https://twitter.com/RollingStone/stat​u​s/1433922442850930696?ref_src=twsrc%5E​tfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1​433922442850930696%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5​Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpublish.​twitter.com%2F%3Fquery%3Dhttps3A2F2Ftw​itter.com2FRollingStone2Fstatus2F14339​22442850930696widget%3DTweet
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Monocultured: Who *do* you trust when everyone's a crook?

The important thing to remember is, if you support the crooks, make sure you constantly say EVERYONE is a crook.


I thought the important thing was to own operation mindcrime on vinyl 🤔
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [i.pinimg.com image 736x519]
"It...it was...horse paste...poisoning."


Oh, that's good. IMA stealing it.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: Wait until they find out ivermectin causes sterility in 85% of males who use it.


So does the covid shot . Not that is was needed , but when it turns you gay then ,what's the point ?
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehobbes: It is happening but the anti-vaxxers  are embarrassed about taking horse goop and being made fun of, so they're calling it fake news.

[Fark user image image 850x1242]


The state Poison control center only took 13 calls about Ivermectin the whole month of August.  You WANT it to be true because it fits your narrative. Tough shiat.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Solty Dog: Irregardless of the side you like to listen to, the media's primary goal is ratings. The only way they accomplish that is though fear and panic.

/There was a whole book about it.
//Can't think of the author at the moment.

Fark's primary goal is clicks and revenue.
For example, this headline is false, but Fark greenlights it anyhow, to stir up "controversy".


LOL suck it...paying customers?
 
thehobbes
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: thehobbes: It is happening but the anti-vaxxers  are

Fark user imageView Full Size
embarrassed about taking horse goop and being made fun of, so they're calling it fake news.

[Fark user image image 850x1242]

The state Poison control center only took 13 calls about Ivermectin the whole month of August.  You WANT it to be true because it fits your narrative. Tough shiat.
 
