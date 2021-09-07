 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1776, the world's first submarine attack took place, leading to a long and proud tradition of things long, hard, and full of Seamen trying to sneak into wet places   (history.com) divider line
    Submarine, American Revolutionary War, Hudson River, time bomb, Ezra Lee, Patriot cause, General George Washington, David Bushnell  
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Balls


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ever seen an one eyed sailor in a turtleneck sweater?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
monthlyreview.orgView Full Size
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Submarines were first built by Dutch inventor Cornelius van Drebel...

Who was a black guy, not many people know that.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
David Bushnell, an American inventor, began building underwater mines while a student at Yale University.

Man those must have been some fun days in college. No one batted an eye I assume as he was probably in the Yale bomb club.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Submarines were first built by Dutch inventor Cornelius van Drebel...

Who was a black guy, not many people know that.


Well, he did go to school in Haarlem.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, an act of treason then?
Oh, but JAN. 6TH., NEVER FORGET!
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: So, an act of treason then?
Oh, but JAN. 6TH., NEVER FORGET!


It was only a matter of time before some yokel decided to dumb up everything.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
csb:

in 8th grade I talked another kid in English class into writing a submarine "poem" for a writing assignment simply for the "long hard full of seamen" joke... and man did he get ripped a new one.

for myself I plagiarized the shiat out of a Nike print ad for world record long jumper Mike Powell.
Fark user imageView Full Size

but I correctly guessed my teacher didn't read Sports Illustrated, and could slip it past her so long as I didnt finish with Just Do It.

She really loved what "I wrote" and I still feel terrible about all of it almost 30 years later.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: dothemath: Submarines were first built by Dutch inventor Cornelius van Drebel...

Who was a black guy, not many people know that.

Well, he did go to school in Haarlem.


Maybe he is confusing him with Don Cornelius, ultra cool host of Soul Train.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: dothemath: Submarines were first built by Dutch inventor Cornelius van Drebel...

Who was a black guy, not many people know that.

Well, he did go to school in Haarlem.


And his submarines were kind of spherical so you know he could trot around underwater in his globe.
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Subby, what boat were you on? :)
 
kbronsito
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The guy piloting the sub would have liked to had seen Montana. Sadly, he died like 20 years before it became a territory.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dothemath: Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: So, an act of treason then?
Oh, but JAN. 6TH., NEVER FORGET!

It was only a matter of time before some yokel decided to dumb up everything.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: dothemath: Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: So, an act of treason then?
Oh, but JAN. 6TH., NEVER FORGET!

It was only a matter of time before some yokel decided to dumb up everything.

[Fark user image 600x740]


Cool story, Trumpy.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: So, an act of treason then?
Oh, but JAN. 6TH., NEVER FORGET!


No, because they won their revolution.  If you lose, then yeah it's treason.  Since January 6 was losers on parade, it's treason all the way down.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Warthog: t's treason all the way down.


VS

Republican right to break the law that binds the rest of us.
 
chewd
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
