(Al Jazeera)   What do we know about the new C.1.2 coronavirus variant from South Africa? Apparently, every country is going to see one too   (aljazeera.com) divider line
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This planet wants us lice GONE.

Enjoy the universe while you're alive, kids. It's a pretty cool place.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This generation of children has suffered enough because of the pandemic; we must act now to make schools fun, exciting and safe places to be again.

Properly fund schools, fund school breakfast and lunches, fund infrastructure so people at home have high speed internet, clean drinking water, a health care system that will take care of children regardless of how much money their parents make.

Odds this could ever happen?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is never gonna end.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Sure it will.  When you die, it's over.
 
JRoo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I can't tell you how disappointed I am to keep waking up in the morning sometimes.

I mean, I rode motorcycles, I was a severe alcoholic...Then I watch some kid fall off a mountain taking a selfie and I'm like, am I some kind of super-genius?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

We could start with daily rapid antigen tests in the schools and other local workplaces, with home versions offered to all parents. Followed up with quarantines and contact tracing as soon as a rapid test shows positive, while any recent infections from that first person are still in the incubation period.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

All pandemics end.  Every pandemic in history has ended.  We're just waiting on the final score.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The longer folks remain unvaccinated, the more chances we give this thing to mutate to the point where vaccination itself becomes pointless.

The part we should fear is the "several mutations carried on the C.1.2 variant...may make it more transmissible and even evade vaccine protection..." If this variant makes our current vaccine useless, all hell's gonna break loose should it show up here.

The reason the UN keeps pushing rich countries to donate COVID-19 vaccines to poor countries is that the world, rich and poor alike, can't afford to do otherwise. A monster lurks, and we may lose control of it.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Not sure if it was liked here, but there was an Atlantic article about the progress of our other endemic corona viruses.  It posited that we live with those but they may have been pandemics in their time.  Essentially the first infection for everybody is the deadliest, the second still pretty bad, 3rd and 4th get easier, and essentially after everybody has had it more than 3x it has mutated to be less deadly to the host as the and live a nice happy life as a disease forever.  This means the host has immunity from the deadlier bits but still gets the sniffles and there are occasional outliers that get it bad(google "Covid toes" and note there are articles more than 3 years old).

This may explain the "common colds" that wiped out Native American populations when Europeans started arriving.

TL:DR - this probably will get easier, it certainly is here forever, we're all going to get it multiple times and since we are the first ones to get it, protect yourself because we bear the brunt of the mortality.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Mic Check 1 2 virus? It is testing us!!!!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The flu would like a word.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Good ideas.

FormlessOne: The reason the UN keeps pushing rich countries to donate COVID-19 vaccines to poor countries is that the world, rich and poor alike, can't afford to do otherwise. A monster lurks, and we may lose control of it.


I am waiting for this to start to dawn on Americans. A few months ago the mantra was 'screw the rest of the world, we need all the vaccines for us and only us.'
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"I get no pleasure seeing anti-vaxxers get sick with COVID"

What a party pooper.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I'm not denying that this won't become endemic.  That's how this pandemic ends - the same way the Spanish flu pandemic ended.  Spanish flu never went away.  You've already been infected with it.
 
phedex
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Reading something like that kind of makes me just not want to live any more.  Pretty much sick of everything.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
At least the debating societies of the FDA and CDC have their priorities straint.  Kiddie vaccines coming in late 2030.  There will be no boomers between now and then.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What a 1-2 might look like:
media1.popsugar-assets.comView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Wont someone think of the children?
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

You know what, at this point...

c.tenor.comView Full Size


I'm vaccinated. I'm good at avoiding people. If it mutates into something vaccine-proof, I'll just stay inside like always until another vaccine comes along. If it kills us all, well, so be it. I'm really over caring. I'm just going to try to enjoy living in a world where I am no longer am expected to interact with people at work or in large social settings. Sounds awesome to me. Good luck everybody!
 
