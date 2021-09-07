 Skip to content
 
(USA Today)   Wealthy Argentinians: R.O.U.S.es? I don't think they exist   (usatoday.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cutest infestation ever.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Repeat Of Unusual Sertainty


/yes I know
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Cutest infestation ever.


Those things are massive.  It's not going to end up well for them going up against people with $$$
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Aw, lookit the little babies .... I know you're not supposed to encourage this sort of thing by feeding them but I would find it hard to resist.
 
JRoo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
OMG I want to hug them all.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size

They're easy to deal with. All you have to do is find the reset button.
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If I got within 10 yards of a capybara, I don't think I'd be able to stop myself from hugging them. They're just so friend shaped.
 
MBooda
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sure they exist, in Mississippi and Louisiana.
Fark user imageView Full Size
/well maybe not the one in houma anymore
//get jelly bellies there yum
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wouldn't have this problem in Venezuela, where they'd all be eaten.
 
hissatsu
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"It's not an invasion. That was the capybaras' land years ago before this rich community built homes on top of the wetland," Ariel Fernandez told USA TODAY. "So a lot of us in Argentina are rooting for these capybaras to mess with the rich and out of touch. They're wreaking havoc."

Ecologist Enrique Viale told The Guardian that Nordelta residents were the ones who first invaded the ecosystem. He added that the Nordelta residents wanted "the dream of living in the wild" without the intrusion of snakes, bugs and capybaras.

"Nordelta is the supersized paradigm of gated communities built on wetlands. The first thing it does is take away the absorbent function of the land, so when there are extreme weather events, it is the poorer surrounding neighborhoods that end up flooded. As always, it is the poor who end paying the price," Viale said.

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"in" Buenos Aires is a stretch. That's like calling Potomac, MD "in" Washington DC. You can drive there in 30 minutes but that's about it. My buddy's parents lived out towards Tigre. He was almost insufferable.
 
lurkey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Cutest

tastiest infestation ever.

Pass the Aji sauce, please.
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Now the important information they left out is do they taste good.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

lurkey: SpectroBoy: Cutest tastiest infestation ever.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
