(KHOU Houston)   "I got up in the middle of the night to go to the bathroom, and I open my bathroom door, switched on the light and there was this big python hanging out on the back of the toilet hanging into my sink. It freaked me out, never expected that"   (khou.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I would literally freeze solid and die.
 
schubie
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well, now you will expect that 20 times a day until the one that you die.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's what SHE said?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'll take "Why'd did you burn your house down" for $400, Alex's replacement

Can you rent a steamroller at 2 in the AM?

Scott Air Force Base
"I am requesting an immediate airstrike at the following coordinates..."
Uh, were Air Mobility mostly
"Okay.  Asking for a pallet drop of cinder blocks on the following coordinates..."
Can do.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I expected this to be in Australia.
 
special20
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's pretty weird. Snakes are not supposed to be able to do this. How was the plumbing not up to code?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's what my wife said when she walked in on me using the bathroom.
 
oldfool
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Go on subby what happens next
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning
static.comicvine.comView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I guess you just weren't raised right, subby:
16-Foot Python Is So Gentle With Her Favorite Girl | The Dodo Soulmates
Youtube UmzPf8GhQgE
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And the python said: Doesn't anybody farking knock any more?
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Mr. Doom, white courtesy phone, Mr. Thulsa Doom, white courtesy phone."

/ Hey, baby - want to experience "emptiness?"
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'd use a chamber pot for the rest of my life.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Better question is what happened to whatever critter the python was chasing up the sewer line?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

special20: That's pretty weird. Snakes are not supposed to be able to do this. How was the plumbing not up to code?


Maybe it was a plumbing snake?
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Good news: I don't need the bathroom anymore!
Bad news: I do need the washing machine, and there's an asshole bobcat in there!
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I thought this would be a follow up to that story about the woman that had her boyfriend living in her house secretly and the boyfriend ended up shooting the husband.
 
philodough
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm out!
I can't do snakes!
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/favorite 80s wrassler'
 
Brian Blessed's Bastard Boy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Denjiro
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Could be worse...

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Malenfant
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That's a small pet Ball python. It's not something to be afraid of. You capture it, keep it warm, and try to find the owner online via BP forums.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Malenfant: That's a small pet Ball python. It's not something to be afraid of. You capture it, keep it warm, and try to find the owner online via BP forums.


Just pop it in a pillow case, call animal control.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Denjiro: Could be worse...

[64.media.tumblr.com image 500x213] [View Full Size image _x_]


Another reason i'll never go on a cruise ship.
 
