(Lego)   The latest Lego Ideas qualifying sets are announced for review and we are one step closer to Spaceballs: The Lego Set   (ideas.lego.com) divider line
54
•       •       •

NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There's some solid stuff on there.  The deep space probes is great and I'd love to add the women of computing to the women of NASA set they did a few years ago.
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen the Spaceballs Winnebago proposal before, but wasn't there some agreement Brooks made with Lucas to not do any actual merchandising from the movie?
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haven't touched Lego's in 35 years, but goddamn I'll buy the Spaceballs stuff!

No sir! I didn't see you playing with your dolls Legos again!
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we all know that that lifeguard's shack needs to be licensed.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't mean much, since only 1 or 2 of the models in any given round are ever selected to make into sets, and those we won't see until a year from now.-
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Haven't touched Lego's in 35 years, but goddamn I'll buy the Spaceballs stuff!

No sir! I didn't see you playing with your dolls Legos again!


Not sure why I put an apostrophe in the first 'Legos'...

/My radar was jammed!
 
WriteInCandidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KingOfTown [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the other hand, this Ideas set from last year was just announced today, for release Oct 1:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Silver Mullet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOLY SHIAT SIGN ME UP!
ideascdn.lego.comView Full Size
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are really pushing that medieval stuff.

Also, I will pay whatever they want for the A-team and Knight Rider stuff.

I still regret not buying the Ghostbusters' firehouse.
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of neat stuff there.  Looks like I need to save some money up to get ready.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I honestly would not mind seeing LEGO take a graphic sexual turn.
 
Koodz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just want more Architecture skylines. I've already built all the ones they've made.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There so many finishing or cover pieces that many of those do not even look like Lego or that you could use them to build something else.
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: I honestly would not mind seeing LEGO take a graphic sexual turn.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mike_d85
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Darth Funjamin: I've seen the Spaceballs Winnebago proposal before, but wasn't there some agreement Brooks made with Lucas to not do any actual merchandising from the movie?


Yes.  Allegedly that's what inspired the whole "Merchandising!" bit.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WriteInCandidate: [Fark user image 850x566]


That one could actually happen.  Lego has a good relationship with licensing automobiles and they've already done the van and BA minifig for Lego Dimensions.
 
jeroendehaan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, no trains 😞
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: On the other hand, this Ideas set from last year was just announced today, for release Oct 1:

[Fark user image image 425x630]


Okay, that's pretty awesome
Fark user imageView Full Size


There's even little wedge pieces for picks.
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything listed is "hell yeah" until you see the price tag
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ideascdn.lego.comView Full Size

Comes prefilled with middle aged creepy guys in the window looking for their latest games cause they never got married.*

* Basement sets sold separately.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry Sir, doing my best!  I thought they weren't allowed Spaceballs merchandise due to Lucas.  Maybe since the mouse bought them this changed.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/as seen in Orlando
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Haven't touched Lego's in 35 years, but goddamn I'll buy the Spaceballs stuff!

No sir! I didn't see you playing with your dolls Legos again!


Nothing wrong with playing with legos, I'm deep into the Technics set for Mercedes trial truck. You're building practically an entire transmission, drivetrain, etc.  Thing has three motors can be controlled from your phone via Bluetooth like a radio controlled car.

Next one after that is the steam shovel was seven motors that I bought not long ago. That and a Lamborghini Sian kit.  Love them have over 4000 pieces each

I fly radio controlled helicopters too, the only time you ever do any real maintenance on them is when there's a maintenance cycle up or you wreck one. So you're not tinkering too often. This Lego Technics stuff and my F100 scratches that itch
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joe Stapler: They are really pushing that medieval stuff.

Also, I will pay whatever they want for the A-team and Knight Rider stuff.

I still regret not buying the Ghostbusters' firehouse.


Go look on eBay for that Ghostbusters thing. I found a bucket loader that they quit making back in 2016 recently there for cheap
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nimbull: [ideascdn.lego.com image 850x566]
Comes prefilled with middle aged creepy guys in the window looking for their latest games cause they never got married.*

* Basement sets sold separately.


WTF is with the monkey?

Wow I'd go broke there's like 8 things on there I'd buy easy. The mini-golf one would be immediate.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: I honestly would not mind seeing LEGO take a graphic sexual turn.


PRODUCT IDEA | Nov 22, 2019
THE APARTMENT

I assumed it was the one with Shirley MacLaine. Was that wrong?
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Erma Gerdd: [Fark user image 425x566]
/as seen in Orlando


fark me!

Where did you/they get that?

WANT!
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My faves: the movie set, women of computing, mystery machine, solar system explorers, a-team, and the pretzel from the german village
 
fallingcow
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

McGrits: There so many finishing or cover pieces that many of those do not even look like Lego or that you could use them to build something else.


That's bled into a lot of their normal series, too. You look at 90s sets, nubs everywhere and mostly large pieces. Modern ones, smooth surfaces and 90% of the part count is short 1x1s or 1x2s and the flat cladding pieces. They're hard to repair if they're broken in play, and hard to extend or build on without half-disassembling then. They suck.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The floating island isn't going to happen, as it uses non-Lego components.  I'm surprised it was even allowed as a submission.
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Joe Stapler: They are really pushing that medieval stuff.

Also, I will pay whatever they want for the A-team and Knight Rider stuff.

I still regret not buying the Ghostbusters' firehouse.

Go look on eBay for that Ghostbusters thing. I found a bucket loader that they quit making back in 2016 recently there for cheap


Fake.  Fake, fake, fake.  They're all fake.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Joe Stapler: They are really pushing that medieval stuff.

Also, I will pay whatever they want for the A-team and Knight Rider stuff.

I still regret not buying the Ghostbusters' firehouse.

Go look on eBay for that Ghostbusters thing. I found a bucket loader that they quit making back in 2016 recently there for cheap


The ghostbusters sets aren't cheap man. My nephew wanted the Eco-1 that was discontinued for his birthday more than anything, and i ended up finally finding one in box for like 250 bucks, it sold for like 40 new.

Then like 6 months later they released the new one (which was still like 200).

I'd pay good money for the A-Team one.

My kid and I have this year done the disney castle, Saturn V, and the RC car (ok i mainly did the RC car, it was pretty Technic heavy). We are ALMOST done with the space shuttle, and while it was an interesting build, for its price point, it kind of felt lacking. The Saturn V was a god damn bargain at its price, had lots of custom printed bricks, and was just wild building it with some of the techniques they used. The Disney Castle was really fun too, and had lots of neat little sections in it that they put thought to that she loved.

The space shuttle was "Meh" with a bunch of stickers. For like the 200 bucks i was expecting more.
 
xalres
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Some real nice ones. I particularly like the working mini golf, the medieval buildings, and the floating island. I made a small tensegrity sculpture. I understand the concept but it still breaks my brain.

I'm currently patiently waiting on a few purchases. Since my oldest has expressed an interest in coding, I got some Mindstorms to show her how code translates to actions, also because I'm a huge dork. And just to drive that point home I also spent far too much money on a custom minifig to be the captain of the space galleon build I've been trying to finish for almost two years. I even switched up the lower deck to make room for the arcade cabinet I got.

Have I mentioned I'm a huge dork?
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

LineNoise: SpaceMonkey-66: Joe Stapler: They are really pushing that medieval stuff.

Also, I will pay whatever they want for the A-team and Knight Rider stuff.

I still regret not buying the Ghostbusters' firehouse.

Go look on eBay for that Ghostbusters thing. I found a bucket loader that they quit making back in 2016 recently there for cheap

The ghostbusters sets aren't cheap man. My nephew wanted the Eco-1 that was discontinued for his birthday more than anything, and i ended up finally finding one in box for like 250 bucks, it sold for like 40 new.

Then like 6 months later they released the new one (which was still like 200).

I'd pay good money for the A-Team one.

My kid and I have this year done the disney castle, Saturn V, and the RC car (ok i mainly did the RC car, it was pretty Technic heavy). We are ALMOST done with the space shuttle, and while it was an interesting build, for its price point, it kind of felt lacking. The Saturn V was a god damn bargain at its price, had lots of custom printed bricks, and was just wild building it with some of the techniques they used. The Disney Castle was really fun too, and had lots of neat little sections in it that they put thought to that she loved.

The space shuttle was "Meh" with a bunch of stickers. For like the 200 bucks i was expecting more.


Yeah I should have stated you can get them on eBay for less than some people are trying to sell them for. The post production markup on these things is really stupid sometime
 
macadamnut
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

xalres: Have I mentioned I'm a huge dork?


Several times.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Yeah I should have stated you can get them on eBay for less than some people are trying to sell them for. The post production markup on these things is really stupid sometime


New stuff i never have a problem with. There is a lego store 5 minutes from my house, i've gotten friendly with them, and drop enough coin and they know we aren't reselling that they will tuck all but the most insane stuff away for me if i ask.

But when a hot new release comes out, people line up for it, and you know 3/4ths of them are scalping them.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

Baywatch AND Knight Rider merch ...

You can tell Denmark is just North Germany.
 
Salmon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

WriteInCandidate: [Fark user image 850x566]


yep, would buy today
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

LineNoise: SpaceMonkey-66: Yeah I should have stated you can get them on eBay for less than some people are trying to sell them for. The post production markup on these things is really stupid sometime

New stuff i never have a problem with. There is a lego store 5 minutes from my house, i've gotten friendly with them, and drop enough coin and they know we aren't reselling that they will tuck all but the most insane stuff away for me if i ask.

But when a hot new release comes out, people line up for it, and you know 3/4ths of them are scalping them.


Yep, that bucket loader I mentioned, people were trying to sell that thing on Amazon for $800. I got it for less than half that book and all, on eBay. Still a lot of money, but a lot less than I would have paid
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Women of computing is the worst one by far. You could simply take any Lego figure and write a name tag for it.
 
AtlanticCoast63
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Darth Funjamin: I've seen the Spaceballs Winnebago proposal before, but wasn't there some agreement Brooks made with Lucas to not do any actual merchandising from the movie?


...If offered a big enough chunk of the profits, it's likely that Darth Mickey will simply tell Lucas, "I have altered the deal.  Pray I do not alter it further."
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Erma Gerdd: [Fark user image 425x566]
/as seen in Orlando


WHY HAVE I NOT SEEN THIS BEFORE?!?
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

nytmare: On the other hand, this Ideas set from last year was just announced today, for release Oct 1:

[Fark user image 425x630]


i got something similar from Mega Construx. Didn't have the amp, but the box doubles as a guitar case. It was also $50 cheaper than this Lego one.
 
This Honkey Grandma Be Trippin'
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Eegah: [Fark user image 850x515]

My faves: the movie set, women of computing, mystery machine, solar system explorers, a-team, and the pretzel from the german village


Yeah, the Movie Set is the real winner of the bunch. Fingers crossed that one gets approved.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

xalres: I'm currently patiently waiting on a few purchases. Since my oldest has expressed an interest in coding, I got some Mindstorms to show her how code translates to actions, also because I'm a huge dork. And just to drive that point home I also spent far too much money on a custom minifig to be the captain of the space galleon build I've been trying to finish for almost two years. I even switched up the lower deck to make room for the arcade cabinet I got.


Are the mindstorms worth the dough? It seems like lego is only like....half ass committed to them, and its a decent chunk of change to get just the basics for it. I mean we are talking like almost 500 bucks just for the brain and  battery and basic sensors, and that is before you have to invest on the technic end of the house for motors and shiat.

I could swear a few years back they had something similar at a more reasonable price point.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This Honkey Grandma Be Trippin':

Yeah, the Movie Set is the real winner of the bunch. Fingers crossed that one gets approved.

Don't they usually pick 2 or 3?

The movie set one is clever, and has some playability i think. The A-Team van or Jaws, done right, will be instant classics though and price well. I think its cool when there are reasonably priced things in the ideas line if done well.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Also i do like the fort thing. I'd love for them to bring back the old lego pirates line. There were some cool sets in there. The first big build i ever did was the big ass pirate ship when i was like 11. Spent the entire day after Christmas on it. I'd love to find that set at anything approaching a reasonable price.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

LineNoise: This Honkey Grandma Be Trippin':

Yeah, the Movie Set is the real winner of the bunch. Fingers crossed that one gets approved.

Don't they usually pick 2 or 3?

The movie set one is clever, and has some playability i think. The A-Team van or Jaws, done right, will be instant classics though and price well. I think its cool when there are reasonably priced things in the ideas line if done well.


My favorite Ideas sets end up being the ones I can get for $40-$60.  There are always some awesome ones like the piano or typewriter, but they're just too pricey.  I love the architecture sets and cityscapes that come in around $40, though.

Although I did splurge on the NES set.  That whole thing was just amazing.
 
