(WBTV 3 Charlotte)   Ugly-ass 'Carolina Squat' trucks now banned in NC. Not so much for ugly-ass drivers
87
1925 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Sep 2021 at 10:47 AM (49 minutes ago)



87 Comments
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dumbest part is that they run on vinegar-based unleaded.
 
Wanton Pearl Clutchery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe if they included a picture that was properly framed in a fashion that did not include a 45 degree angle on the vehicle, I would better understand.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Real reason: a mod favored by 'ethnics'.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The squat, much like its name implies, is a growing trend where the front of a truck is raised and the rear lowered, giving a truck a "squatted" look. It's known in other areas as the "California lean" and the "Tennessee tilt."  Some say this modification is hazardous because the driver's view of the road can be obstructed due to the angle of the vehicle. Additionally, the tilted modification can affect how the truck brakes.  According to the newly-signed law, a vehicle would be in violation if "the alteration of the suspension, frame, or chassis, the height of the front fender is 4 or more inches greater than the height of the rear fender."

Ah.  So, the California lean and Tennessee tilt will come to mean trucks with a 4" or greater difference, while the Carolina squat will mean trucks with a 3.75" difference.  And if your skin color is darker than lilywhite, you better hope that cop doesn't "brace himself" with a hand pushing on the fender while he measures.
 
TWX
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: The squat, much like its name implies, is a growing trend where the front of a truck is raised and the rear lowered, giving a truck a "squatted" look. It's known in other areas as the "California lean" and the "Tennessee tilt."  Some say this modification is hazardous because the driver's view of the road can be obstructed due to the angle of the vehicle. Additionally, the tilted modification can affect how the truck brakes.  According to the newly-signed law, a vehicle would be in violation if "the alteration of the suspension, frame, or chassis, the height of the front fender is 4 or more inches greater than the height of the rear fender."

Ah.  So, the California lean and Tennessee tilt will come to mean trucks with a 4" or greater difference, while the Carolina squat will mean trucks with a 3.75" difference.  And if your skin color is darker than lilywhite, you better hope that cop doesn't "brace himself" with a hand pushing on the fender while he measures.


That would require an awfully heavy cop in order to achieve that sort of downforce on the pickup bed.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Real reason: a mod favored by 'ethnics'.


Ah... so that's why this trend will be squashed under the boot of justice but rolling coal, which is also illegal under a handful of state and federal regs, continues.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
But MAH FREEDUMS
 
wild9
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So is this only for unloaded trucks? I mean I can get the same effect in my Ranger by putting 800 pounds of concrete in the bed.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It looks pretty dumb but is there any evidence that the trucks are less safe? The article says it "can" obstruct the view of the road and "can" impact braking. But is it doing that at any measurable rate over other trucks?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Real reason: a mod favored by 'ethnics'.


Hopefully some North Carolina farkers can chime in, but in my pre-COVID experience traveling there several times for work and play it was mostly the 'Rolling Coal' type assholes who did this.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Still legal:

i.kinja-img.comView Full Size
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Looks like the bed is full of Ivermectin.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Time to learn how to stance a truck.
 
KingOfTown [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Carolina Squat?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TWX: Benevolent Misanthrope: The squat, much like its name implies, is a growing trend where the front of a truck is raised and the rear lowered, giving a truck a "squatted" look. It's known in other areas as the "California lean" and the "Tennessee tilt."  Some say this modification is hazardous because the driver's view of the road can be obstructed due to the angle of the vehicle. Additionally, the tilted modification can affect how the truck brakes.  According to the newly-signed law, a vehicle would be in violation if "the alteration of the suspension, frame, or chassis, the height of the front fender is 4 or more inches greater than the height of the rear fender."

Ah.  So, the California lean and Tennessee tilt will come to mean trucks with a 4" or greater difference, while the Carolina squat will mean trucks with a 3.75" difference.  And if your skin color is darker than lilywhite, you better hope that cop doesn't "brace himself" with a hand pushing on the fender while he measures.

That would require an awfully heavy cop in order to achieve that sort of downforce on the pickup bed.


Counterpoint:  America
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TWX: Benevolent Misanthrope: The squat, much like its name implies, is a growing trend where the front of a truck is raised and the rear lowered, giving a truck a "squatted" look. It's known in other areas as the "California lean" and the "Tennessee tilt."  Some say this modification is hazardous because the driver's view of the road can be obstructed due to the angle of the vehicle. Additionally, the tilted modification can affect how the truck brakes.  According to the newly-signed law, a vehicle would be in violation if "the alteration of the suspension, frame, or chassis, the height of the front fender is 4 or more inches greater than the height of the rear fender."

Ah.  So, the California lean and Tennessee tilt will come to mean trucks with a 4" or greater difference, while the Carolina squat will mean trucks with a 3.75" difference.  And if your skin color is darker than lilywhite, you better hope that cop doesn't "brace himself" with a hand pushing on the fender while he measures.

That would require an awfully heavy cop in order to achieve that sort of downforce on the pickup bed.


1/8" up measuring the front and 1/8" down on the back?  I think that's achievable.  I drove an F-250 and I could shift the shocks that much at least.
 
Pinner
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
But it helps having your headlights pointing to the sky, so there's that.
 
TWX
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I believe prior to all of this Carolina/Tennessee/California labeling, this was something of a prerunner thing.  Typically for a prerunner (before it became a trim-package) the front suspension needed long travel in order to best absorb rough terrain at higher speed.  Since there's only so much room between the control arms and the spring perches, that often meant spacing-out this distance by lowering the lower part of the suspension relative to the truck frame, which necessitates raising the truck in the process.  In contrast rear suspension may not need as much travel or else it may be easier to tuck suspension components upward by modifying the bed floor or wheelwells, so the rear says closer to a stock height.

I personally think it looks silly, particularly if the back sits lower than the front even without any payload, but obviously some like the look.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
But it's still OK to stick your face in the exhaust to own the libs, right?
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If you do this to your vehicle you're a dick.  That is all.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If you squat your truck..you probably squat to pee.
Youtube NezzH2bhtcs
 
TWX
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

wild9: So is this only for unloaded trucks? I mean I can get the same effect in my Ranger by putting 800 pounds of concrete in the bed.


You can get the rear of your Ranger to squat four inches below the front at the top of the wheel arch?  Since the rear usually sits an inch to an inch and a half higher, you're having to squat that rear suspension almost six inches to achieve that.  Is there even six inches of travel on a Ranger?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You think they laugh when they come up with this stuff?
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

wild9: So is this only for unloaded trucks? I mean I can get the same effect in my Ranger by putting 800 pounds of concrete in the bed.


You should probably get your suspension fixed.
 
TWX
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: But it's still OK to stick your face in the exhaust to own the libs, right?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Still legal:

[i.kinja-img.com image 640x480]


Yes. Because you can clearly see the owner is an well bred rural American
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/NezzH2bh​tcs?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


That guy is fantastic.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: But MAH FREEDUMS


My truck body my choice!!!
 
debug
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

wild9: So is this only for unloaded trucks? I mean I can get the same effect in my Ranger by putting 800 pounds of concrete in the bed.


RTFA:  "a vehicle would be in violation if "the alteration of the suspension, frame, or chassis, the height of the front fender is 4 or more inches greater than the height of the rear fender."


I kinda doubt loading the bed would be considered and alteration of the suspension, frame, or chassis.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TWX: Benevolent Misanthrope: The squat, much like its name implies, is a growing trend where the front of a truck is raised and the rear lowered, giving a truck a "squatted" look. It's known in other areas as the "California lean" and the "Tennessee tilt."  Some say this modification is hazardous because the driver's view of the road can be obstructed due to the angle of the vehicle. Additionally, the tilted modification can affect how the truck brakes.  According to the newly-signed law, a vehicle would be in violation if "the alteration of the suspension, frame, or chassis, the height of the front fender is 4 or more inches greater than the height of the rear fender."

Ah.  So, the California lean and Tennessee tilt will come to mean trucks with a 4" or greater difference, while the Carolina squat will mean trucks with a 3.75" difference.  And if your skin color is darker than lilywhite, you better hope that cop doesn't "brace himself" with a hand pushing on the fender while he measures.

That would require an awfully heavy cop in order to achieve that sort of downforce on the pickup bed.


Steps up to the plate

Fark user imageView Full Size


/too many doughnuts.
 
Koodz
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Real reason: a mod favored by 'ethnics'.

Hopefully some North Carolina farkers can chime in, but in my pre-COVID experience traveling there several times for work and play it was mostly the 'Rolling Coal' type assholes who did this.


Here in Asheville I haven't observed that to be the case. Coal Rollers tend to have vehicles with more of a functional lift. Many of them are at least capable of leaving the pavement or pulling a trailer while blowing smoke.

The trucks I've seen with the squat modification tend to have big wheels and skinny tires. They're completely non-functional for off-road or work use. And yes, it's a dog whistle. There might be a white guy driving a truck like this somewhere in NC but odds are pretty good there isn't.

assets.change.orgView Full Size
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Much better solution: any modification that alters the manufacturers headlight orientation or height is not road legal.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

wild9: So is this only for unloaded trucks? I mean I can get the same effect in my Ranger by putting 800 pounds of concrete in the bed.


According to the article: "the alteration of the suspension, frame, or chassis, the height of the front fender is 4 or more inches greater than the height of the rear fender."

So I don't think excessive weight would count as an alteration.
 
debug
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

wild9: So is this only for unloaded trucks? I mean I can get the same effect in my Ranger by putting 800 pounds of concrete in the bed.


How do you get the concrete out of your bed, by the way?  Jackhammer?  Or did you mean cement?
 
mike_d85
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Real reason: a mod favored by 'ethnics'.


I've never seen this mod done by anyone darker than a sunburnt Englishman.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This was one of the dumbest vehicle modification fads ever.

"Hey, I have a great idea.  How about we modify our trucks in such a way that makes them incredibly unsafe and renders them utterly useless as a truck.  It'll be cool!"

Coal rollers are equally stupid.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Just the latest example that the Idiocracy timeline has been fast-tracked by several centuries.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Real reason: a mod favored by 'ethnics'.


Spreadnecks are considered "ethnics" now?
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
all lifted pickup trucks should be banned. you aren't Grave Digger, get that shiat off the road
 
wild9
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TWX: wild9: So is this only for unloaded trucks? I mean I can get the same effect in my Ranger by putting 800 pounds of concrete in the bed.

You can get the rear of your Ranger to squat four inches below the front at the top of the wheel arch?  Since the rear usually sits an inch to an inch and a half higher, you're having to squat that rear suspension almost six inches to achieve that.  Is there even six inches of travel on a Ranger?


I'd have to get a tape measure out lol but it for sure feels like it. It is 99 with a 4 cylinder in it. I don't like doing it and the truck sure doesn't like it 😂

/Stack as many bags as possible over or in front of the rear axle and the steering isn't quite as floaty
 
X-Geek
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fender mods become a thing in NC in 3... 2...
 
stuffy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Gasser community frowns.
 
Endive Wombat [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: It looks pretty dumb but is there any evidence that the trucks are less safe? The article says it "can" obstruct the view of the road and "can" impact braking. But is it doing that at any measurable rate over other trucks?


Ever had the privilege of driving in front of one at night?

Blinding AF to other drivers around.

Most of the time, these assholes do not bother to have their headlights properly re-aimed.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Still legal:

[i.kinja-img.com image 640x480]


Given the popularity of Truck Nutz, I always wondered why there isn't a Vehicle Vajay Jay for the lady drivers.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Koodz: johnny_vegas: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Real reason: a mod favored by 'ethnics'.

Hopefully some North Carolina farkers can chime in, but in my pre-COVID experience traveling there several times for work and play it was mostly the 'Rolling Coal' type assholes who did this.

Here in Asheville I haven't observed that to be the case. Coal Rollers tend to have vehicles with more of a functional lift. Many of them are at least capable of leaving the pavement or pulling a trailer while blowing smoke.

The trucks I've seen with the squat modification tend to have big wheels and skinny tires. They're completely non-functional for off-road or work use. And yes, it's a dog whistle. There might be a white guy driving a truck like this somewhere in NC but odds are pretty good there isn't.

[assets.change.org image 640x360]


Thanks!  I knew I was working with a small data set

/that's what she said
 
wild9
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

debug: wild9: So is this only for unloaded trucks? I mean I can get the same effect in my Ranger by putting 800 pounds of concrete in the bed.

How do you get the concrete out of your bed, by the way?  Jackhammer?  Or did you mean cement?


Concrete. Cement is an ingredient of concrete. They make it in ready mix bags, usually 80 lbs each.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Real reason: a mod favored by 'ethnics'.


cause there's no way a vehicle can be modified in such a way as cause it to become more dangerous to drive.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: The squat, much like its name implies, is a growing trend where the front of a truck is raised and the rear lowered, giving a truck a "squatted" look. It's known in other areas as the "California lean" and the "Tennessee tilt."  Some say this modification is hazardous because the driver's view of the road can be obstructed due to the angle of the vehicle. Additionally, the tilted modification can affect how the truck brakes.  According to the newly-signed law, a vehicle would be in violation if "the alteration of the suspension, frame, or chassis, the height of the front fender is 4 or more inches greater than the height of the rear fender."

Ah.  So, the California lean and Tennessee tilt will come to mean trucks with a 4" or greater difference, while the Carolina squat will mean trucks with a 3.75" difference.  And if your skin color is darker than lilywhite, you better hope that cop doesn't "brace himself" with a hand pushing on the fender while he measures.


*eyeroll*
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Koodz: johnny_vegas: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Real reason: a mod favored by 'ethnics'.

Hopefully some North Carolina farkers can chime in, but in my pre-COVID experience traveling there several times for work and play it was mostly the 'Rolling Coal' type assholes who did this.

Here in Asheville I haven't observed that to be the case. Coal Rollers tend to have vehicles with more of a functional lift. Many of them are at least capable of leaving the pavement or pulling a trailer while blowing smoke.

The trucks I've seen with the squat modification tend to have big wheels and skinny tires. They're completely non-functional for off-road or work use. And yes, it's a dog whistle. There might be a white guy driving a truck like this somewhere in NC but odds are pretty good there isn't.

[assets.change.org image 640x360]


Either there is some lens distortion in that photograph or the fella has an oblong wheel in the front which would make for a pretty nauseating ride.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: It looks pretty dumb but is there any evidence that the trucks are less safe? The article says it "can" obstruct the view of the road and "can" impact braking. But is it doing that at any measurable rate over other trucks?


probably not. But back in the day my, Duster Demon had 60s, air shocks and big springs on the back with little skinnies up front. I was pulled over in that car more times than the rest of my life with all my other cars combined. The glass packs probably did not help
 
