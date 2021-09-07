 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 2 St. Louis)   Leaving your accomplice behind on a shoplifting run will negatively impact your getaway driver ratings   (fox2now.com) divider line
5
    More: Awkward, English-language films, suspicious women, Criminal law, Crimes, video of a shoplifting suspect, American films, Theft, police custody  
•       •       •

552 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Sep 2021 at 4:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Never leave a man behind!
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 300x168]
Never leave a man behind!


Yeah, but they were women.

/did they have nice behinds?
 
Zeff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I'll wait for you outside and I'll be your ears and your eyes
And boy, you just slip in there and bring out all that loot
But Ritz was taken by surprise, couple of unsuspectin' guys
And they left poor Jackson inside
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know you've probably gone too far if you need a getaway driver when shoplifting...
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
No honor among thieves.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.