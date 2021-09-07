 Skip to content
(WKBN Youngstown)   Haunted mine ride now more haunted   (wkbn.com) divider line
    Glenwood Springs, Colorado, child's death  
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Chef's kiss, subby. Superb headline.
 
God--
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I can't even snark
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The theme park said on its website it would be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Two days??

Jeez, I cant mourn forever.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So... did the mine ride have anything to do with her death, or was it simply where she was when she died?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I went on that ride a few years ago.  It is indoors and you drop for quite a ways in the pitch black so it is really freaky.   It was one of the few times a ride has messed with my sense of balance afterwards.  I didn't feel right for a couple hours.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Why the hell was a six year old even allowed to go on that ride?
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is tragic and there are no details about how she died. Thanks Obama.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I went on that ride a few years ago.  It is indoors and you drop for quite a ways in the pitch black so it is really freaky.   It was one of the few times a ride has messed with my sense of balance afterwards.  I didn't feel right for a couple hours.


Do you remember if it had a height limit? 6 is really young to be on any ride that doesn't just go in a circle
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Diabolic: This is tragic and there are no details about how she died. Thanks Obama.


yeah, how?
Died on ride.  Died because of ride?
 
kp1230
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
When I saw this story elsewhere, I wondered what the Fark headline would be. Subby, you did not disappoint.

HOTY candidate.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: So... did the mine ride have anything to do with her death, or was it simply where she was when she died?


I imagine that's what the autopsy is for.

I can't imagine how her parents and other family members are feeling. While I understand completely that death comes for everyone, a child's coffin makes the Universe feel wrong, almost tipped on its side.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: The Googles Do Nothing: I went on that ride a few years ago.  It is indoors and you drop for quite a ways in the pitch black so it is really freaky.   It was one of the few times a ride has messed with my sense of balance afterwards.  I didn't feel right for a couple hours.

Do you remember if it had a height limit? 6 is really young to be on any ride that doesn't just go in a circle


From the website, the minimum is 46 inches tall to ride.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Tracianne: whither_apophis: The Googles Do Nothing: I went on that ride a few years ago.  It is indoors and you drop for quite a ways in the pitch black so it is really freaky.   It was one of the few times a ride has messed with my sense of balance afterwards.  I didn't feel right for a couple hours.

Do you remember if it had a height limit? 6 is really young to be on any ride that doesn't just go in a circle

From the website, the minimum is 46 inches tall to ride.


Hmm, 3.83 repeating feet. I think that a 6-year-old might fit that, but I need some Fark Parents to confirm.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: So... did the mine ride have anything to do with her death, or was it simply where she was when she died?


According to another article, she fell out of her seat and fell to the bottom of the mine. She must have been too small and slipped past whatever safety thing they have on the ride.

"On police scanner traffic, a dispatcher is heard requesting "EMS at Glenwood Caverns for a party that fell out of the shaft ride." The dispatcher goes on to say, "The party is at the bottom of the shaft." "
 
swiller
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Anyone know what standards there are to determine what is "safe" for age and size of occupants?
Kind of expecting to hear she did not like this ride and tried to climb out of the harness. And succeeded.
Will be surprised if it was simply that her harness failed and released.

I love how they always say "we do daily safety checks."  Well if a harness is gonna fail, it's gonna fail sometimes during the 24 hours prior to each safety check...
 
LineNoise
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Tracianne: whither_apophis: The Googles Do Nothing: I went on that ride a few years ago.  It is indoors and you drop for quite a ways in the pitch black so it is really freaky.   It was one of the few times a ride has messed with my sense of balance afterwards.  I didn't feel right for a couple hours.

Do you remember if it had a height limit? 6 is really young to be on any ride that doesn't just go in a circle

From the website, the minimum is 46 inches tall to ride.

Hmm, 3.83 repeating feet. I think that a 6-year-old might fit that, but I need some Fark Parents to confirm.


My kid is 6 and a half and is like 48 inches. She is tall for her age, but not freakishly.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: The Googles Do Nothing: I went on that ride a few years ago.  It is indoors and you drop for quite a ways in the pitch black so it is really freaky.   It was one of the few times a ride has messed with my sense of balance afterwards.  I didn't feel right for a couple hours.

Do you remember if it had a height limit? 6 is really young to be on any ride that doesn't just go in a circle


I don't remember, but I would think there should be one.  My nine year old got on it and he was probably four and a half feet tall at the time.
 
Lamberts Ho Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: The Googles Do Nothing: I went on that ride a few years ago.  It is indoors and you drop for quite a ways in the pitch black so it is really freaky.   It was one of the few times a ride has messed with my sense of balance afterwards.  I didn't feel right for a couple hours.

Do you remember if it had a height limit? 6 is really young to be on any ride that doesn't just go in a circle


The story I heard on the news last night said a 46" height limit.  50th percentile height for a 6 year old girl is 45", for a 7 year old it's 48"
 
Iowan73
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Tracianne: whither_apophis: The Googles Do Nothing: I went on that ride a few years ago.  It is indoors and you drop for quite a ways in the pitch black so it is really freaky.   It was one of the few times a ride has messed with my sense of balance afterwards.  I didn't feel right for a couple hours.

Do you remember if it had a height limit? 6 is really young to be on any ride that doesn't just go in a circle

From the website, the minimum is 46 inches tall to ride.

Hmm, 3.83 repeating feet. I think that a 6-year-old might fit that, but I need some Fark Parents to confirm.


I think a 6-year-old could be that tall. It could be that she wasn't heavy enough, and got jostled around by the ride so violently that it killed her.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: The dispatcher goes on to say, "The party is at the bottom of the shaft." "


I think I'll skip that party, thanks.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: "The party is at the bottom of the shaft."


- Testimony from the trial of Ron Jeremy
 
Iowan73
‘’ 1 minute ago  

abhorrent1: Uchiha_Cycliste: So... did the mine ride have anything to do with her death, or was it simply where she was when she died?

According to another article, she fell out of her seat and fell to the bottom of the mine. She must have been too small and slipped past whatever safety thing they have on the ride.

"On police scanner traffic, a dispatcher is heard requesting "EMS at Glenwood Caverns for a party that fell out of the shaft ride." The dispatcher goes on to say, "The party is at the bottom of the shaft." "


"The party is at the bottom of the shaft."

I tell my wife that all the time. It doesn't work.
 
jackandwater
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Evil Mackerel: Why the hell was a six year old even allowed to go on that ride?


THIS! JEBUS LAWD!!!
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

