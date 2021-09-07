 Skip to content
 
(WWLTV New Orleans)   Where is Rick Grimes when you need him?   (wwltv.com) divider line
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In Springfield.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: [Fark user image 425x319]

In Springfield.


Grimey might be the best one show character on the Simpsons.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Good ol' Grimey.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Busy working on those spinoff movies that should be coming out any day now.
 
special20
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: NM Volunteer: [Fark user image 425x319]

In Springfield.

Grimey might be the best one show character on the Simpsons.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I heard he liked hookers.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The Sangamon River overflowed
it caused a mudslide on the banks of the operator
Civil War skeletons in their graves
came up clapping in the spirit of the aviator

Spent the summer of '78 looking for that kangaroo
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
OK, I'll ask the obvious question. Why in the hell are they burying corpses in a bayou or a swamp to begin with?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is Fark, so I hope my pedantry will be embraced but aren't those crypts, not graves?

Personally, I'm more concerned about the potential health risks from coffins and corpses floating around (depending on how long the occupant has been deceased) than that Grandma is taking an impromptu post-death boat ride. She's dead- everything that used to be Grandma is no longer there.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Left a good grave in the city
Feeding all the worms every night and day
But I never lost a minute of resting
Worrying bout the places I might have been
Big waves keep on groovin
And my "final" resting place keeps movin

Rollin, Rollin, Rollin on the river
 
Red3469
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Why don't they drill some holes in them so there is no trapped air?
 
Farce-Side
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: OK, I'll ask the obvious question. Why in the hell are they burying corpses in a bayou or a swamp to begin with?


Because it's all bayou and swamp there.  They don't bury them either, they usually construct above ground tombs, which is why they referenced "graves missing from the cemetery".  The tombs are being floated out of the cemetery.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: OK, I'll ask the obvious question. Why in the hell are they burying corpses in a bayou or a swamp to begin with?


They're above ground.
Lived next to a cemetery in New Orleans when the Mississippi flooded in '93(?). Would not recommend.
 
Farce-Side
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Red3469: Why don't they drill some holes in them so there is no trapped air?


Because then the whole area would smell bad.  Well, worse than it already does, I mean.
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Why, is there a little girl somewhere who needs to be shot in the face?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Good ol' Grimey.


It was a thing we had
 
woodjf
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Darth Funjamin: Why, is there a little girl somewhere who needs to be shot in the face?


Thanks for this.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Somebody change the channel!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Darth Funjamin: Why, is there a little girl somewhere who needs to be shot in the face?


You're thinking of David Warbeck:
The Beyond (1981) killcount
Youtube JRnE4RLrU5Y
 
Red3469
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You people do know that you bury the dead ABOVE ground, right?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hey kids jump in the boat we're gonna paddle over and visit Gramma.
 
