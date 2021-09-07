 Skip to content
(Delaware Online)   If you've been longing to play Homer slurping beer and fried foods at Moe's, your prayers have been answered   (delawareonline.com) divider line
    More: Murica, The Simpsons, Homer Simpson, real-life replica of Moe, Moe Szyslak, JMC Pop Ups, Moe's Tavern, Delcopop culture, Evil Genius Beer Company  
1181 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Sep 2021 at 12:12 PM (55 minutes ago)



the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Already planning my trip. Thank you, subby.
 
TWX
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
There was food at Moe's?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
komakesthings.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

I rather go here for the Million Dollar Birthday Fries.
 
DrunkenGator
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Can I get a single plum, floating in perfume, served in a man's hat?
 
Mr.Poops
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wait a second, this isn't a dive bar... this is a dive
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
No flaming Homer Moe on the menu? Thumbs down booooooooooooo
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

DrunkenGator: Can I get a single plum, floating in perfume, served in a man's hat?



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
id10ts
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My only question is Why the fark did it take so long for this to happen?
 
Uzzah
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Evil Genius Beer Company in Fishtown created ...  its year-round "Simpsons" drink named Purple Monkey Dishwasher, a chocolate peanut-butter porter.  "It's a really obscure reference that almost nobody gets, unless they're really into the show," Evil Genius marketing manager Ryan Keller told The News Journal / Delawareonline.com.

c.tenor.comView Full Size


created a brew named Moe's Pale Ale that will be available at the pop-up tavern...

Moe's would never serve something like that.  It's fanciest beer was Tubörg, the Beer of Danish Kings.  (Maybe if they had Red Tick Beer, although people complain it needs "more dog.")

The brewery also plans to bring a few more drinks, including its year-round Purple Monkey Dishwasher...

The fact that nobody thought to make a Flaming Moe makes me seethe with rage.
 
Barry McCockner
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Backside gristle lumps FTW
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I can get piss ass drunk and ignore my family at home. To their face.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Does Grandpa haunt the Love Tester?
Has Barney made sweet, sweet love to the pool table?
Is the stank authentic or brought in daily to restankify?
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Uzzah: It's fanciest beer was Tubörg, the Beer of Danish Kings.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


I beg to differ.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Even better that they're doing it in Springfield
 
Geotpf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oh look, here comes the Fox Network Attorney with a cease and desist order!
 
ifky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [komakesthings.files.wordpress.com image 640x480]
I rather go here for the Million Dollar Birthday Fries.


Only if there is an alligator wearing sunglasses

frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I don't "slurp" fried foods subby, I eat them.
 
Milk D
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Oh look, here comes the Fox Network Attorney with a cease and desist order!


This.  There is a Moe's Tavern in Chicago that proudly shows their cease and desist on the wall.  Also - You can do all of this (for the most part) at Universal Studios Orlando.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Those of you with a sweet tooth can try the Drunkin' D'Ohnuts Shake, a whimsical beverage that offers thick vanilla ice cream in a commemorative glass, topped off with two large pink-frosted donuts,

My blood sugar spiked just reading that.
 
rfenster
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Can we get a Flaming HomerMoe there?
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Milk D: Geotpf: Oh look, here comes the Fox Network Attorney with a cease and desist order!

This.  There is a Moe's Tavern in Chicago that proudly shows their cease and desist on the wall.  Also - You can do all of this (for the most part) at Universal Studios Orlando.


Their was a Tipsy McStagger"s in suburban Rochester, NY up until about 2012, then it was then rebranded as an Irish Pub, in the same way Paddy's is an Irish Pub.

Now it's Osaka Sushi Bar which I doubt it any more authentic than Killian's Irish Pub, on the car stripe south of the mall.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Oh look, here comes the Fox Network Attorney with a cease and desist order!


Since fox is owned by Disney it's here comes the mouse's attornies with a cease and desist letter. And no one farks with the mouse.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A number of the dishes feature chicken and fries like Homer's Chicken Tenders, Marge's Spicy Fried Tenders and Lenny's Grilled Tenders.

They do know their audience.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It'll go the way of the Cheers bars in many airports.  Somewhere, there is a room full of animatronic Norms, hunched over, nursing a non-existent beer.

In a million years, they'll be discovered by sentient anthropologist cockroaches.  What will they think of them?
These 'norms' were the guards of the sacred bar.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

