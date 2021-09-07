 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Australia sends Taiwanese drug kingpin to the Netherlands; Government officials in Vienna express confusion   (cnn.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Claims he's not from there."

/ fargin iceholes
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, his luggage went to Atlanta
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Well, his luggage went to Atlanta


Everyonie's luggage goes to Atlanta.
 
Lochaber_Axe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Claims he's not from there."

/ fargin iceholes


One and done.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/obscure?
 
deniable_increlidibity
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He got caught, that's Not Good. Maybe he's coming for lessons?
 
EL EM
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's nobody's business but the Turks?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wow. Maybe some criminal nation should get in the business of jailing people from around the world
 
stuffy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Read that 3 times. I'm still confused.
 
