(Indy100)   "You bloody fool, it's rabbit season"   (indy100.com) divider line
23
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Approves


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duck season!
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ELMER SEASON.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Musk Duck Amok!
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this guy goes to the talent agency with a duck. "check out my talking duck" says the guy. "watch"

"So duck, what do you think of my doctor?"

* QUACK* says the duck

"GET OUT OF MY OFFICE!" yells the talent agent.

Outside, the duck says "maybe I should have said 'Bloody fool?'"
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got any grapes?
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Australia, the ducks are venomous.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: In Australia, the ducks are venomous.


And the size on a sedan.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Peach_Fuz: CordycepsInYourBrain: In Australia, the ducks are venomous.

And the size on a sedan.


Of*

/hangs head in shame
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
...it was "during its mating ritual" that got me.

Is that what passes in Australia for, um, duck talk?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Peach_Fuz: Peach_Fuz: CordycepsInYourBrain: In Australia, the ducks are venomous.

And the size on a sedan.

Of*

/hangs head in shame


I think you meant "in"

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Put it on my bill.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Green-lighting fowl language?   Tsk tsk tsk.
 
stuffy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Be more impressed if video showed the duck. Not saying its fake, but this is the internet.
 
rfenster
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You're despicable!
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

stuffy: Be more impressed if video showed the duck. Not saying its fake, but this is the internet.


Oh, well, here's the cat saying no no no no no...

Cat Says NO!
Youtube cMESRatAG04
 
Aquapope
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: So this guy goes to the talent agency with a duck. "check out my talking duck" says the guy. "watch"

"So duck, what do you think of my doctor?"

* QUACK* says the duck

"GET OUT OF MY OFFICE!" yells the talent agent.

Outside, the duck says "maybe I should have said 'Bloody fool?'"


It's been tried.  It doesn't work.  It never works, not even in 2056.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
OK, now you guys are just winging it.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: stuffy: Be more impressed if video showed the duck. Not saying its fake, but this is the internet.

Oh, well, here's the cat saying no no no no no...

[YouTube video: Cat Says NO!]


"Have you tried turning your cat off and turning it on again?"
 
Advernaut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It seems John Lennon came back as a duck. Well, there go my chances for anything good.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What is the difference between a mallard with a cold and subby's mom?
One is a sick duck...I forget the rest, but his mother's a whole.

/RIP Sean.
 
Salmon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Birds aren't real.

/check it out.
 
