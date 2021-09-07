 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WPSD Local 6 Paducah)   Thanks to North Shore Animal League, over 50 dogs & puppies facing euthanasia were transported from Louisiana to Long Island. "We literally come back with 55 best friends," Moriates said. Please welcome them to this week's Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (wpsdlocal6.com) divider line
75
    More: Woofday, English-language films, Animal shelters, Dog, North Shore Animal Shelter, Ted Moriates, The Animals, Long Island, return trip  
•       •       •

281 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 08 Sep 2021 at 9:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



75 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Gotta take off in about a half-hour to run a couple of necessary errands, but I'll be back later.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
rd.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
liveabout.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Everyone, meet my new friend, Roland. I got him last week. I had to get rid of my previous dog, Larry, because he bit my dad pretty badly: 11 puncture wounds and 3 trips to the hospital. Larry was already on Animal Control's radar for attacking other dogs. I don't think that'll be a problem with little Rollo here.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Hi Roland!  Tell that Individual that he needs to give you extra scritches today!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

a particular individual: Everyone, meet my new friend, Roland. I got him last week. I had to get rid of my previous dog, Larry, because he bit my dad pretty badly: 11 puncture wounds and 3 trips to the hospital. Larry was already on Animal Control's radar for attacking other dogs. I don't think that'll be a problem with little Rollo here.

[Fark user image 666x788]


♥♥♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 500x888]


Well, not I realize what a POS Roland is. ;-)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
RUFF!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: RUFF!


BARK!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
I talked to a friend last week, asking if I might be willing to go back to my former employer and work on the same product I did when I left 5 years ago.  Scared me.....it would mean this would be the 3rd time working there.  I talked to her today too....she was in London with that office.  She has possibly convinced me to come back.  Money would be nice.  Also tempted with work from home full time.  Aaaaaaaa

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: I talked to a friend last week, asking if I might be willing to go back to my former employer and work on the same product I did when I left 5 years ago.  Scared me.....it would mean this would be the 3rd time working there.  I talked to her today too....she was in London with that office.  She has possibly convinced me to come back.  Money would be nice.  Also tempted with work from home full time.  Aaaaaaaa

[Fark user image 850x1133]


Keep us updated, please!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: I talked to a friend last week, asking if I might be willing to go back to my former employer and work on the same product I did when I left 5 years ago.  Scared me.....it would mean this would be the 3rd time working there.  I talked to her today too....she was in London with that office.  She has possibly convinced me to come back.  Money would be nice.  Also tempted with work from home full time.  Aaaaaaaa

[Fark user image 850x1133]


Nice! Seems like you're in the driver's seat, so no need to stress about it.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Doorbell says, "Happy Wednesday!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Notabunny: Doorbell says, "Happy Wednesday!"

[Fark user image 850x1133]


♥♥
 
Displayed 50 of 75 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.