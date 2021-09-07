 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   OSHA: the whole is less than the sum of its parts   (apnews.com) divider line
567 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Sep 2021 at 6:30 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's a meatpacking plant, so what did you expect? Management is usually happy if workers give a little of themselves to the job.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"The company was told to pay $27,306 after an employee was lacerated by a kicking cow "

would the cow have been at fault here, had it not been turned into hamburger?
 
freidog
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
OSHA fined JBS $15,615 in September 2020 for failing to protect employees at the Greeley plant from COVID-19. Six workers there died and nearly 300 were infected.

A life is worth $2,600.  Upton Sinclair just shakes his head and walks away; muttering 'what the fark did I write that for'
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
But usually, a conveyor belt is mostly 'armless.
 
