(AP News)   Huge numbers of first responders refuse COVID vaccine. Pretend to be surprised or you're under arrest   (apnews.com) divider line
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops are stupid, irresponsible, don't give a shiat about the public and are perfectly happy to kill us?
Say it ain't so, Joe!
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully it weeds out the ignorant ones. Did at my local hospital. They either died or got fired.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame it on the "Warrior" mentality that has crept into the training in the last couple of decades.  Part of that is believing you are invincible and other testosterone fueled bullshiat.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Good luck keeping your job after your lungs are so damaged, you can't pursue a suspect more than 50 feet.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I called to check in on my folks last night (they got their second vaccine on Friday). They told me a guy my dad played softball with, a former fire chief at my hometown, just got out of the hospital after 3 weeks on a ventilator. Doc told him the virus did more damage to his lungs in 3 weeks than 30 years with the fire department.

I'm sure he's gonna prefer that oxygen tank he's going to be hauling around for the rest of his life as opposed to 2 free shots that took 20 minutes at the drug store.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: I'm sure he's gonna prefer that oxygen tank he's going to be hauling around for the rest of his life as opposed to 2 free shots that took 20 minutes at the drug store.


yeah but his freedumbs tho
 
gaspode
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Now they have shown how many are just selfish ignorant baboons, if not actively evil, just like regular 'murcans, can you stop with the whole hagiographic 'first responders' bullshiat you dreamed up after 9-11?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fine. Get COVID, and get no medical benefits. And die? Get vastly reduced or no department based life insurance.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's a heartbreaking situation for Tokley's widow, Octavia, as the 21st anniversary of their first date approaches on Sept. 10.


"They woke up the next morning, in each other's loving arms, and turned on the television..."
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

foo monkey: It's a heartbreaking situation for Tokley's widow, Octavia, as the 21st anniversary of their first date approaches on Sept. 10.


"They woke up the next morning, in each other's loving arms, and turned on the television..."


2021-21= 2000
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: Good luck keeping your job after your lungs are so damaged, you can't pursue a suspect more than 50 feet.


That will be a real change for some

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: foo monkey: It's a heartbreaking situation for Tokley's widow, Octavia, as the 21st anniversary of their first date approaches on Sept. 10.


"They woke up the next morning, in each other's loving arms, and turned on the television..."

2021-21= 2000


It's 5AM and you're correcting my math?
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Covid-19 has killed more cops than any other single source in the last year plus.

Why?

Because many many cops refused to wear masks, and many more refused to get the vaccination. They have 100% brought this on themselves.

Even now they are using their police "unions" to fight city and state mandates that police and other first responders be vaccinated.

Why? Because the reasons and furthermore's.

Spoilers: because most cops are fash pigs who have hitched their fash pig wagons, to Trump.
 
hangloose
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

anuran: Cops are stupid, irresponsible, don't give a shiat about the public and are perfectly happy to kill us?
Say it ain't so, Joe!


Lol. Shut up.
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There have been quite a few Qanon nutter EMS/LEO types appearing on the Herman Cain Award sub receiving their awards so......oh well.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hangloose: anuran: Cops are stupid, irresponsible, don't give a shiat about the public and are perfectly happy to kill us?
Say it ain't so, Joe!

Lol. Shut up.


How is he wrong, though?
 
anuran
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

hangloose: anuran: Cops are stupid, irresponsible, don't give a shiat about the public and are perfectly happy to kill us?
Say it ain't so, Joe!

Lol. Shut up.


God DAMN! Cop arsehole must be tasty since you can't resist pressure-washing it with your tongue.
 
JohnnyApocalypse
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I will be slightly more circumspect in my opinion on the why.

Most of them are Republicans.
Republicans are shown to be more mask and vaccine hesitant.
First responders come in close contact with more people on average than the rest of us.

Thus, higher rates of COVID cases, leading to higher rates of COVID deaths.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 minute ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: I will be slightly more circumspect in my opinion on the why.

Most of them are Republicans.
Republicans are shown to be more mask and vaccine hesitant.
First responders come in close contact with more people on average than the rest of us.

Thus, higher rates of COVID cases, leading to higher rates of COVID deaths.


And much higher chance of spreading the disease even more, thus needing to get the vaccine is even more paramount than the average person.
 
get real
‘’ less than a minute ago  

anuran: Cops are stupid, irresponsible, don't give a shiat about the public and are perfectly happy to kill us?
Say it ain't so, Joe!


Did any of you read the link?
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ less than a minute ago  

haknudsen: I blame it on the "Warrior" mentality that has crept into the training in the last couple of decades.  Part of that is believing you are invincible and other testosterone fueled bullshiat.


A code, if you will.
 
