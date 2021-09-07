 Skip to content
(BET)   911 dispatcher on the run from police   (bet.com) divider line
33
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Call her what she is, subby: a murderer. Or at least an attempted murderer, assuming no one died from her incompetence and willful neglect.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Help! Help me! I think someone is trying to get into my house!"
"Sir, I'm going to need you to calm down..."
"Calm down?! How can I cal-"
"Sir...sir...you'll have to calm down or-"
"HOW CAN I CA-" *click*
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cop's will never catch her.  She knows where all the cops are at all times.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She suffers from leaky logic
Cops will dis patch her
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Based on Push by Sapphire.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once?  Take the rest of the day off.  Get some rest.  Play with a dog outside for an hour.  Drink a glass of wine.  Take a bath.  Go to bed early.

Then come back tomorrow and never do that ever again.  I'd rather you call in to say you didn't feel like it with no excuse or warning than for you to come in and not do your extremely important job.

Twice?  Don't let the door hit you on the way out.  Shouldn't be hard to blacklist you from 911 dispatching all over the country.  Maybe try and get a job with Len the Plumber, I'm sure they need dispatchers to handle their completely insane same-day-service promise.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SHE WAS ON A BREAK!

hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well isn't that Precious...
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get it. After so many "my hands are knives!" Calls you just burn out.

I hate answering tech support calls and nobody dies if I'm not 100% on my game
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New phone who dis?
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joshudan: I get it. After so many "my hands are knives!" Calls you just burn out.

I hate answering tech support calls and nobody dies if I'm not 100% on my game


There is a crazy high turnover and burnout rate for 911 dispatchers due to the horrific calls they field.

That said, this broad should be facing manslaughter charges. You don't just hang up on people in the middle of a giant hurricane disaster
 
Leon kompowski [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: "Help! Help me! I think someone is trying to get into my house!"
"Sir, I'm going to need you to calm down..."
"Calm down?! How can I cal-"
"Sir...sir...you'll have to calm down or-"
"HOW CAN I CA-" *click*


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You had one job....
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's been running since last week, most likely hiding out with her brother Peat
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joshudan: I get it. After so many "my hands are knives!" Calls you just burn out.

I hate answering tech support calls and nobody dies if I'm not 100% on my game


The crazies aren't fun but the two groups that are the most frustrating are "JUST SEND SOMEONE!!" types who are too panicked to be helpful and the people who want you to do civil work for their own ends not getting that what they want isn't a police/fire/rescue issue.

/Wife's been a dispatcher for 15 years
//Some days all you can do is pour a stiff drink and read to forget it
///slashies!!
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Well isn't that Precious...


This is Precious.

Pretenders - Precious
Youtube o6-0ypKuwv8
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Cop's will never catch her.  She knows where all the cops are at all times.


All she has to do is stay on the run for a little while longer, and she'll have her own reality tv show.  Precious Moments, or something like that.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ken VeryBigLiar: Joshudan: I get it. After so many "my hands are knives!" Calls you just burn out.

I hate answering tech support calls and nobody dies if I'm not 100% on my game

The crazies aren't fun but the two groups that are the most frustrating are "JUST SEND SOMEONE!!" types who are too panicked to be helpful and the people who want you to do civil work for their own ends not getting that what they want isn't a police/fire/rescue issue.

/Wife's been a dispatcher for 15 years
//Some days all you can do is pour a stiff drink and read to forget it
///slashies!!


Thank you to your wife for helping so many people for so many years!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"This would be a great job if it weren't for all those people calling in."
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

houstondragon: Joshudan: I get it. After so many "my hands are knives!" Calls you just burn out.

I hate answering tech support calls and nobody dies if I'm not 100% on my game

There is a crazy high turnover and burnout rate for 911 dispatchers due to the horrific calls they field.

That said, this broad should be facing manslaughter charges. You don't just hang up on people in the middle of a giant hurricane disaster


You skipped the shiatty pay and constant understaffing.  The calls were always whatever for me. It's the expectation that you'll pick up the slack for management treating it like you're answering the phones at a car dealership that made me leave.

I started at $14.90/hour. For 5x12's every week because there was no one to work.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They have issues with dispatchers in Louisiana.  I watched a First 48 episode where a woman was kidnapped by two men, likely raped, then put in the trunk of a car, repeatedly stabbed, then set on fire. She managed to call 911 before they murdered her and it was all caught on 911 audio. But the dispatcher did absolutely nothing.  Basically listened to her get murdered and hung up. She was charged with a crime.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Well isn't that Precious...


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
log_jammin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

houstondragon: Joshudan: I get it. After so many "my hands are knives!" Calls you just burn out.

I hate answering tech support calls and nobody dies if I'm not 100% on my game

There is a crazy high turnover and burnout rate for 911 dispatchers due to the horrific calls they field.

That said, this broad should be facing manslaughter charges. You don't just hang up on people in the middle of a giant hurricane disaster


I managed almost 17 years before I burnt out.

also fark the lady in the article.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: "Help! Help me! I think someone is trying to get into my house!"
"Sir, I'm going to need you to calm down..."
"Calm down?! How can I cal-"
"Sir...sir...you'll have to calm down or-"
"HOW CAN I CA-" *click*


There was a incident some time back.
Guy calls into 911 because is dad is having a heart attack (or something). Guy is freaked out and upset and says something like "my dad is having a farking heart attack, I need an ambu-*click* dispatcher hangs up. Guy calls back and says he was disconnected and needs an ambulance. Dispatcher says he won't tolerate any foul language and needs an apology. Guy says WTF? My dad is *click* Guy keeps calling, all freaked out, and the dispatcher keeps refusing to take the call unless he gets an apology and the guy stops cussing. Guy keeps cussing because he's freaked. Not directly at the dispatche, like he's not telling the guy to go fark himself, but more like "apology? My farking dad is dying!"
Took like an hour to finally get an ambulance dispatched.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Precious Roy we need you!
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Resident Muslim: "Help! Help me! I think someone is trying to get into my house!"
"Sir, I'm going to need you to calm down..."
"Calm down?! How can I cal-"
"Sir...sir...you'll have to calm down or-"
"HOW CAN I CA-" *click*

There was a incident some time back.
Guy calls into 911 because is dad is having a heart attack (or something). Guy is freaked out and upset and says something like "my dad is having a farking heart attack, I need an ambu-*click* dispatcher hangs up. Guy calls back and says he was disconnected and needs an ambulance. Dispatcher says he won't tolerate any foul language and needs an apology. Guy says WTF? My dad is *click* Guy keeps calling, all freaked out, and the dispatcher keeps refusing to take the call unless he gets an apology and the guy stops cussing. Guy keeps cussing because he's freaked. Not directly at the dispatche, like he's not telling the guy to go fark himself, but more like "apology? My farking dad is dying!"
Took like an hour to finally get an ambulance dispatched.


"Respect ma Autoritay" written all over that call sequence. It seems patiently obvious that if you're on the receiving end of an emergency call, the little calling after going to be freaking out, justifiably or not.

/An hour? The dad probably died over someone's sense of entitlement.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ajgeek: MythDragon: Resident Muslim: "Help! Help me! I think someone is trying to get into my house!"
"Sir, I'm going to need you to calm down..."
"Calm down?! How can I cal-"
"Sir...sir...you'll have to calm down or-"
"HOW CAN I CA-" *click*

There was a incident some time back.
Guy calls into 911 because is dad is having a heart attack (or something). Guy is freaked out and upset and says something like "my dad is having a farking heart attack, I need an ambu-*click* dispatcher hangs up. Guy calls back and says he was disconnected and needs an ambulance. Dispatcher says he won't tolerate any foul language and needs an apology. Guy says WTF? My dad is *click* Guy keeps calling, all freaked out, and the dispatcher keeps refusing to take the call unless he gets an apology and the guy stops cussing. Guy keeps cussing because he's freaked. Not directly at the dispatche, like he's not telling the guy to go fark himself, but more like "apology? My farking dad is dying!"
Took like an hour to finally get an ambulance dispatched.

"Respect ma Autoritay" written all over that call sequence. It seems patiently obvious that if you're on the receiving end of an emergency call, the little calling after going to be freaking out, justifiably or not.

/An hour? The dad probably died over someone's sense of entitlement.


Patently and people. Fahking autocorrect!
 
OpusSoup [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
From personal experience, no one named Precious ever is.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Harry Freakstorm: Cop's will never catch her.  She knows where all the cops are at all times.

All she has to do is stay on the run for a little while longer, and she'll have her own reality tv show.  Precious Moments, or something like that.


Okay, here's the pitch:  She's innocent.  Set up by a corrupt southern sheriff and his cronies.  The most ruthless deputies pursue her through each episode.   One the run, she meets people and helps them like The Fugitive.  It was a popular show and deserves a reboot.  Also, she's large breasted, braless, blonde and her best friend is a talking pie.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ajgeek: ajgeek: MythDragon: Resident Muslim: "Help! Help me! I think someone is trying to get into my house!"
"Sir, I'm going to need you to calm down..."
"Calm down?! How can I cal-"
"Sir...sir...you'll have to calm down or-"
"HOW CAN I CA-" *click*

There was a incident some time back.
Guy calls into 911 because is dad is having a heart attack (or something). Guy is freaked out and upset and says something like "my dad is having a farking heart attack, I need an ambu-*click* dispatcher hangs up. Guy calls back and says he was disconnected and needs an ambulance. Dispatcher says he won't tolerate any foul language and needs an apology. Guy says WTF? My dad is *click* Guy keeps calling, all freaked out, and the dispatcher keeps refusing to take the call unless he gets an apology and the guy stops cussing. Guy keeps cussing because he's freaked. Not directly at the dispatche, like he's not telling the guy to go fark himself, but more like "apology? My farking dad is dying!"
Took like an hour to finally get an ambulance dispatched.

"Respect ma Autoritay" written all over that call sequence. It seems patiently obvious that if you're on the receiving end of an emergency call, the little calling after going to be freaking out, justifiably or not.

/An hour? The dad probably died over someone's sense of entitlement.

Patently and people. Fahking autocorrect!


I'll try to keep this long story shorter but I had to call 911 for the wife of a boss I discovered had fallen in their house and put her tooth through her lip. She also suffered some form of dementia and while by no means combative, it was a very difficult situation, mostly because we really had only met once or twice previously and she was understandably terrified . Even though I am usually one you can count on in a crisis, it was hard keeping my voice steady under the stress of her bleeding everywhere and then wetting her pants and trying to get out of them.

I have no idea what I would have done if the dispatcher had not been a thoroughly competent and compassionate woman who calmly walked me through everything she needed from me that I was able to provide.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Dr Jack Badofsky: Harry Freakstorm: Cop's will never catch her.  She knows where all the cops are at all times.

All she has to do is stay on the run for a little while longer, and she'll have her own reality tv show.  Precious Moments, or something like that.

Okay, here's the pitch:  She's innocent.  Set up by a corrupt southern sheriff and his cronies.  The most ruthless deputies pursue her through each episode.   One the run, she meets people and helps them like The Fugitive.  It was a popular show and deserves a reboot.  Also, she's large breasted, braless, blonde and her best friend is a talking pie.


The hitch:  She has to hang up on them first in order to help them.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Resident Muslim: "Help! Help me! I think someone is trying to get into my house!"
"Sir, I'm going to need you to calm down..."
"Calm down?! How can I cal-"
"Sir...sir...you'll have to calm down or-"
"HOW CAN I CA-" *click*

There was a incident some time back.
Guy calls into 911 because is dad is having a heart attack (or something). Guy is freaked out and upset and says something like "my dad is having a farking heart attack, I need an ambu-*click* dispatcher hangs up. Guy calls back and says he was disconnected and needs an ambulance. Dispatcher says he won't tolerate any foul language and needs an apology. Guy says WTF? My dad is *click* Guy keeps calling, all freaked out, and the dispatcher keeps refusing to take the call unless he gets an apology and the guy stops cussing. Guy keeps cussing because he's freaked. Not directly at the dispatche, like he's not telling the guy to go fark himself, but more like "apology? My farking dad is dying!"
Took like an hour to finally get an ambulance dispatched.


Hope there was a giant ass lawsuit against that dispatcher and department.
 
6655321
‘’ 1 minute ago  
 Audible ringing.   Click "The number you have reached 9-1-1 is being checked for trouble. Please make your call later.  9-1-1 is not working in area code _ _ _
Disconnect
 
