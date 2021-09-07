 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   Singapore Ministry of Health announces ban on workplace social gatherings. Some people have all the luck   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
Laobaojun
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Singapore is a fascist state done well.

Go there and use illegal drugs or spit on a public sidewalk.
They TOTALLY hate yer free-dums!

And yet, one of the highest standards of living in the world.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Good luck enforcing that.

I've heard the midnight noodles and beer are fantastic.

/in Korea, this would be cause for revolution
 
odinsposse
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: Singapore is a fascist state done well.

Go there and use illegal drugs or spit on a public sidewalk.
They TOTALLY hate yer free-dums!

And yet, one of the highest standards of living in the world.


I'll nitpick and say they're authoritarian but not fascist, even though people often use them interchangeably. Fascism is more about purging the disloyal with constantly shifting definitions of who is loyal.
 
BlackWivesMatter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Singapore trifecta In play
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Good luck enforcing that.

I've heard the midnight noodles and beer are fantastic.

/in Korea, this would be cause for revolution


FTFA:  "Singapore Ministry of Health"

Emphasis mine.

There are places you can FA and ostensibly never FO.  (Looking at you, White-America... 1/6)

Singapore generally isn't one of them...
 
Aussie_As [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well Singapore is what we're hearing about every day in Australia as an example of near-perfect COVID management which avoids restrictions on public gatherings. And they're restricting public gatherings. Our conservative leaders normally look like morons and/or arseholes but tomorrow's press conferences are going to be particularly hilarious.
 
