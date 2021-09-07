 Skip to content
(New Delhi TV)   You have 20 seconds to comply   (ndtv.com)
18
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
20 seconds to comply?

if only.

stun guns, no bullets.

they bought the ticket, I say let 'em crash
 
Leon kompowski [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Method 1 of 2:Creating a Simple EMP Emitter

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Robot police dogs after you?  Try banana peels. They never look down.  #lifehack

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SILVER BULLET - 20 Seconds to Comply (1990)
Youtube 0InSlbNakOs
TUNE!
 
payattention
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA - ...Singapore has put two autonomous robots on trial to detect bad behaviour such as flouting of COVID-19 safety measures, smoking in prohibited areas and the improper parking of bicycles...

Well, there is no way such a situation could ever be abused. Carry on.

/'detecting bad behavior'?
//such as opposing the status quo?
///or allowing more than three slashies?
////THE SLASHIE REVOLUTION HAS BEGUN!
 
Leon kompowski [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xanlexian: Robot police dogs after you?  Try banana peels. They never look down.  #lifehack

[Fark user image image 371x365]


Oiled plastic is your friend here.

Same traction dynamics, more versatile in surface area coverage.

You can carry the bottle of oil and the plastic sheeting separately.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Didn't work out so well for Barbara Crampton...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
August11
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I think they mean to say "mobile camera."
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The United States incarcerates more citezens per capita than all other 225 nations.

We pass out criminal fines FAR more than any other nation as well.

We are the world's foremost authority on policing social ills. We happily put people in jail cells for going to fast while driving.

China is way behind us. Step out of line here and we WILL wreck your life. Via bankruptcy or making you an unhirable ex-con social pariah.
 
ansius
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Pert: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/0InSlbNa​kOs?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=15&enablejsa​pi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com​&widgetid=1] TUNE!


that song brings back so many good memories!
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Leon kompowski: Method 1 of 2:Creating a Simple EMP Emitter

[Fark user image image 425x318]


Disposable camera?

WhatYearIsIt?.gif
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Didn't work out so well for Barbara Crampton...

[Fark user image 850x478]

Chopping Mall

. A classic.
 
Pert
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ansius: Pert: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/0InSlbNa​kOs?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=15&enablejsa​pi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com​&widgetid=1] TUNE!

that song brings back so many good memories!


Glad it resonated with someone!

I have it on this album. Highly recommended:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/On_the_​F​loor_at_the_Boutique_%E2%80%93_Volume_​2
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Captain Shaky: The United States incarcerates more citezens per capita than all other 225 nations.

We pass out criminal fines FAR more than any other nation as well.

We are the world's foremost authority on policing social ills. We happily put people in jail cells for going to fast while driving.

China is way behind us. Step out of line here and we WILL wreck your life. Via bankruptcy or making you an unhirable ex-con social pariah.


You can tell this isn't a US design:

* No projectile tasers (internal magazine for multiple cartridges)
* No baton round cannons (Belt fed, since we don't have to worry about human encumbrance)
* No multi-directional AoE CS/Tear Gas (Fart-Cloud tech, since no human officer is in the midst of the mist)
* No high-capacity 45Cal turret at the core that the whole robot was designed around.(Love to the A-10)

Maybe a tazer-cage to prevent unwanted touching, or a flamethrower?  Maybe the front panel can be an armored ADS panel to kick out that lovely RF that say "move, biatch, or get cooked"

DOD/DARPA - yes, you could have my twisted mind at your disposal...
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Instant, on street caning is coming.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

payattention: FTFA - ...Singapore has put two autonomous robots on trial to detect bad behaviour such as flouting of COVID-19 safety measures, smoking in prohibited areas and the improper parking of bicycles...

Well, there is no way such a situation could ever be abused. Carry on.


It's Singapore. Everything is bad behaviour.
 
crackizzle
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: payattention: FTFA - ...Singapore has put two autonomous robots on trial to detect bad behaviour such as flouting of COVID-19 safety measures, smoking in prohibited areas and the improper parking of bicycles...

Well, there is no way such a situation could ever be abused. Carry on.

It's Singapore. Everything is bad behaviour.


Aren't they the place with like 20 years or the death penalty for chewing gum?
 
