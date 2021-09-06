 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Hey fellow Dragon Con attendees. Turns out I have Covid but don't worry. Right now I'm on a crowded train headed home. I'll see you next year if I haven't killed you   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hey, if you're gonna use public transportation when you know you are a plague rat, at least put a couple of dry cleaner bags over your head and run a few bands of gorilla tape around your neck first.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He's masked and vaxxed and he sounds very conscientious. It's not an ideal situation but he needs to get home and this is why you're supposed to maintain your social distancing and be masked and vaxxed yourself.

If everyone behaved like him this would be over now and a lot more people would be alive.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Barfmaker: He's masked and vaxxed and he sounds very conscientious. It's not an ideal situation but he needs to get home and this is why you're supposed to maintain your social distancing and be masked and vaxxed yourself.

If everyone behaved like him this would be over now and a lot more people would be alive.


Except everyone he was near at DragonCon (accidentally-ish) and anyone on that train (deliberately-a-lot) is now potentially infected. The getting on a train knowing you're positive is a hardcore dick move mask & vaxx or not. And worse, he never even gave it a second thought that it could be a dick move.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

sno man: Barfmaker: He's masked and vaxxed and he sounds very conscientious. It's not an ideal situation but he needs to get home and this is why you're supposed to maintain your social distancing and be masked and vaxxed yourself.

If everyone behaved like him this would be over now and a lot more people would be alive.

Except everyone he was near at DragonCon (accidentally-ish) and anyone on that train (deliberately-a-lot) is now potentially infected. The getting on a train knowing you're positive is a hardcore dick move mask & vaxx or not. And worse, he never even gave it a second thought that it could be a dick move.


He left as soon as he found out, what more could he do? Why are you so hostile towards this guy, you sound enraged over this.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Conventions. Notorious for sketchy hygiene and post-convention "con funk" even before Covid.

I'd rather spend an eternity of extra hours in the ball pit.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Barfmaker: sno man: Barfmaker: He's masked and vaxxed and he sounds very conscientious. It's not an ideal situation but he needs to get home and this is why you're supposed to maintain your social distancing and be masked and vaxxed yourself.

If everyone behaved like him this would be over now and a lot more people would be alive.

Except everyone he was near at DragonCon (accidentally-ish) and anyone on that train (deliberately-a-lot) is now potentially infected. The getting on a train knowing you're positive is a hardcore dick move mask & vaxx or not. And worse, he never even gave it a second thought that it could be a dick move.

He left as soon as he found out, what more could he do? Why are you so hostile towards this guy, you sound enraged over this.


He could have walked home rather than getting on a crowded commuter train. He could have rented a car assuming he can drive. He could have taken an Uber and only maybe eff'd one other person, but no.. mass transit. JFC.
 
seventypercent [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Conventions. Notorious for sketchy hygiene and post-convention "con funk" even before Covid.

I'd rather spend an eternity of extra hours in the ball pit.

[Fark user image 425x425]


"Extra Hours in the Ball Pit" was the name of Belinda Carlisle's little-known seventh album.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dragoncon was requiring proof of vaccination, or negative test and mask wearing.  No parades. Sad to see that the atendee was infected and contact tracing was lagging behind to be almost useless

Gencon Indy, a bigger convention, is just requiring masks, and no large crowds

Yea, going to be like Sturgis, only instead of bikers, it is going to be Gamers
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Hey, if you're gonna use public transportation when you know you are a plague rat, at least put a couple of dry cleaner bags over your head and run a few bands of gorilla tape around your neck first.


Except he's not a plague rat. He's vaccinated and masked. So while there's potential for him to infect someone on the ride in public transportation, it's considerably less potential that someone unvaxxed and unmasked.

This guy's a speed bump. The antivaxxers and antimaskers are mountains.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: Barfmaker: sno man: Barfmaker: He's masked and vaxxed and he sounds very conscientious. It's not an ideal situation but he needs to get home and this is why you're supposed to maintain your social distancing and be masked and vaxxed yourself.

If everyone behaved like him this would be over now and a lot more people would be alive.

Except everyone he was near at DragonCon (accidentally-ish) and anyone on that train (deliberately-a-lot) is now potentially infected. The getting on a train knowing you're positive is a hardcore dick move mask & vaxx or not. And worse, he never even gave it a second thought that it could be a dick move.

He left as soon as he found out, what more could he do? Why are you so hostile towards this guy, you sound enraged over this.

He could have walked home rather than getting on a crowded commuter train. He could have rented a car assuming he can drive. He could have taken an Uber and only maybe eff'd one other person, but no.. mass transit. JFC.


Around here, the mass transit that is known as MARTA, is rarely a full car.  And that is only maybe, possibly, during rush hour.

At worst, this person may have exposed a half dozen people.  A weekend train, leaving the city, might have two dozen people on it, scattered over three or four cars.

At least this person had followed most of the CDC guidelines.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: Barfmaker: He's masked and vaxxed and he sounds very conscientious. It's not an ideal situation but he needs to get home and this is why you're supposed to maintain your social distancing and be masked and vaxxed yourself.

If everyone behaved like him this would be over now and a lot more people would be alive.

Except everyone he was near at DragonCon (accidentally-ish) and anyone on that train (deliberately-a-lot) is now potentially infected. The getting on a train knowing you're positive is a hardcore dick move mask & vaxx or not. And worse, he never even gave it a second thought that it could be a dick move.


He's vaxxed and nearly asymptomatic, so odds are his viral load is low and therefore so is his shed. As such with a mask on, I doubt anyone has anything to worry about
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is exactly the reason that while there was a comic con in Boston this weekend with guests I would have enjoyed meeting, I did not attend. It's too damn soon.
 
