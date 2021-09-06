 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WSBTV)   Georgia Boy Scout earns all 137 merit badges. What do you do today? Subby polished off a sixer of Bud Light and sat in a pool for 6 hours   (wsbtv.com) divider line
18
    More: Hero, Scouting, Omkar Tamhane, merit badges, Cub Scout, Camping, different subjects, second grade, Boy Scouts of America  
•       •       •

198 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Sep 2021 at 12:20 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Was there a taste difference between the Bud Light and pool water?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
DId you pee in the pool?  If I drank a sixer and sat in the pool I'd be pissing every 15 minutes.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
16 more than me, but they may have added a few in the last 45 years
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I bet the pool wasn't full before subby got into it
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: 16 more than me, but they may have added a few in the last 45 years


So you earned 121 badges?  Wow. That's pretty cool.
 
joepennerlives
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: DId you pee in the pool?  If I drank a sixer and sat in the pool I'd be pissing every 15 minutes.


A six of Bud Light?  That can do more prompt a pee;  Subby didn't say what he was sitting in a pool of.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I can tolerate regular Bud if necessary but there's something about Bud Light that is just nasty.
You'd wonder how different could they be?  Oh, they're different.
 
maram500
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I vaped my head off and scared some old geezers.

What merit badge do I win?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I was never in the scouts. Because they don't have a whacking badge.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Funny, subby. Polishing off a sixer of Bud Light and sitting in a pool is how a lot of my Troop got to Eagle Scout.

Seriously, all the Troop dads got together to plan out the path to Eagle for the Troop. They'd mentor in their respective fields, if applicable (lot of bankers so lmost every scout got the Finance badge vitually gratis). They planned out Eagle projects. Serously, about 1/3 of the guys in my Troop reached Eagle before they turned 16.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's kind of cool.  I mean the part about the pool.

Today I saw the notice that said my community pool would re-open June 1st and fumed about how my HOA fees are maintaining a pool that's only open 3 months a year.  (being mad at my HOA is one of my hobbies).

I should be happy.  That's 3 months more than last year.

How does this even make sense?  Not that I was planning of going for a swim, but it wasn't even open for Labor Day?
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I told my scoutmaster I wanted to earn every merit badge. He laughed and said good luck. My friend and I wanted to get the 50 miler badge, which could be done hiking or rafting, but he was too lazy even for that.

When I got my Eagle Scout award, he said, Gee I never thought you had it in you. I said, with a scoutmaster like you I'm pretty surprised myself. He said, See what I mean!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
In case you're wondering if Omkar can start a campfire by rubbing two sticks together - he's been there, done that.

Congratulations, Berndt, on earning your Journalistic Inanity Badge.
 
27 With Dadbod Though
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
His Scoutmaster told him there was a way he could earn 7 more, but it would be gross.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

27 With Dadbod Though: His Scoutmaster told him there was a way he could earn 7 more, but it would be gross.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PawisBetlog
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: vudukungfu: 16 more than me, but they may have added a few in the last 45 years

So you earned 121 badges?  Wow. That's pretty cool.


Not to diminish your accomplishment at all but my son is in scouts and I see a couple kids going this route by doing paid internet classes to rush through them.

Totally defeats the purpose of DOING the things associated with the badges, and basically amounts to resume padding.  I'd rather my son get fewer that are meaningful, that he collaborated with other scouts on, etc.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My Boy Scouts experience was not all that great and was brief.  All we did was hang out in a bar (perfectly legal in Wisconsin) and talk about non-Boy Scout stuff.  We never learned neat things like various ways of tying ropes or honed our shooting skills (this was rural WI).  When I realized that my mother was basically paying for me to have more friends I quit.  Heck, I could have done much more interesting things with my actual friends.  This is the same reason that I never joined a fraternity.  I do not pay for friends.  Or sex.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.