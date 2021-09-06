 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   "On second thought, ordering hospitals to give horse de-wormer to Covid-19 patients sounds like a silly idea. Maybe we should not do that"   (ohiocapitaljournal.com) divider line
70
    More: Followup, Medicine, Infectious disease, prescription of ivermectin, local hospital, Pharmacology, Physician, Jeffrey Smith, Dr. Fred Wagshul  
•       •       •

1086 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Sep 2021 at 11:53 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



70 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The doctor to whom you're admitted and any consultants the doctor calls upon are the ones who make treatment decisions whilst you're in hospital. Some doctor down the street, or across the country doesn't get to write orders that the nurses must follow. That is insanity.

You have to be on staff, and involved in the patient's care to write orders. This is the stupidest thing I've ever seen.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Giving horse de-wormer to humans sounds experimental too...just sayin'
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Circusdog320: Giving horse de-wormer to humans sounds experimental too...just sayin'


But the vaccine....that works.....
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I agree with feckingmorons, which is something I think I've never said before.

I need to go lie down now.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: Circusdog320: Giving horse de-wormer to humans sounds experimental too...just sayin'

But the vaccine....that works.....


EXPERIMENTALLY.
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I may be in the minority here but at this point I say give them the horse meds and let Darwin sort it out.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

EnzoTheCoder: cretinbob: Circusdog320: Giving horse de-wormer to humans sounds experimental too...just sayin'

But the vaccine....that works.....

EXPERIMENTALLY.


It's approved, what do you want?
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Mugato: EnzoTheCoder: cretinbob: Circusdog320: Giving horse de-wormer to humans sounds experimental too...just sayin'

But the vaccine....that works.....

EXPERIMENTALLY.

It's approved, what do you want?


An easy to-apply-suppository--just like everyone else.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Circusdog320: Giving horse de-wormer to humans sounds experimental too...just sayin'


Actually, it is fine for worms in people, it has been prescribed for that for ~50 years.

It can work on Covid (but nobody seems to know how, it doesn't work in the same way it does on worms), but at concentrations 100X (or 50X in the lungs) higher. That dose has some unwanted side effects like vomiting, diarrhea, and death, so it probably shouldn't be used. But you won't have worms.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

EnzoTheCoder: Mugato: EnzoTheCoder: cretinbob: Circusdog320: Giving horse de-wormer to humans sounds experimental too...just sayin'

But the vaccine....that works.....

EXPERIMENTALLY.

It's approved, what do you want?

An easy to-apply-suppository--just like everyone else.


For all the good that would do you could stick it up your arse.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

feckingmorons: EnzoTheCoder: Mugato: EnzoTheCoder: cretinbob: Circusdog320: Giving horse de-wormer to humans sounds experimental too...just sayin'

But the vaccine....that works.....

EXPERIMENTALLY.

It's approved, what do you want?

An easy to-apply-suppository--just like everyone else.

For all the good that would do you could stick it up your arse.


You don't have to...you can just suck on them for a while. That's why they are mint flavored.
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

NotCodger: I agree with feckingmorons, which is something I think I've never said before.

I need to go lie down now.


He made a quick recovery. You're fine.
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

red230: I may be in the minority here but at this point I say give them the horse meds and let Darwin sort it out.


Yeah, I think the hospital should have just made the wife sign a waiver completely indemnifying them from any adverse outcome, and done what she wanted.

This way, no matter what happens now, if he gets better it was because of ivermectin, and if he doesn't, it was because of not enough ivermectin.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

EnzoTheCoder: Mugato: EnzoTheCoder: cretinbob: Circusdog320: Giving horse de-wormer to humans sounds experimental too...just sayin'

But the vaccine....that works.....

EXPERIMENTALLY.

It's approved, what do you want?

An easy to-apply-suppository--just like everyone else.


Just because everything fits easily up your ass doesn't make it all good medicine.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

EnzoTheCoder: Mugato: EnzoTheCoder: cretinbob: Circusdog320: Giving horse de-wormer to humans sounds experimental too...just sayin'

But the vaccine....that works.....

EXPERIMENTALLY.

It's approved, what do you want?

An easy to-apply-suppository--just like everyone else.


Just shove the horse wormer up in there.

// you know more than one of those dumb farking farks did
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Sliding Carp: red230: I may be in the minority here but at this point I say give them the horse meds and let Darwin sort it out.

Yeah, I think the hospital should have just made the wife sign a waiver completely indemnifying them from any adverse outcome, and done what she wanted.

This way, no matter what happens now, if he gets better it was because of ivermectin, and if he doesn't, it was because of not enough ivermectin.


I can't see any RN actually administering it. My insurance doesn't cover me for giving drugs not actually ordered by a physician on staff no matter what some judge says. I'm not losing my license and getting sued for that. They're not going to put me in jail for not giving dewormer to a unit patient who doesn't have worms.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: EnzoTheCoder: Mugato: EnzoTheCoder: cretinbob: Circusdog320: Giving horse de-wormer to humans sounds experimental too...just sayin'

But the vaccine....that works.....

EXPERIMENTALLY.

It's approved, what do you want?

An easy to-apply-suppository--just like everyone else.

Just shove the horse wormer up in there.

// you know more than one of those dumb farking farks did


"How much?  The whole tube?!?!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Circusdog320: Giving horse de-wormer to humans sounds experimental too...just sayin'

Actually, it is fine for worms in people, it has been prescribed for that for ~50 years.

It can work on Covid (but nobody seems to know how, it doesn't work in the same way it does on worms), but at concentrations 100X (or 50X in the lungs) higher. That dose has some unwanted side effects like vomiting, diarrhea, and death, so it probably shouldn't be used. But you won't have worms.


Well you will, just later when you are in the ground.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: feckingmorons: Circusdog320: Giving horse de-wormer to humans sounds experimental too...just sayin'

Actually, it is fine for worms in people, it has been prescribed for that for ~50 years.

It can work on Covid (but nobody seems to know how, it doesn't work in the same way it does on worms), but at concentrations 100X (or 50X in the lungs) higher. That dose has some unwanted side effects like vomiting, diarrhea, and death, so it probably shouldn't be used. But you won't have worms.

Well you will, just later when you are in the ground.


Pinochle-playing snout worms?  Ironically enough the Moderna vaccine will clear those up in a day or so.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Circusdog320: Giving horse de-wormer to humans sounds experimental too...just sayin'


It's in Phase 2 testing right now.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ivermectin is poison
That's why it kills things
Killing things is what it does
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Julie Smith testified that neither she nor her husband were vaccinated against COVID-19. She said it was "experimental," so she didn't trust it.

"We didn't feel confident it had been out long enough," she said during a hearing Thursday.

She later connected with Dr. Fred Wagshul, a founding physician of the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance, a nonprofit that touts ivermectin as a wonder drug. Wagshul is a licensed physician but is not board certified within any specialty and hasn't worked in a hospital for 10 years, according to his testimony.

JFC  These f*cking people.  Everyone I've ever heard say, "I don't truuuust it!  it's experimeeeeennnntal!" is actually an oppositional asshole who is parroting OAN/Fox talking points as a justification for their infantile defiance.  As evidenced by their complete willingness to shove veterinary drugs down their gullets with no dosing information and no proof that it works, because somebody told them to.

Seriously, we need to start triaging out the willfully unvaccinated and let them deal with the consequences of their actions, at this point.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ladies and Gentlemen of FARK:  I present to you the current situation in the United States of America.

FTFA: "...Julie Smith testified that neither she nor her husband were vaccinated against COVID-19. She said it was "experimental," so she didn't trust it.  We didn't feel confident it had been out long enough," she said during a hearing Thursday.

She later connected with Dr. Fred Wagshul, a founding physician of the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance, a nonprofit that touts ivermectin as a wonder drug. Wagshul is a licensed physician but is not board certified within any specialty and hasn't worked in a hospital for 10 years, according to his testimony..."

/Glad I was a college student in the 80s.  I'm thankfully near death as it is.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Julie Smith testified that neither she nor her husband were vaccinated against COVID-19. She said it was "experimental," so she didn't trust it.

"We didn't feel confident it had been out long enough," she said during a hearing Thursday.

She later connected with Dr. Fred Wagshul, a founding physician of the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance, a nonprofit that touts ivermectin as a wonder drug. Wagshul is a licensed physician but is not board certified within any specialty and hasn't worked in a hospital for 10 years, according to his testimony.

JFC  These f*cking people.  Everyone I've ever heard say, "I don't truuuust it!  it's experimeeeeennnntal!" is actually an oppositional asshole who is parroting OAN/Fox talking points as a justification for their infantile defiance.  As evidenced by their complete willingness to shove veterinary drugs down their gullets with no dosing information and no proof that it works, because somebody told them to.

Seriously, we need to start triaging out the willfully unvaccinated and let them deal with the consequences of their actions, at this point.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Before going live to boot.  I'll be watching you.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Circusdog320: Giving horse de-wormer to humans sounds experimental too...just sayin'

Actually, it is fine for worms in people, it has been prescribed for that for ~50 years.

It can work on Covid (but nobody seems to know how, it doesn't work in the same way it does on worms), but at concentrations 100X (or 50X in the lungs) higher. That dose has some unwanted side effects like vomiting, diarrhea, and death, so it probably shouldn't be used. But you won't have worms.


"It can work on Covid"

...and the magic is over.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NotCodger: feckingmorons: Circusdog320: Giving horse de-wormer to humans sounds experimental too...just sayin'

Actually, it is fine for worms in people, it has been prescribed for that for ~50 years.

It can work on Covid (but nobody seems to know how, it doesn't work in the same way it does on worms), but at concentrations 100X (or 50X in the lungs) higher. That dose has some unwanted side effects like vomiting, diarrhea, and death, so it probably shouldn't be used. But you won't have worms.

"It can work on Covid"

...and the magic is over.


The operation was a success, but the patient died.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mugato: EnzoTheCoder: Mugato: EnzoTheCoder: cretinbob: Circusdog320: Giving horse de-wormer to humans sounds experimental too...just sayin'

But the vaccine....that works.....

EXPERIMENTALLY.

It's approved, what do you want?

An easy to-apply-suppository--just like everyone else.

Just because everything fits easily up your ass doesn't make it all good medicine.


Huh?

Oh, dear. Brb.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: ... let them deal with the consequences of their actions, at this point.


THIS IS AMERICA, MA'AM!!!
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EnzoTheCoder: cretinbob: Circusdog320: Giving horse de-wormer to humans sounds experimental too...just sayin'

But the vaccine....that works.....

EXPERIMENTALLY.


5.4 Billion doses is one hell of an experiment tho.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: feckingmorons: Circusdog320: Giving horse de-wormer to humans sounds experimental too...just sayin'

Actually, it is fine for worms in people, it has been prescribed for that for ~50 years.

It can work on Covid (but nobody seems to know how, it doesn't work in the same way it does on worms), but at concentrations 100X (or 50X in the lungs) higher. That dose has some unwanted side effects like vomiting, diarrhea, and death, so it probably shouldn't be used. But you won't have worms.

Well you will, just later when you are in the ground.


My kid said to me the other day: If everyone is taking all this horse dewormer that makes worms die, and then they die, will the worms not be able to eat their body?

She always was a smart one.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotCodger: feckingmorons: Circusdog320: Giving horse de-wormer to humans sounds experimental too...just sayin'

Actually, it is fine for worms in people, it has been prescribed for that for ~50 years.

It can work on Covid (but nobody seems to know how, it doesn't work in the same way it does on worms), but at concentrations 100X (or 50X in the lungs) higher. That dose has some unwanted side effects like vomiting, diarrhea, and death, so it probably shouldn't be used. But you won't have worms.

"It can work on Covid"

...and the magic is over.


Nah actually in this case Feck's not wrong. The UK study (petri dish study, mind you) did find that Ivermectin kills COVID. The problem is, it does so at concentrations 100 times higher than a safe human dose. (The magats never read far enough to get to that part.) So, just like Clorox, it'll get rid of your COVID, but then you'll be too dead to enjoy your recovery.

It's doubly stupid for this guy because the COVID is out of his system. There's none left to kill. It's the damage left behind that's killing him. And holy fark this poor bastard has been on a vent for a month and six days? Yeah, he's not coming off again. If by some miracle he did, he would have very little quality of a much shortened life.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: Giving horse de-wormer to humans sounds experimental too...just sayin'


The stuff that hospitals would give in this case would be a human-sized dose of a pharmaceutical-grade antiparasitic, not the horse dewormer paste that idiots are hoarding from feed stores. Ivermectin does have some legit human uses, mostly for...you guessed it...parasites.

That said, getting the drug version instead of the apple-flavored equine version doesn't make it any more effective against COVID, or make it not completely insane for a judge to order a hospital to administer a treatment that has been shown to not work.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: NotCodger: feckingmorons: Circusdog320: Giving horse de-wormer to humans sounds experimental too...just sayin'

Actually, it is fine for worms in people, it has been prescribed for that for ~50 years.

It can work on Covid (but nobody seems to know how, it doesn't work in the same way it does on worms), but at concentrations 100X (or 50X in the lungs) higher. That dose has some unwanted side effects like vomiting, diarrhea, and death, so it probably shouldn't be used. But you won't have worms.

"It can work on Covid"

...and the magic is over.

Nah actually in this case Feck's not wrong. The UK study (petri dish study, mind you) did find that Ivermectin kills COVID. The problem is, it does so at concentrations 100 times higher than a safe human dose. (The magats never read far enough to get to that part.) So, just like Clorox, it'll get rid of your COVID, but then you'll be too dead to enjoy your recovery.

It's doubly stupid for this guy because the COVID is out of his system. There's none left to kill. It's the damage left behind that's killing him. And holy fark this poor bastard has been on a vent for a month and six days? Yeah, he's not coming off again. If by some miracle he did, he would have very little quality of a much shortened life.



Boiling kills COVID, I wonder if people are boiling themselves, I sure some idiot will try it.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Circusdog320: Giving horse de-wormer to humans sounds experimental too...just sayin'

The stuff that hospitals would give in this case would be a human-sized dose of a pharmaceutical-grade antiparasitic, not the horse dewormer paste that idiots are hoarding from feed stores. Ivermectin does have some legit human uses, mostly for...you guessed it...parasites.

That said, getting the drug version instead of the apple-flavored equine version doesn't make it any more effective against COVID, or make it not completely insane for a judge to order a hospital to administer a treatment that has been shown to not work.


Covid wants the ivermectin to get rid of the human sized parasites they are stuck in.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet that first judge was a real trumpy kind.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: Circusdog320: Giving horse de-wormer to humans sounds experimental too...just sayin'

Actually, it is fine for worms in people, it has been prescribed for that for ~50 years.

It can work on Covid (but nobody seems to know how, it doesn't work in the same way it does on worms), but at concentrations 100X (or 50X in the lungs) higher. That dose has some unwanted side effects like vomiting, diarrhea, and death, so it probably shouldn't be used. But you won't have worms.


It. Doesn't. Work. On. COVID . The one study indicating it might was an utter fraud.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We are believers."

Found the problem.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The courts should not be giving doctors instructions on how to do medicine, any more than doctors should be telling judges how to do law.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Circusdog320: Giving horse de-wormer to humans sounds experimental too...just sayin'

Actually, it is fine for worms in people, it has been prescribed for that for ~50 years.

It can work on Covid (but nobody seems to know how, it doesn't work in the same way it does on worms), but at concentrations 100X (or 50X in the lungs) higher. That dose has some unwanted side effects like vomiting, diarrhea, and death, so it probably shouldn't be used. But you won't have worms.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
8tReAsUrEz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Can we just tell those idiots a nice drip of KCl cures covid?
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Top Secret: He's Dead
Youtube TDCjw0TKQ8E
 
kbronsito
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
IDK who should receive a worse sanction: the doctor who wrote a prescription for a patient he had not examined, whose records he did not review *or* the idiot judge who tried to force a hospital to abide by the opinion of the previous ahole?
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I LOVE her lawyer's comment:
"Julie has won this case; I don't care what this judge says,"

Well, you see..and then there's... yeah... you know what?  You go nuts, yeah you win nevermind.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: The courts should not be giving doctors instructions on how to do medicine, any more than doctors should be telling judges how to do law.


Everything is political now, even drugs.  It is a sickening (literally) way to go about running a country, but that is where we are.
 
LadySusan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

red230: I may be in the minority here but at this point I say give them the horse meds and let Darwin sort it out.


Sure. But make the doctor who wrote the prescription take over care of the patient and administer the dosage and any other meds/care needed. He needs to staff nurses too. The hospital will cover the electric bill and let him keep using the machines. Let his liability insurance cover it.
 
ansius
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
FTFA:Julie Smith testified that neither she nor her husband were vaccinated against COVID-19. She said it was "experimental," so she didn't trust it.


But Ivermectin, which has adverse warnings from the Centers for Disease Control, the Food and Drug Administration, the American Medical Association, the drug's manufacturer and others, is not experimental.

These people are dying of stupidity and of following a stupidity cult.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Julie Smith testified that neither she nor her husband were vaccinated against COVID-19. She said it was "experimental," so she didn't trust it.

Yes because the Ivermectin studies are so cut and dried and irrefutable aren't they Julie.

We need a new class of words to describe the abject dumbassery of these folks. Labels such as stupid, moron, and dumbass simply do not go anywhere near far enough to encompass their disconnect from reality and reason.
 
lilfry14
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Julie Smith testified that neither she nor her husband were vaccinated against COVID-19. She said it was "experimental," so she didn't trust it.
"We didn't feel confident it had been out long enough."

And somehow using the horse dewormer on people to treat COVID isn't experimental?
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: We need a new class of words to describe the abject dumbassery of these folks. Labels such as stupid, moron, and dumbass simply do not go anywhere near far enough to encompass their disconnect from reality and reason.


I use the term Weapons-Grade Stupidity.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This article only mentions the previous ruling in a link to its story about it, and in that story the Judge is only mentioned once.  Butler County Common Pleas Judge Gregory Howard.  No information about why he's just able to order a hospital to administer a treatment he clearly knows nothing about.  It's like that isn't even a concern to be brought up.
 
Displayed 50 of 70 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.