(WISTV)   So now we're thinking an alcoholic Alex Murdaugh shot himself in the head seeking sympathy? The twists just keep coming in this South Carolina murder mystery   (wistv.com) divider line
60
    Followup, Hampton County, South Carolina, Alex Murdaugh, Allendale County, South Carolina, Colleton County, South Carolina, Beaufort County, South Carolina  
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's South Carolina. Not as wild as Texas back in the late 70's and early 80's but give them a chance to have their federal witness that commits suicide by shooting themselves in the back 7 times with a rifle and a state congress critter that shoots the garden hose in the side yard and calls the city cops to come make sure the snake is dead when they still have an eight-ball of coke sitting on the screen porch table in plain sight.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He should have opted for Diplomatic Immunity.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Dave and the Mission: He should have opted for Diplomatic Immunity.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ahhh, the ole Alcohol-can't-help-me-deal-with-trhe-g​uilt-of-murdering-my-wife-and-child.

Got it.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He sounds white.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

puffy999: He sounds white.


I bet he didn't hold the gun sideways
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I, too, resign and enter rehab after an attempt on my life. Totally legit!

And thanks for the airlift over state lines for a superficial injury!
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: I, too, resign and enter rehab after an attempt on my life. Totally legit!

And thanks for the airlift over state lines for a superficial injury!


To be fair, there's really no wrong reason to get someone out of South Carolina.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not thinking about it all.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know. Maybe he discovered that there really is a race of lizard people in charge of all of the things. Or maybe someone is out to get him.

/ or maybe he's very very sad that his wife and son got murdered
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think that everyone predicted that in yesterday's thread.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: puffy999: He sounds white.

I bet he didn't hold the gun sideways


Honestly? Ive heard too many stories of a person trying to do themselves in with a firearm and screwing it up.

Better to just use a barrel of gunpowder or a whole bundle of TNT, like Wile E Coyote.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Asking "for prayers" is a sign that you are fake.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: vudukungfu: puffy999: He sounds white.

I bet he didn't hold the gun sideways

Honestly? Ive heard too many stories of a person trying to do themselves in with a firearm and screwing it up.



static01.nyt.comView Full Size


This guy agreed.
 
Puffy McBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Check the rest.  There are 3 other deaths beside the double homicide of the wife and child of this victim, and his purported "attack".
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: vudukungfu: puffy999: He sounds white.

I bet he didn't hold the gun sideways

Honestly? Ive heard too many stories of a person trying to do themselves in with a firearm and screwing it up.

Better to just use a barrel of gunpowder or a whole bundle of TNT, like Wile E Coyote.


That never works though.
 
get real
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First think i thought, likely an ass
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Murdaugh's lawyer, Jim Griffin, said he spoke with members of Murdaugh's family who said he was conscious, alert and talking,"

Geez I'd hope my lawyer was at least conscious, alert, and talking.

/hey. HEY. let's keep the public defender jokes to a minimum.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BUT WAIT - THERE'S MORE!
there's always more
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: I think that everyone predicted that in yesterday's thread.


I clicked on the thread expecting:
Called it!
Called it!
I called it as well!
Same here!
Etc.

I think we are beyond that point.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prof. Frink: iheartscotch: vudukungfu: puffy999: He sounds white.

I bet he didn't hold the gun sideways

Honestly? Ive heard too many stories of a person trying to do themselves in with a firearm and screwing it up.

Better to just use a barrel of gunpowder or a whole bundle of TNT, like Wile E Coyote.

That never works though.


Fun Fact: there is a movement to get Roadrunner and Coyote cartoons pulled off the air because Coyote doesn't experience lasting consequences.

/ seriously.

// I can understand Pepé Le Pew or Speedy Gonzales.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

get real: First think i thought, likely an ass


Yeah, I know what it's like to wake up horny.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Prof. Frink: iheartscotch: vudukungfu: puffy999: He sounds white.

I bet he didn't hold the gun sideways

Honestly? Ive heard too many stories of a person trying to do themselves in with a firearm and screwing it up.

Better to just use a barrel of gunpowder or a whole bundle of TNT, like Wile E Coyote.

That never works though.

Fun Fact: there is a movement to get Roadrunner and Coyote cartoons pulled off the air because Coyote doesn't experience lasting consequences.

/ seriously.

// I can understand Pepé Le Pew or Speedy Gonzales.


Yup. That's not even a *new* stupid thing anymore. I figure we can just say "it's all part of a dream sequence" and then pull every movie in which a character dies but the actor themself is still alive in reality.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Puffy McBooze: Check the rest.  There are 3 other deaths beside the double homicide of the wife and child of this victim, and his purported "attack".


The dad/granddad and the girl on the boat. Who else did I miss?

But yes, look into the old man who croaked, too. Could have been stress after his DIL and grandson die, but geez.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Prof. Frink: iheartscotch: vudukungfu: puffy999: He sounds white.

I bet he didn't hold the gun sideways

Honestly? Ive heard too many stories of a person trying to do themselves in with a firearm and screwing it up.

Better to just use a barrel of gunpowder or a whole bundle of TNT, like Wile E Coyote.

That never works though.

Fun Fact: there is a movement to get Roadrunner and Coyote cartoons pulled off the air because Coyote doesn't experience lasting consequences.

/ seriously.

// I can understand Pepé Le Pew or Speedy Gonzales.


Then I call for pulling the Simpson's because they don't age.

Up next: Pulling all cartoon characters that wear clothes because they don't match reality.

/someone will bring a lawsuit about their adolescent child talking to their pet mouse still expecting it to talk and blaming Disney
//THIS is why we can't have nice things...sheesh
///oh, and Pepe is a good early warning for young girls (and boys) that some people will touch you in unwanted ways. Learn to smack them with pans (or tell an adult).
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sympathy? He missed! Who can feel sorry for such a rotten shot!
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Puffy McBooze: Check the rest.  There are 3 other deaths beside the double homicide of the wife and child of this victim, and his purported "attack".

The dad/granddad and the girl on the boat. Who else did I miss?

But yes, look into the old man who croaked, too. Could have been stress after his DIL and grandson die, but geez.


The maid that "fell down the stairs" IIRC.
 
Andric [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sum Dum Gai: Squid_for_Brains: I, too, resign and enter rehab after an attempt on my life. Totally legit!

And thanks for the airlift over state lines for a superficial injury!

To be fair, there's really no wrong reason to get someone out of South Carolina.


Tell that to the flood of buttheads moving here constantly.

Seriously, I'd love it if you could talk them out of it.
 
ThePea
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like Diane Downs.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's wrong with you guys?? Where is your compassion?!
This is a person who lost his wife and son and attempted suicide.
The least we can do is help him through with it.
 
lesliepop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he killed 

North_Central_Positronics: Ahhh, the ole Alcohol-can't-help-me-deal-with-trhe-g​uilt-of-murdering-my-wife-and-child.

Got it.


exactly my thought... you called it first
 
philodough
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: vudukungfu: puffy999: He sounds white.

I bet he didn't hold the gun sideways

Honestly? Ive heard too many stories of a person trying to do themselves in with a firearm and screwing it up.

Better to just use a barrel of gunpowder or a whole bundle of TNT, like Wile E Coyote.


Well he's off to rehab so he was probably soused to the gills during the attempted murder/suicide/whatever it was.

Resigned from his own firm and off to rehab for an extended period of time?
I'm guessing the family spent the past 24 hours in crisis talks and this is the result. He's off to hide out in rehab while the brothers draw up a legal battle plan to get him outta what's looking like a stickier and stickier legal situation.

Meanwhile, it's all quiet on the Buster front.
 
philodough
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prof. Frink: iheartscotch: vudukungfu: puffy999: He sounds white.

I bet he didn't hold the gun sideways

Honestly? Ive heard too many stories of a person trying to do themselves in with a firearm and screwing it up.

Better to just use a barrel of gunpowder or a whole bundle of TNT, like Wile E Coyote.

That never works though.


Yeah, but you and I wisely grew up watching Looney Toons. Apparently, he didn't.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The biggest red flag on top of that heap of bullshiat was a filthy-rich man who owns everyone in the state getting out to change his own tire.
 
nquadroa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: What's wrong with you guys?? Where is your compassion?!
This is a person who lost his wife and son and attempted suicide.
The least we can do is help him through with it.


His son killed a girl while boating while intoxicated. Dad and Granddad used their political connections to muddy the waters and keep him out of prison.

Likely a couple of family members of the deceased took matters into their own hands and killed the son and his mother as two different weapons were used in their murder.

Not saying they deserved to be murdered but the Murtaugh's think they're above the law and looks like it finally come back to bite them in the ass.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Puffy McBooze: Check the rest.  There are 3 other deaths beside the double homicide of the wife and child of this victim, and his purported "attack".

The dad/granddad and the girl on the boat. Who else did I miss?

But yes, look into the old man who croaked, too. Could have been stress after his DIL and grandson die, but geez.


I think the other two are a housekeeper who " fell" down the stairs and then a young man or boy who was found dead in the street near their main home.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

philodough: Prof. Frink: iheartscotch: vudukungfu: puffy999: He sounds white.

I bet he didn't hold the gun sideways

Honestly? Ive heard too many stories of a person trying to do themselves in with a firearm and screwing it up.

Better to just use a barrel of gunpowder or a whole bundle of TNT, like Wile E Coyote.

That never works though.

Yeah, but you and I wisely grew up watching Looney Toons. Apparently, he didn't.



Exploding Whale 1970
Youtube yPuaSY0cMK8
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nquadroa: Resident Muslim: What's wrong with you guys?? Where is your compassion?!
This is a person who lost his wife and son and attempted suicide.
The least we can do is help him through with it.

His son killed a girl while boating while intoxicated. Dad and Granddad used their political connections to muddy the waters and keep him out of prison.

Likely a couple of family members of the deceased took matters into their own hands and killed the son and his mother as two different weapons were used in their murder.

Not saying they deserved to be murdered but the Murtaugh's think they're above the law and looks like it finally come back to bite them in the ass.


🤦🏻♂
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Columbo would figure this one out
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: The biggest red flag on top of that heap of bullshiat was a filthy-rich man who owns everyone in the state getting out to change his own tire.


He's a ginger. That's all I needed to know.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: iheartscotch: Prof. Frink: iheartscotch: vudukungfu: puffy999: He sounds white.

I bet he didn't hold the gun sideways

Honestly? Ive heard too many stories of a person trying to do themselves in with a firearm and screwing it up.

Better to just use a barrel of gunpowder or a whole bundle of TNT, like Wile E Coyote.

That never works though.

Fun Fact: there is a movement to get Roadrunner and Coyote cartoons pulled off the air because Coyote doesn't experience lasting consequences.

/ seriously.

// I can understand Pepé Le Pew or Speedy Gonzales.

Then I call for pulling the Simpson's because they don't age.

Up next: Pulling all cartoon characters that wear clothes because they don't match reality.

/someone will bring a lawsuit about their adolescent child talking to their pet mouse still expecting it to talk and blaming Disney
//THIS is why we can't have nice things...sheesh
///oh, and Pepe is a good early warning for young girls (and boys) that some people will touch you in unwanted ways. Learn to smack them with pans (or tell an adult).


The next step will be to revise all video games for unreality, because after all you get to replay them even after your character dies. So clearly not only does your character have to die for real, you can never play any game ever again after the first time, because, you know, you died.

Nobody will ever get past the tutorial round, but sacrifices must be made. "But I wanted to play Modern Warfare!" Too bad, Junior, you got killed when you fell out of the APC, and now you're dead. Go buy something else, that game is over and done.
 
philodough
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: puffy999: Puffy McBooze: Check the rest.  There are 3 other deaths beside the double homicide of the wife and child of this victim, and his purported "attack".

The dad/granddad and the girl on the boat. Who else did I miss?

But yes, look into the old man who croaked, too. Could have been stress after his DIL and grandson die, but geez.

The maid that "fell down the stairs" IIRC.


And the boy on the road. Who clearly died elsewhere, with blunt force trauma to the head.
The boy was gay and had developed a friendship with the older Murdaugh.
Soon after, the pulp of his poor body was found lying in the center of the road.
 
nquadroa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

philodough: Resident Muslim: puffy999: Puffy McBooze: Check the rest.  There are 3 other deaths beside the double homicide of the wife and child of this victim, and his purported "attack".

The dad/granddad and the girl on the boat. Who else did I miss?

But yes, look into the old man who croaked, too. Could have been stress after his DIL and grandson die, but geez.

The maid that "fell down the stairs" IIRC.

And the boy on the road. Who clearly died elsewhere, with blunt force trauma to the head.
The boy was gay and had developed a friendship with the older Murdaugh.
Soon after, the pulp of his poor body was found lying in the center of the road.


Oh I almost forgot about the son's hate crime... thanks for reminding me.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: vudukungfu: puffy999: He sounds white.

I bet he didn't hold the gun sideways

Honestly? Ive heard too many stories of a person trying to do themselves in with a firearm and screwing it up.

Better to just use a barrel of gunpowder or a whole bundle of TNT, like Wile E Coyote.


But Wile E Coyote always manages to survive.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dsmith42: puffy999: Puffy McBooze: Check the rest.  There are 3 other deaths beside the double homicide of the wife and child of this victim, and his purported "attack".

The dad/granddad and the girl on the boat. Who else did I miss?

But yes, look into the old man who croaked, too. Could have been stress after his DIL and grandson die, but geez.

I think the other two are a housekeeper who " fell" down the stairs and then a young man or boy who was found dead in the street near their main home.


Oh geeeeez....
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: "Murdaugh's lawyer, Jim Griffin, said he spoke with members of Murdaugh's family who said he was conscious, alert and talking,"

Geez I'd hope my lawyer was at least conscious, alert, and talking.

/hey. HEY. let's keep the public defender jokes to a minimum.


Public pretender.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

puffy999: Puffy McBooze: Check the rest.  There are 3 other deaths beside the double homicide of the wife and child of this victim, and his purported "attack".

The dad/granddad and the girl on the boat. Who else did I miss?

But yes, look into the old man who croaked, too. Could have been stress after his DIL and grandson die, but geez.


He was on his deathbed before they were shot.  His alibi was he was visiting him in hospital and came back to find his wife and son shot.

But they reopened another case soon after his wife and son were killed.

And just about a week or so ago, the top prosecutor for the area, and his friend, had to step aside as lead prosecutor in the cases after new evidence came to light.

So.... yeah.  He's probably got an arrest warrant coming from a grand jury dropping pretty soon.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I think I was forced to watch this series with my older female relatives EVERY. FRIDAY. NIGHT.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LadySusan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

North_Central_Positronics: Ahhh, the ole Alcohol-can't-help-me-deal-with-trhe-g​uilt-of-murdering-my-wife-and-child.

Got it.


I'm happy to go with that. Just hope he gets tried and convicted.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Five bodies and...

https://www.fitsnews.com/2021/09/06/m​u​rdaugh-murders-millions-missing-from-a​lex-murdaughs-law-firm/
 
