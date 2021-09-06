 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WWL.com)   Where's Steve McQueen when you need him?   (audacy.com) divider line
29
    More: Amusing, Saturday, horror movie, Nicole Amstutz, mass of pizza dough, Weekend, Workweek, Amstutz's Facebook posts, resident  
•       •       •

845 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Sep 2021 at 10:17 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How big is the snail?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snail to scale?
 
Tex570
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dead of mesothelioma.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's just Chicago Style.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mauvais-genres.comView Full Size


/it's French for "the blob"
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please, subby.

Fark user imageView Full Size


STEVEN McQueen.

Too scary for children!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tex570: Dead of mesothelioma.


TOO SOON!
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He made the greatest of escapes years ago.
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
images.radio.comView Full Size


Dominoes store manager, probably: hey, that dough's still good! Get a shovel!
 
bughunter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Had a roommate who worked practical effects for the 1988 remake.  The creature effects were created using methylcellulose gum.  And some food coloring.

Methylcellulose is essentially processed plant fiber.  And it's the same thing used to thicken McDonald's milkshakes... except for the film it was a lot thicker.  And quite coherent.  You could reach into a vat of it, grab a handful, and pull the entire mass out, hand over hand.

Which is what they did.

Yes, his job was yanking blob.

/have a shake and enjoy some blob
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The Blob by the Five Blobs 1958
Youtube _IrpdGE7qnQ
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There has never been a bad Blob movie. The mid 70's one was great.
 
TWX
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Now that's the stuff.
 
bughunter
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TWX: Now that's the stuff.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
buntz
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bullitt
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What's going on in this thread?
 
Tex570
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TWX: Now that's the stuff.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Taking center stage in a surprisingly decent Sheryl Crow video
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"You rang?"
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Iamos: [images.radio.com image 720x960]

Dominoes store manager, probably: hey, that dough's still good! Get a shovel!


I'd have grabbed it and put it on Etsy as sourdough starter.
 
fat boy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I drove for Dominos back in the late '80s, we had to toss about 30 trays of dough that was overproofed For some stupid reason I laid down some plastic sheeting in the back of my truck and dumped the dough on it. (IIRC the dumpster was full). had a hell of a time getting it out, Plastic ripped but I got most of it out along an old dirt road. Took a couple of months for the blob to decay
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
d2j1wkp1bavyfs.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bughunter: Had a roommate who worked practical effects for the 1988 remake.  The creature effects were created using methylcellulose gum.  And some food coloring.

Methylcellulose is essentially processed plant fiber.  And it's the same thing used to thicken McDonald's milkshakes... except for the film it was a lot thicker.  And quite coherent.  You could reach into a vat of it, grab a handful, and pull the entire mass out, hand over hand.

Which is what they did.

Yes, his job was yanking blob.

/have a shake and enjoy some blob


I thought Kevin Dillon was sorta badass after seeing that in the theater, when I was 19. Then I watched it years later and was like HAHAHA OMG YOUR MOTORCYCLE IS CRAPPY AND YOU'RE NOT EVEN TOUGH. Still a fun remake though.

/another film that i can't believe i thought someone was sorta badass: tuff turf, james spader
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Nothing can move The BLOB!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
too bad it was not eggs...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He probably caught a glimpse of those beautiful baby blues in the bathroom mirror and has stood their transfixed and hypnotized at his own beauty.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.