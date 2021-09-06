 Skip to content
 
(WCVB Boston)   There once was a man from Sandwich, Mass - Who pulled a boat drunk on his a$$. - He soon met the jailor - Cause he didn't have a trailer - And the cops refused to give him a pass   (wcvb.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Dammit Steve.
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
LOL Drunks.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I feel like that should be "drunk off his ass" instead of "drunk on his ass".
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A man came from Sandwich, Mass - He pulled a boat drunk on his a$$. - He soon met the jailor - Cause he had no trailer - And the cops wouldn't give him a pass.

/do i have to do everything around here/

AlThe actual news article was written poorly in terms of grammar as well.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Heh. Marked lane violations: "Car in right lane, boat in left lane."
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size


Boats without trailers are very much my jurisdiction, pal.
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Gonna need a shiatload of flex seal and a screen door
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They could follow the trail of fiberglass on the road.
 
Mock26
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Back around 1994 I was in a Sunday softball league and while heading to one game a bunch of us were in a minivan driving behind someone with a boat on a trailer. But, they had not properly secured the outboard motor and at ever slightest bump it bobbed up and down and the prop gave off huge sparks. We tried honking and flashing out lights at the guy but all we got from his was the middle finger. So we just laughed.
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Too drunk to fish.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.