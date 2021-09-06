 Skip to content
(AL.com)   Landlord requires tenants in eight apartment complexes to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Makes sense if you've ever had to clean up after body decomposes for few weeks inside locked apartment   (al.com) divider line
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And yet they don't offer prepaying of cleaning services. FML
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Makes me wish I lived in Florida and owned a business. I'd be filming myself violating Desantis bullshiat 'law' while flipping him off and telling to fark himself. Go ahead and come at me with your wholly unenforceable bullcrap.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
But a man who said he was vaccinated said Alvarez is overstepping his bounds. "That should be illegal," he said of the policy. "You can't force people to do what they don't want to do."

I don't want to wear pants and want to run around wearing a dildo on my head.  That also would be less dangerous to nearby people than being unvaccinated.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Four Ringer: Makes me wish I lived in Florida and owned a business. I'd be filming myself violating Desantis bullshiat 'law' while flipping him off and telling to fark himself. Go ahead and come at me with your wholly unenforceable bullcrap.


But then you'd be in Florida.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: The Four Ringer: Makes me wish I lived in Florida and owned a business. I'd be filming myself violating Desantis bullshiat 'law' while flipping him off and telling to fark himself. Go ahead and come at me with your wholly unenforceable bullcrap.

But then you'd be in Florida.


Hey...Florida is great during the winter.

Summer?  Not so much.

/Speak from experience.
 
drayno76
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Alvarez said 12 to 15 of his tenants, most of whom lived at his properties in Hialeah, have died of COVID-19 and a larger number have gotten sick. "We don't want that happening to [any more of] our tenants," he said."

Yeah, I'd be sick of cleaning up corpse apartments after a year and a half too.  Not sure he'll win in court, but I agree with him.
 
woodjf
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

waxbeans: And yet they don't offer prepaying of cleaning services. FML


Your really expecting to die and rot throughout your place eh? You mentioned this before. It's kind that you think of others. Maybe a piggybank ?
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fun fact: after two weeks they usually rupture their abdomen when you lift them.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A dead body isn't really a big deal to an apartment complex used to dealing with sewers backing up into ground floor units multiple times a year. I'm pretty sure that the most common act of domestic terrorism committed in the US is 4-year-old kids flushing their sister's Barbie doll down the crapper.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Republicans need stronger potions!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
woodjf
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hardinparamedic: Fun fact: after two weeks they usually rupture their abdomen when you lift them.


Like before you can get them in a bag? Yikes.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I had a landlord who would have insisted.

He loved the building and hosted weekly grill parties where about half of us would fire up our grills in the patio he had put in for people to setup their grills.

Fantastic and reasonable apartment. Geothermal heating/cooling, tankless central water heater, solar to offset your bills. All of the systems in the two 8 apartment units built and designed by the owner. On top of that it was original art deco building with very modern guts for the late 90s.

Some landlords aren't scum, just super-villains using their apartment as a base to build crazy shiat.
 
foo monkey
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Theeng:  I don't want to wear pants and want to run around wearing a dildo on my head.


Agreed.  Running is the worst.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gassy Snake: Republicans need stronger potions!!![Fark user image image 425x318]


As long as it's not a vaccine...
 
