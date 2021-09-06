 Skip to content
 
(KCCI Des Moines)   Death by kayak   (kcci.com) divider line
MissedThePoint
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
search one and done?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He died doing what he loved, traveling on a highway without the protection of a steel cage.
 
No1farker
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone did not slap it and day "that's not going anywhere."
 
No1farker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Dammit!!!!!
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Negligent homicide.  Lock the kayaker up.  (I am no a law talking guy)
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Best we can hope for is it was over quickly and he didn't suffer.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Well no...might be two and done if someone else was in the vehicle. Y'all know how Final Destination works.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

He died due to some irresponsible dumbass's failure to secure his cargo.

Much like those that died from Covid because irresponsible dumbasses refused to get wear masks prior to the vaccines being available.  Or even after that.
 
Vexed Thespian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
in case someone felt that they needed a TL:DR version of the news story that was liked, I have transcribed a brief synopsis of it.

GUTTENBERG, Iowa (AP) -
The Iowa State Patrol says a motorcyclist was killed in the northeastern corner of Iowa when he was hit by a kayak that had fallen from a trailer.
The Telegraph Herald reports that the crash happened Sunday morning on a county road in Allamakee County.
Investigators say 75-year-old John Thein, of Guttenberg, was northbound on the road just before 11 a.m. and was approaching a southbound pickup truck pulling a trailer loaded with kayaks when one of the kayaks fell from the trailer.
The loose kayak hit Thein's motorcycle, causing the crash that killed Thein. The patrol continues to investigate the fatal crash.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Eskimoed 'im down
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hit the kayak in an F150 and you're just pissed the bumper got scratched.
 
Salmon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I think I like what you're trying to put down?

But I don't understand it.
 
