(The Hill) Why do voices never tell people to do cool stuff like volunteer at a soup kitchen?
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They do. It just doesn't make the news.

The people that make the news and do terrible things have psychological issues that often times are easy to miss and hard to treat in the long term.
For vets this is especially true. The VA's answer to just about any problem is more pills and get over it.

Obviously, this is not limited to vets. The U.S. response to mental health is woefully Byzantine  with little thought to the outcome.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Because people don't understand the voice inside their head is called a conscience.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
BOOMING VOICE:

Go.. Take a shiat..  On the salad bar..  at Wendy's
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Sometimes it gets political.

And we can't have that...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Served more on a daily basis than local church food drives, hot and nutritious
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My voices do.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Wendy's has salad bars?
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I remember the Wendy's salad and taco bar. Those were great days in middle school.
 
inelegy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I often hear voices in my head, but I usually ignore them and keep on killing.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone approximately 40+
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And the tables with old timey newspapers printed on them!
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Those weren't salad bars they were super bars
 
Generation_D
‘’ 1 hour ago  
voices instructed him to it

The LORD works in mysterious ways.
 
ttycook
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Serving others is an idea from a bygone Era, the rich never participated. But the middle class used to believe in serving others..
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mine tell me to stay home and do creative things. Kinda boring. Sometimes they tell me to kill myself though.

I'd seek professional help but I'm too poor for anyone to care about, I mean, unless I killed someone OTHER than myself.
 
Generation_D
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chuggernaught: The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.


only if you don't think people being murdered by inbreds, incels and the untreated mentally ill, not to mention about half of our nation's police forces isn't funny.

Mind you I don't think it's funny, but at some point you just have to point and laugh at an ex-marine.  Looks like his brotherhood wasn't worth a F towards keeping him sane, does it.  What useless effing ass-hats these ex-Marines that snap like psychos are.  Maybe don't enlist next time, stupid.
 
Generation_D
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ttycook: Serving others is an idea from a bygone Era, the rich never participated. But the middle class used to believe in serving others..


I got over it.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's humor the idea.

-is it technologically possible?
-who would benefit from doing it?
-don't forget havana syndrome
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd just like to apologize for that unnecessary apostrophe.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He killed four people including a mother and her infant, and badly hurt and tried to kill a child, all of them strangers to him.

I don't really care why he did it, this is the sort of circumstance that I support capital punishment being an option for.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Can confirm, I'm on five different psych keds right now, flagged as a suicide risk, and the VA still only thinks my depression is 'moderate'.

Having been to the psych ward it's also legitimately terrible, they cut you off from any and all outside contact and you're essentually a prisoner while they try to just fill you up with pills. So you learn to avoid the psych ward and just ger loaded down with more and more pills.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I had a machine that let me put voices in people's heads I'd probably have them do something funny but mostly harmless. After telling them to get vaccinated first. I'm not a monster.
 
jm105 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I once asked this of a friend of mine who is a social worker. She said that people who hear voices do hear ones saying rational things like "Clean your house" and "Wash the laundry", etc, but they get drowned out by the crazy voices that are really loud.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Floriduh.  This is a non story.  Floriduh is maga country.  Deathsantis land.  If this guy didn't shoot them, covid or deathsantis would have.
 
yoyopro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The voices in my head tell me to keep drinking and smoking until I pass out.
They keep me from going on a killing spree.  So I listen to them.
My voices will never make the news.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a video prepared by a mental health organization meant to simulate what the auditory hallucinations that sometimes accompany schizophrenia are like:

What's it like to hear voices?
Youtube ZxGowUJVjfw


It's rarely anything as dramatic as "Go shoot a bunch of people."  It's usually more like "They're laughing at you, they know" or "You're worthless" or "You look so stupid."  Sometimes they can actually be positive, though, and say things like "You look good today."
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ttycook: Serving others is an idea from a bygone Era, the rich never participated. But the middle class used to believe in serving others..


Some of us dedicated our lives to it.
 
dforkus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The answer to hearing voices in your head telling you to do terrible things is pills..

Actually, first, stop the meth, still there? antipsychotics...

No matter what assholes like Joe Rogan says, some mental conditions can't be cured with hot yoga
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another one of America's best and brightest. Maybe the losers with no future who volunteer to be human shields should be investigated more thoroughly. Or just put to sleep immediately.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mine are lazy. If I asked them how I look, they'd say "google it." Like...wtf kind of mental illness curse is that?

It's either that or "did you remember to lock the door (all the way)"
 
CluelessMoron [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chuggernaught: The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.


Fark user image
 
Azz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Came for the Carlin reference 😁
 
ttycook
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Me too....but a pebble dropped in a pond does not create meaningful ripples regardless of If a pebble is dropped continuously for years..
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There aren't!  It's a cultural thing.  Unfortunately in today's interconnected world, the US/Western world version of schizophrenia is spreading to the rest of the world.

https://news.stanford.edu/2014/07/16/v​oices-culture-luhrmann-071614/#:~:text​=People%20suffering%20from%20schizophr​enia%20may,according%20to%20new%20Stan​ford%20research.&text=Our%20work%20fou​nd%20that%20people,have%20different%20​voice%2Dhearing%20experiences.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it requires a voice in your head to get you to provide service to the needy, you might be a shiatbird kind of person. Or a Biden voter but I repeat myself.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'd make everyone clap lots, that would be a cool happy vibe.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VOCSL5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

The answer is sympathetic listeners with empathic responses that avoid violence.
That is a combination that is both difficult to employ and to apply.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My WoW second in command was schizo manifest as MPD (yes, really, met his parents twice) and the voices didn't so much tell him things as hijack him temporarily. He described the inside of his head as a bulletin board covered in post-it notes.

Anyway, things his voices did or attempted: drank two six packs of beer and phoned me, offered to drive cross country to build me bookshelves, was REALLY good at a DBZ video game (but only one of them), knew encyclopedic X-Men lore (again, only one of them), thought he was hot shiat and 16 (this one was hilarious), was trying to convince the others to be vegan (never got the rest on board).

Oh, and there were the 17 suicide attempts.

/miss you Izzy
//he fell off the world and I'm terrified to google him, I do hope he's okay
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I wouldn't know if I had voices in my head or not, the tinnitus I've had since I was fourteen just means I can't hear anything but the ringing anyway.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

"Haha look at my favorite for you" is happening more and more frequently lately.  It's pretty tacky, folks.  Let's not do it anymore.

Ok post any that you have for me, but after that, let's stop.

I'm such an AW.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Actually you would call that being religious.

Voices answer their questions to the thin air. Magically tell them what to do. Speak to them from beyond about dead relatives.

Actually religious people (majority being conservative) are so psychotic the only thing that keeps them from killing, raping and pillaging is an imaginary voice that threatens to hurt them.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

that was my after school slam.  2.50 all you can eat tacos
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Dated a truly delusional woman for a while. She interpreted messages from the blinking lights on her router as Morse code. 4 lights blinking at different rates. I tried to point out that Morse code uses a single signal. She pointed out that I had no idea what I was talking about because the additional signals provided a three dimensional matrix of communication. I stopped arguing.

She was a legit good person. She just happened to externalize the voices in her head and use the router as a model. She ended up getting a really solid job in Cincinnati. Haven't heard from her since.

You would never notice her issues if you didn't go to her house/ apartment.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The voices haven't been in a Wendy's in years.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The documentary Crazywise touches on this very subject. Voice-hearers around the world have vastly different experiences, and not all of them hear angry, judgmental voices instructing them to do harm.

/sibling of voice-hearer
 
