(Fark)   I'm out of bad gardening jokes - anyone have some sage advice? It's your Fark Gardening Thread for Tuesday September 7, 2021
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
The growing season is already starting to wind down here in Alaska.  My plants are all giving up, and next week might even be the final harvest.  We'll see.  Snow starts next month.  Oy.

How's everyone's garden doing these days?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Tomatoes are finally ripening, a quick dice and can for the first batch.

Looking forward to chilies soon.
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Lemme root around in here a minute.

OK, I planted some of the pineapple ratoons in pots the other day. Must be 20-30 of them still on the plants. Will transfer to the ground in the spring, takes 2 years to produce a fruit.

Also, as soon as we get cooler, the garden gets cleaned out, plowed and disked for the first application of lime and manure. Then wait a couple months while the seedlings grow in their starter trays.

No planting here until after Thanksgiving. Still too hot.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
I picked my onions today.

Fark user image


And a whole lot of basil that I made into pesto, which I froze.

Fark user image


There's some late carrots, snap peas and beets still going. And I'll probably wait until the end of the month to pick the pumpkins and squash.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
I just started a bunch of seeds that I hope will be ready for the yard or pots in a few months.  Epazote!  Lemon catnip?  I'd never heard of lemon catnip but I'll give it a go.   Some creeping thyme to put in the perennial rock garden thing.

The various alliums look lovely.  I threw a ton of leek seeds in a pot and I've been using them like chives.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
How to grow Bolivian wild tomatoes:

Plant two seeds where you get 8 hours of sun. Water them until they sprout.

RUN.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Oh yeah, one of my favorite regular threads.

Harvested more green beans and put up 5 pints of giardineira (Italian pickled vegetables).  I made it chunky like you'd get on an antipasto buffet, not finely diced up like they do in Chicago.  Green beans, cauliflower, carrot, cipolline onions, and some hot peppers.
Fark user image


My fish peppers are getting ripe!
Fark user image
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Squid_for_Brains: How to grow Bolivian wild tomatoes:

Plant two seeds where you get 8 hours of sun. Water them until they sprout.

RUN.


Do they produce an edible fruit?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
I haven't been participating in this thread over the summer because it became obvious around the beginning of July that our food garden had failed almost completely, and seeing everyone's bountiful harvest was a tad depressing. The single tiny exception to this has been the one cape gooseberry plant in a pot on the back porch that has started to produce little tiny handfuls of berries, and if you can find a ripe one and eat it right off the vine it's freaking delicious. (This one's not quite ripe, but was still tasty.) I want to plant more of those.

Fark user image


There are a few reasons for the failure: First, we didn't get the garden beds installed until mid-May, which was a bit late to plant our seedlings. Second, the week we put the seedlings in and planted some fast root crops, we had about a week of 90+ degree weather followed by a week of very heavy rain, which killed or stunted a lot of the little plants before they grew roots. The biggest problem, though, was that we didn't realize that the spot our garden was in was very shady when the canopy came in fully (we just moved in in March,) so the plants just didn't get enough sun. (Ironically it looked like a great spot when the sun was further south, but when it started coming directly overhead it didn't work out so well.)

Oh well. Lessons learned.

As such, the only way I can really participate in this thread now is with my preparations for next year. The tree guy I talked to in June might, maybe be finally coming to prune back the canopy a little at 7:30 tomorrow morning. (Or not.) Meanwhile, I have started the process of thinning out some of the smaller, unhealthy and/or crooked trees, which will help with light and also hopefully help the healthy trees a bit too.

I'm also going to attempt to use my very meager carpentry skills to build a couple of compost bays before all the leaves come down. Unfortunately, the compost bays need to go directly over the stump of a small oak that I took out a month ago. Because it wasn't that big of a tree, I thought I would just try to dig down, cut all the lateral roots, expose the tap roots, saw through them, and remove the whole thing. This was a terrible idea (don't do this,) and I destroyed two chainsaw chains doing it, but I was able to finish this afternoon by cutting through the last, biggest tap root with an 18" bow saw, which took forever.

Fark user image


So yeah. I actually cleaned off the stump and am going to dry it over the winter, because how often do you get your hands on the entire ass-end of an oak tree while it's fresh? I try my hand at sanding and finishing it, which would look pretty cool, and if not I'll see if there's an artist in the area that wants it.

Fark user image
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
I also did a lot of raised bed work.  Both of these beds are now filled in and the hinged hoop-house covers are installed.  The one on the right got planted with bok choy and a bunch of varieties of lettuce.  I'll be transplanting my perennial herbs into the one on the left, after I do a bunch of harvesting for drying, turning into flavored syrups and flavored vinegars, and giving to my neighbor who makes soap with them.

Fark user image


The hinges can be easily removed and then the covers stored around back of the garage.  Dad and I were careful to get the placement of the holes identical, so they can be freely moved around to any of the 4x8 beds.

They should give me at least one zone warmer, so that means I can harvest the greens into November and December if I'm lucky, and that the herbs will be accessible to me throughout the winter, instead of having to deal with a big pile of straw on top of them.  I really need to get some good temperature sensors and do a whole RaspberryPi monitoring system; maybe I'll have time to do that this winter.

The last bed will go in the foreground of the picture, where the herbs currently are.  Next year I'll wipe out the weeds in between the beds and around the peonies, and get some gravel and pavers down.

So far I've harvested oregano, tarragon, and rosemary for drying.  I need to inventory my vinegars and see what I ought to make.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
There was a big toad out in the garden this morning too! Hope I see offspring next year, I tried to make the area hospitable.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Martian_Astronomer: ... The single tiny exception to this has been the one cape gooseberry plant in a pot on the back porch that has started to produce little tiny handfuls of berries, and if you can find a ripe one and eat it right off the vine it's freaking delicious. (This one's not quite ripe, but was still tasty.) I want to plant more of those.
...


Cape gooseberries are fantastic. Trader Joe's used to sell little packets of them dried. They were so good.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
I repotted a plant today. Into a 16 quart pot. It was part of a dish garden someone sent me about six years ago. Every few years it gets a bigger pot. Some day I'm going to have to buy a meadow.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
The tomatoes are slowing down a bit, but we still have quite a few ripening. The nasturtium is going crazy.
Fark user image



I wasn't sure about them since they took so long to take off, but we've got moonflowers going daily now. The morning glories are starting to take off as well.
Fark user image



A few things we picked last week, some beans, cayenne peppers and three pumpkins. The pumpkins are done due to squash bugs. Also the beans as well as the tomatoes seem to have some leaves dying off. I'd think fusarium, but it looks the same on both. Would that attack both? We've had an absurd amount of rain here in north Jersey.
Fark user image


The peppers are starting to go crazy. I'll probably have a few dozen cayenne peppers when all is said and done. I've got some peaches that are going to end up as a peach cayenne jelly.
Fark user image
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I have an assassin bug working my garden area (the insect predator, not the kissing bug type that spreads chagas). I have mixed feelings; he catches pests and yellow jackets, but also bumblebees:
Fark user image

I hate pressure on pollinators, but I appreciate a healthy biome with a variety of predators. I used to kill them on sight before I learned this type (wheelbug) is not a disease carrier.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Tomatoes were great. Pretty much done.
Fark user image


Right in the ground, didn't touch them. They just grew.
Going to get next year's plot staked out now. Should be done mowing.

Trichomes tell me a few more weeks.
Fark user image
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

FrancoFile: Martian_Astronomer: ... The single tiny exception to this has been the one cape gooseberry plant in a pot on the back porch that has started to produce little tiny handfuls of berries, and if you can find a ripe one and eat it right off the vine it's freaking delicious. (This one's not quite ripe, but was still tasty.) I want to plant more of those.
...

Cape gooseberries are fantastic. Trader Joe's used to sell little packets of them dried. They were so good.


They really are amazing. You can occasionally find them in the stores around here, but they're kind of expensive. I'm just of hoping that one of these years we can grow enough that I can do some baking experients with them.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

whatshisname: Squid_for_Brains: How to grow Bolivian wild tomatoes:

Plant two seeds where you get 8 hours of sun. Water them until they sprout.

RUN.

Do they produce an edible fruit?


Tbh, the Bolivian wilds are some of the best I've ever had. Candy- sweet, good in eggs, salads, stir-fry, tomato jam. Just be prepared to shower everyone you know in the damned things because they will overwhelm you.
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Pruned the raised herb bed after most of a summer of neglect. The rosemary bush and sage hadn't quite gone fully Yggdrasil, but the marjoram and oregano had smothered the winter savory. The lovage and parsley have gone to seed; I'll see whether any comes up. The basils (line, Thai, globe, column, ruby) aren't doing great but thriving enough for me to see if I can get cuttings to winter over indoors for an early spring start.

The thymes (lemon, lemon variegated, elfin) seem to be past peak and starting to settle down for winter about as well as past years. The chives seem confused about whether this is fall or spring, in apparent preparation for a repeat of last year's confusion of winter for summer.

The stevia never recovered from a couple late spring frosts, but the bed was colonized by some random thyme, oregano, and sage. I've moved those to pots to give away; my stepson is starting a garden at his new house.

Oh, and the re-volunteer cherry tomatoes have started producing.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

abb3w: Pruned the raised herb bed after most of a summer of neglect. The rosemary bush and sage hadn't quite gone fully Yggdrasil, but the marjoram and oregano had smothered the winter savory. The lovage and parsley have gone to seed; I'll see whether any comes up. The basils (line, Thai, globe, column, ruby) aren't doing great but thriving enough for me to see if I can get cuttings to winter over indoors for an early spring start.

The thymes (lemon, lemon variegated, elfin) seem to be past peak and starting to settle down for winter about as well as past years. The chives seem confused about whether this is fall or spring, in apparent preparation for a repeat of last year's confusion of winter for summer.

The stevia never recovered from a couple late spring frosts, but the bed was colonized by some random thyme, oregano, and sage. I've moved those to pots to give away; my stepson is starting a garden at his new house.

Oh, and the re-volunteer cherry tomatoes have started producing.



How do you keep your marjoram happy?  Mine has struggled, but oregano, tarragon, sage, and rosemary are flourishing.
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
it's been a pretty meh year for my garden. the tomatoes are done. there are a few cherries still on the vine but they don't even taste that good this year. I picked what I could, gave them a small cut, and threw them in the smoker for about six hours to dry out - figure I'll use them in soups and chilis this winter for flavor. same for the jerseys and the plums - just blah. we just got too much water and they got out of control. thinking I may try a new spot for them next season but it's been a disappointing year.

I did get a few jars of tomato sauce canned last week and will probably stop at the farmers market for a big box to make more. also jarred some pickled banana peppers. actually all of my peppers are coming in now. I started the bells, hots, and hot cherry ones from seed and they just seemed to take forever to get going this summer. at the very least in a few days I'll have some roasted red peppers to make and more hot cherry peppers stuffed with prosciutto and provolone.

beets have been pretty good - they'll pretty much grow no matter how awful the season goes. gotta start turning some of the parsley into chimichurri and the rest of the basil into pesto for the freezer. have to get out there and cut the dill to harvest the seeds. there's a fennel plant that came up that should seed shortly as well.

but one neat thing this year has been the watermelon. never grew it before but from two plants I'll end up with four or five of them - it would have been more but we picked two thinking they were ripe and they weren't. checked the old farmer's almanac on how to tell and they were dead on (look for the little tassel that grows right by the stem end - once that turns brown and dry, it's ready). but the one we picked the other day was delicious, and I don't even care for watermelon (unless it contains vodka)

Fark user image
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I'll have more plant pictures in the morning, but I have had some good success with the hummingbird feeder, if you don't count the critter that spilled all the nectar onto my downstairs neighbor's patio. :/

I'm having trouble getting the videos down to a size to post properly, but I do have a screengrab.

Fark user image


I was sitting on the patio this evening and two of them started hovering around and chittering. Soon it was clear they were fighting over the feeder.  Those little suckers can dive bomb like bullets.  I didn't get a picture or video because I didn't want to move and scare them off.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Ok, managed to get one that wasn't terribly lossy:

Fark user image
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image

Bee butt!

Fark user image

Lousy pic but the best I could get yesterday. The goldfinches are also LOVING the sunflowers. There were bunches of them in there. I need to take my real camera out there and stake them out for a while to get some good photos.

A huge reason I planted these was for the pollinators and the birds so mission accomplished!
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lysdexic: I'll have more plant pictures in the morning, but I have had some good success with the hummingbird feeder, if you don't count the critter that spilled all the nectar onto my downstairs neighbor's patio. :/

I'm having trouble getting the videos down to a size to post properly, but I do have a screengrab.

[Fark user image 425x234]

I was sitting on the patio this evening and two of them started hovering around and chittering. Soon it was clear they were fighting over the feeder.  Those little suckers can dive bomb like bullets.  I didn't get a picture or video because I didn't want to move and scare them off.


Yeah, I am amazed at how territorial those little things are. They'd be absolutely terrifying if they were big.

It is super fun to get close enough to hear them chittering at each other though!
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
16 ghost peppers on the plant. They take about 6 weeks to ripen, so....not much progress yet. Maybe in a few weeks I'll have a lot of bright red peppers that'll make them easy to spot in a panned out photo.

Fark user image
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most of our summer garden got annihilated by deer, they tore down the netting and ransacked a bunch. Then the blazing hot few weeks ended the rest of it. We are putting in some fall starts this evening hoping for a better result. Put up a better animal deterrent this weekend in preparation. Here's hoping.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My garden sucked this year. I made some raised beds because I was tired of tilling my garden spot. It was usually too wet, so became a pain. I planted some tomatoes that produced fruit, but I didn't secure them with a steak or cage, so they just became unruly vines. The tomatoes we did get were delicious though.

Since all my beds weren't ready, I planted some habanero and tabasco peppers in containers that went gangbusters. I've got so many peppers I'm struggling what to do with them. I've got a few different sets fermenting for hot sauces to give as gifts. Anyone have any other ideas of what to do with a bumper crop of habaneros?
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Round two of tomatoes is about to hit here in NW OH. My scotch bonnet plant is and has produced a lot of peppers. My Ghost peppers are finally ripening. Habaneros looked like they'd be a bust but they're finally producing fruits which should ripen in the next two weeks. Other pepper plants also producing.

Deer killed my bush beans by laying on them (assholes), and my pole beans didn't produce enough on their own to be worthwhile. Yellow squash plant got killed by those damn burrowing pests. Zucchini plant was very late to the party but has produced some fruit and may produce more.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Cortez the Killer: My garden sucked this year. I made some raised beds because I was tired of tilling my garden spot. It was usually too wet, so became a pain. I planted some tomatoes that produced fruit, but I didn't secure them with a steak or cage, so they just became unruly vines. The tomatoes we did get were delicious though.

Since all my beds weren't ready, I planted some habanero and tabasco peppers in containers that went gangbusters. I've got so many peppers I'm struggling what to do with them. I've got a few different sets fermenting for hot sauces to give as gifts. Anyone have any other ideas of what to do with a bumper crop of habaneros?


Dry them and smash them up into flakes or a powder.
 
knobmaker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Martian_Astronomer: ... The single tiny exception to this has been the one cape gooseberry plant in a pot on the back porch that has started to produce little tiny handfuls of berries, and if you can find a ripe one and eat it right off the vine it's freaking delicious. (This one's not quite ripe, but was still tasty.) I want to plant more of those.
...

Cape gooseberries are fantastic. Trader Joe's used to sell little packets of them dried. They were so good.


We got a lot of volunteers this year, and left a few of them in the row of new raspberries.  The little chinese lanterns are starting to fall off.  Maybe I'll get enough for goldberry jelly.

The fall reds are starting to bear.  A couple days ago Mrs. knobmaker made yogurt.  We mixed in some elderberry jelly and served it topped with raspberries.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Cortez the Killer: My garden sucked this year. I made some raised beds because I was tired of tilling my garden spot. It was usually too wet, so became a pain. I planted some tomatoes that produced fruit, but I didn't secure them with a steak or cage, so they just became unruly vines. The tomatoes we did get were delicious though.

Since all my beds weren't ready, I planted some habanero and tabasco peppers in containers that went gangbusters. I've got so many peppers I'm struggling what to do with them. I've got a few different sets fermenting for hot sauces to give as gifts. Anyone have any other ideas of what to do with a bumper crop of habaneros?

Dry them and smash them up into flakes or a powder.


This is a good idea, but will admit that I've not done much if any drying of plant material. Is a dehydrator the best way to go? Or can I just spread them out on a screen in an area with good air circulation for a month or whatever?
 
EdAmesAndMrs.
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
As my late Granny used to say after an abundant tomato harvest when I asked her: "What are we going to do with all of these tomatoes?"  "We'll eat what we can and what we cant we'll can."
 
knobmaker
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Cortez the Killer: Since all my beds weren't ready, I planted some habanero and tabasco peppers in containers that went gangbusters. I've got so many peppers I'm struggling what to do with them. I've got a few different sets fermenting for hot sauces to give as gifts. Anyone have any other ideas of what to do with a bumper crop of habaneros?


I fermented a gallon of habaneros last year, and this year I blenderized and filtered the result.  The stuff that didn't go through the filter I dumped into a dehydrator.  Now I have bio-active habanero powder.
 
bpear65 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Cortez the Killer: FleshFlapps: Cortez the Killer: My garden sucked this year. I made some raised beds because I was tired of tilling my garden spot. It was usually too wet, so became a pain. I planted some tomatoes that produced fruit, but I didn't secure them with a steak or cage, so they just became unruly vines. The tomatoes we did get were delicious though.

Since all my beds weren't ready, I planted some habanero and tabasco peppers in containers that went gangbusters. I've got so many peppers I'm struggling what to do with them. I've got a few different sets fermenting for hot sauces to give as gifts. Anyone have any other ideas of what to do with a bumper crop of habaneros?

Dry them and smash them up into flakes or a powder.

This is a good idea, but will admit that I've not done much if any drying of plant material. Is a dehydrator the best way to go? Or can I just spread them out on a screen in an area with good air circulation for a month or whatever?


I've only used a dehydrator, but plenty people hang chili peppers to dry, so as long as there is dry air they should get adequately dry. I've seen a youtube video or two of people using an oven, but I don't know if they are traditional ovens or those new convection ovens.

Outside of that I am of little help. I've also canned them in the past, but it sounds like you've maybe got that covered.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

knobmaker: Cortez the Killer: Since all my beds weren't ready, I planted some habanero and tabasco peppers in containers that went gangbusters. I've got so many peppers I'm struggling what to do with them. I've got a few different sets fermenting for hot sauces to give as gifts. Anyone have any other ideas of what to do with a bumper crop of habaneros?

I fermented a gallon of habaneros last year, and this year I blenderized and filtered the result.  The stuff that didn't go through the filter I dumped into a dehydrator.  Now I have bio-active habanero powder.


That sounds awesome. I've been fermenting peppers for sauce for years, but it never occured to me to save the pulp for powder. That is definitely being done with the peppers I've got fermenting right now. That's just another great Christmas present idea.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: I haven't been participating in this thread over the summer because it became obvious around the beginning of July that our food garden had failed almost completely, and seeing everyone's bountiful harvest was a tad depressing. The single tiny exception to this has been the one cape gooseberry plant in a pot on the back porch that has started to produce little tiny handfuls of berries, and if you can find a ripe one and eat it right off the vine it's freaking delicious. (This one's not quite ripe, but was still tasty.) I want to plant more of those.

[Fark user image image 285x202]

There are a few reasons for the failure: First, we didn't get the garden beds installed until mid-May, which was a bit late to plant our seedlings. Second, the week we put the seedlings in and planted some fast root crops, we had about a week of 90+ degree weather followed by a week of very heavy rain, which killed or stunted a lot of the little plants before they grew roots. The biggest problem, though, was that we didn't realize that the spot our garden was in was very shady when the canopy came in fully (we just moved in in March,) so the plants just didn't get enough sun. (Ironically it looked like a great spot when the sun was further south, but when it started coming directly overhead it didn't work out so well.)

Oh well. Lessons learned.

As such, the only way I can really participate in this thread now is with my preparations for next year. The tree guy I talked to in June might, maybe be finally coming to prune back the canopy a little at 7:30 tomorrow morning. (Or not.) Meanwhile, I have started the process of thinning out some of the smaller, unhealthy and/or crooked trees, which will help with light and also hopefully help the healthy trees a bit too.

I'm also going to attempt to use my very meager carpentry skills to build a couple of compost bays before all the leaves come down. Unfortunately, the compost bays need to go directly over the stump of a small oak that I took out a month ago. Because it wasn't that big of a tree, I thought I would just try to dig down, cut all the lateral roots, expose the tap roots, saw through them, and remove the whole thing. This was a terrible idea (don't do this,) and I destroyed two chainsaw chains doing it, but I was able to finish this afternoon by cutting through the last, biggest tap root with an 18" bow saw, which took forever.

[Fark user image image 425x278]

So yeah. I actually cleaned off the stump and am going to dry it over the winter, because how often do you get your hands on the entire ass-end of an oak tree while it's fresh? I try my hand at sanding and finishing it, which would look pretty cool, and if not I'll see if there's an artist in the area that wants it.

[Fark user image image 376x382]


I did something similar with a Maple stump.  If you ever find yourself trying again and if you have the means, use a reciprocating saw (Sawzall) to cut the roots.  Much easier and the blades are cheaper.
 
cefm
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is what my garden turned into this summer. Likely due to lack of attention in the spring.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I also did a lot of raised bed work.  Both of these beds are now filled in and the hinged hoop-house covers are installed.  The one on the right got planted with bok choy and a bunch of varieties of lettuce.  I'll be transplanting my perennial herbs into the one on the left, after I do a bunch of harvesting for drying, turning into flavored syrups and flavored vinegars, and giving to my neighbor who makes soap with them.

[Fark user image image 850x1133]

The hinges can be easily removed and then the covers stored around back of the garage.  Dad and I were careful to get the placement of the holes identical, so they can be freely moved around to any of the 4x8 beds.

They should give me at least one zone warmer, so that means I can harvest the greens into November and December if I'm lucky, and that the herbs will be accessible to me throughout the winter, instead of having to deal with a big pile of straw on top of them.  I really need to get some good temperature sensors and do a whole RaspberryPi monitoring system; maybe I'll have time to do that this winter.

The last bed will go in the foreground of the picture, where the herbs currently are.  Next year I'll wipe out the weeds in between the beds and around the peonies, and get some gravel and pavers down.

So far I've harvested oregano, tarragon, and rosemary for drying.  I need to inventory my vinegars and see what I ought to make.


Spiffy job!
 
