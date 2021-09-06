 Skip to content
 
(The Daily Beast)   In the city and suburbs of New York (plus DC and the planes) the children who lost a parent on 9/11 are grown up now. These are their stories. Dun dun   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope that blood money was invested wisely. You shouldn't really want for anything at this point.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

It's interesting society isn't built around the high chance of losing a parent.  It like: "Tough luck child, we're not going care if you end up with a loss young in life. Just deal with it. Society isn't going to let people retire before they make barbies.  Because rich people would have less wealth. "

/
fark rich ppl
//
fark society
///
And fark Terrorizers
And fark 20 years of war
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should honor them by repealing the PATRIOT Act and abolishing the Department of Homeland Security. What a wonderful legacy that would leave.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: We should honor them by repealing the PATRIOT Act and abolishing the Department of Homeland Security. What a wonderful legacy that would leave.


Seconded.
Both are a bunch of bullshiat
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

It's interesting society isn't built around the high chance of losing a parent.  It like: "Tough luck child, we're not going care if you end up with a loss young in life. Just deal with it. Society isn't going to let people retire before they make barbies.  Because rich people would have less wealth. "

/
fark rich ppl
//
fark society
///
And fark Terrorizers
And fark 20 years of war


You made it out of the womb, you're on your farking own.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: austerity101: We should honor them by repealing the PATRIOT Act and abolishing the Department of Homeland Security. What a wonderful legacy that would leave.

Seconded.
Both are a bunch of bullshiat


Anyone who wants to laugh at us can go shove US flag dildos up their jingoistic assholes. None of them have the fortitude to make an actual argument.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At Thanksgiving that year, I told anyone in my family who would listen that the US should do almost nothing in retaliation because Mickey Mouse is bigger than Mohammed. It was not a popular opinion to say the least.

Every year at this time, I do think about how things could have been different. It is not about being a hawk or a dove. It is about choosing one's own timing and tactics rather than the enemy's timing and tactics. In hindsight, the US appears to have been goaded and prodded like an angry bull. Bled out and exhausted, it has gyrated and stumbled. Now it turns on its allies while becoming dependent on new rivals. I can imagine so many better courses and outcomes. It is hard to imagine worse ones.

I feel bad for the victims of 9/11. But we are all victims of 9/11.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, is that DUN DUN supposed to be the Netflix sound? In that case, the characters will be swapped in all sorts of ways. The little boy is replaced by an empowered lady with a side shave haircut lol!
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

waxbeans: 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

It's interesting society isn't built around the high chance of losing a parent.


That's because there isn't a high chance of losing a parent, it's a certainty.

It like: "Tough luck child, we're not going care if you end up with a loss young in life. Just deal with it.

Uh, that's life. Some kids are close to their grandparents, aunts, uncles, and pets who will all die. Some have siblings who die. Some have to deal with grandparents or parents who get dementia and spend years dealing with it. To quote Heathers, "everyone's life's got static."

Society isn't going to let people retire before they make barbies.  Because rich people would have less wealth. "

That's because Barbies are important to undermine girls' self esteem and keep the health and beauty industry humming.
 
Vexed Thespian
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Wait, is that DUN DUN supposed to be the Netflix sound? In that case, the characters will be swapped in all sorts of ways. The little boy is replaced by an empowered lady with a side shave haircut lol!


it is an incorrect spelling of the law and order CHUNG CHUNG (hence the "these are there stories")

more specifically, the netflix DUN DUN on my tv roku, is always 200 decibels louder than anything else my tv does and i hate it...
 
foo monkey
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Vexed Thespian: GreenSun: Wait, is that DUN DUN supposed to be the Netflix sound? In that case, the characters will be swapped in all sorts of ways. The little boy is replaced by an empowered lady with a side shave haircut lol!

it is an incorrect spelling of the law and order CHUNG CHUNG (hence the "these are there stories")

more specifically, the netflix DUN DUN on my tv roku, is always 200 decibels louder than anything else my tv does and i hate it...


I read once that sound was supposed to be the sound of a jail cell closing.
Now I'm no expert in modern corrections architecture and equipment, but I gotta call bullshiat here.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This thread is like the holy trinity of stupid, chiming in at once. Amazing to see you guys in the same room.

Its a 9/11 miracle.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I dunno, Pete Davidson seems pretty well adjusted.

But seriously, processing this kind of tragedy seems weirdly paradoxical - on the one hand, you have a wider community for support, but on the other, it's such a public and well-known event that seeing reminders of it is unavoidable. I can't imagine how it must feel for it to come up in conversation, and to mention you lost a parent or sibling or spouse or partner or child or friend (etc) and not feel like a Debbie Downer; and letting it pass feels like denial...

Yeesh.

// my friend's mom lost a sibling
// she's the stoic type, but it's gotta fark you up in unique ways
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

austerity101: vudukungfu: austerity101: We should honor them by repealing the PATRIOT Act and abolishing the Department of Homeland Security. What a wonderful legacy that would leave.

Seconded.
Both are a bunch of bullshiat

Anyone who wants to laugh at us can go shove US flag dildos up their jingoistic assholes. None of them have the fortitude to make an actual argument.


They can stuff the tsa, too
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

austerity101: We should honor them by repealing the PATRIOT Act and abolishing the Department of Homeland Security. What a wonderful legacy that would leave.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2​0​21/sep/06/terrorism-far-right-white-su​premacists-911-us
 
Vexed Thespian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Vexed Thespian: GreenSun: Wait, is that DUN DUN supposed to be the Netflix sound? In that case, the characters will be swapped in all sorts of ways. The little boy is replaced by an empowered lady with a side shave haircut lol!

it is an incorrect spelling of the law and order CHUNG CHUNG (hence the "these are there stories")

more specifically, the netflix DUN DUN on my tv roku, is always 200 decibels louder than anything else my tv does and i hate it...

I read once that sound was supposed to be the sound of a jail cell closing.
Now I'm no expert in modern corrections architecture and equipment, but I gotta call bullshiat here.


i was going to post a link here but the fark doesnt like VIMEO, so you'll have to google "law and order usa ad doink doink" yourself.

anyway, i obviously have nothing profound to add to the rest of this thread so i'm going to see myself out...
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: austerity101: vudukungfu: austerity101: We should honor them by repealing the PATRIOT Act and abolishing the Department of Homeland Security. What a wonderful legacy that would leave.

Seconded.
Both are a bunch of bullshiat

Anyone who wants to laugh at us can go shove US flag dildos up their jingoistic assholes. None of them have the fortitude to make an actual argument.

They can stuff the tsa, too


Yes. They're an agency of DHS.
 
freakay
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We've been watching Marvel what-if last few weeks. Pretty clever stuff.

What if Gore would have been president?  How would he respond?

What if they crashed the plane into White House or capitol instead of pentagon?

What if Bush wouldn't have had Cheney because he was killed in the White House?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: I dunno, Pete Davidson seems pretty well adjusted.

But seriously, processing this kind of tragedy seems weirdly paradoxical - on the one hand, you have a wider community for support, but on the other, it's such a public and well-known event that seeing reminders of it is unavoidable. I can't imagine how it must feel for it to come up in conversation, and to mention you lost a parent or sibling or spouse or partner or child or friend (etc) and not feel like a Debbie Downer; and letting it pass feels like denial...

Yeesh.

// my friend's mom lost a sibling
// she's the stoic type, but it's gotta fark you up in unique ways


Clearly you haven't seen King Of Staten Island.
/If you do/did you didn't pay attention and didn't watch the Extras.
JFC.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I need to look up to see what's happened since,, but,


My ex had a co-worker whose husband was killed in the Pentagon. They had a young son, and she was 8 months pregnant with their second son.

Not long after the son was born, she was diagnosed with advanced terminal cancer. The boys were adopted by Kip's brother and wife, who had not been able to have children. Today, they'd be 20 and 23 I think.
 
