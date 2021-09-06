 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast) Video The most badass New Yorker is this great blue heron which eats a rat whole in one gulp. Slice of pizza not included   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Video, New York City, great blue heron, Manhattan Bird Alert, Central Park, Great Blue Heron, Manhattan, majestic creature, New York's latest celebrity  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He had the raging shiats for a week after that...

Good jorb. 19,000,000 to go.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The rat was like "Whoa, buddy. F*ck you."
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Once I saw a bunch of pigeons fighting over a full buffalo wing, then a seagull swooped down and swallowed it whole.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You'd REALLY want to kill the rat first or it might gnaw its way out.

/ I've seen the new Suicide Squad.
 
stuffy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Now turn him lose on Wal Street.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Psh. So soon do you all forget how many rats Giuliani could eat in one go.
 
