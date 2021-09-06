 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Back to school in Scotland means back to Covid   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We knew this a year ago.

But stonks need serfs!

valenumr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Elementary school should not be happening. It is dumb as fark to cram a bunch of kids who can't get vaxxed in a room when there is a substantial likelihood that some kids' parents aren't vaxxed and (WTF?!), some teachers aren't vaxxed. Foreseeable disaster
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: We knew this a year ago.

But stonks need serfs!

Sacrifice Nanna to the Bull God to make line go up!
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
No problem with schools here, just like last year.  Keep the kids in the same, separated groups, and make 'em wear masks all the time.

I doubt it works for the young ones, but for kids old enough to sit in a desk all day, it's fine.  And this year, they're vaccinated.

Canada has anti-vaxxers, but not as many nor as problematic.  No Fox, no GOP.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

valenumr: Elementary school should not be happening. It is dumb as fark to cram a bunch of kids who can't get vaxxed in a room when there is a substantial likelihood that some kids' parents aren't vaxxed and (WTF?!), some teachers aren't vaxxed. Foreseeable disaster


It's really just subsidized childcare. And they do learn stuff.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Back to school in The Czech Republic:

BlackPete
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: No problem with schools here, just like last year.  Keep the kids in the same, separated groups, and make 'em wear masks all the time.

I doubt it works for the young ones, but for kids old enough to sit in a desk all day, it's fine.  And this year, they're vaccinated.

Canada has anti-vaxxers, but not as many nor as problematic.  No Fox, no GOP.


Wait, what? They are? Where can I take my 9 year old for his shot?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Choose COVID.

Unsung_Hero
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BlackPete: Unsung_Hero: No problem with schools here, just like last year.  Keep the kids in the same, separated groups, and make 'em wear masks all the time.

I doubt it works for the young ones, but for kids old enough to sit in a desk all day, it's fine.  And this year, they're vaccinated.

Canada has anti-vaxxers, but not as many nor as problematic.  No Fox, no GOP.

Wait, what? They are? Where can I take my 9 year old for his shot?


You can't.  I should have specified high school.  My kids are past the elementary stage.
 
jtown
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Are you whales from Scotland?
 
