(Twitter)   Granny, those cookies aren't for you   (twitter.com) divider line
41
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

1013 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Sep 2021 at 7:36 PM (42 minutes ago)



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm surprised she didn't break her teeth on them!
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I was expecting pot & got pup instead.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Three Dog Bakery makes dog treats that , in a pinch, make an acceptable substitute for many human snacks.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I bet her coat will be nice and shiny now, fortified by nutrients every growing granny needs!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Damn, she is a mean old bird.  I'd let her eat them and tell her afterward.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In my long trek of years I have been known to enjoy the occasional gainsburger.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Damn, she is a mean old bird.  I'd let her eat them and tell her afterward.


What do you have against the dog?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Somacandra: In my long trek of years I have been known to enjoy the occasional gainsburger.


Not me.

Bacon only.

1989 - Beggin' Strips - It's Bacon Commercial
Youtube 2vnit_xL1hE
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Damn, she is a mean old bird.  I'd let her eat them and tell her afterward.


Heh.  But I would be grumpy as well if someone said that those cookies aren't for me...and I was under the assumption they were human treats.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Damn, she is a mean old bird.  I'd let her eat them and tell her afterward.


She did.

She got her cell phone to record it first.
 
SpinStopper
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Now she's gonna start wagging her tail and peeing on the carpet ;)
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Those cookies you ate, Lord Vader...  They were Wookiee Cookies!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I still remember being at a friend's house in first grade....and we tried beef jerky that was meant for dogs.

We knew what it was....but who doesn't like beef jerky, right.

/It tasted awful.
//"This beef jerky has marks from where the jockey was hitting it."
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I like how Granny was all confrontational though, like she was ready to cut a biatch.
 
phedex
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
ITS A COOKBOOK!
 
Robinfro
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Somacandra: In my long trek of years I have been known to enjoy the occasional gainsburger.

Not me.

Bacon only.

[YouTube video: 1989 - Beggin' Strips - It's Bacon Commercial]


I worked at a Crosswinds packaging plant that packaged those. On Beggin Strips day(s), I was constantly hungry because while they smell nothing like bacon straight out of the package, in diluted air they smell damn good.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

question_dj: Three Dog Bakery makes dog treats that , in a pinch, make an acceptable substitute for many human snacks.


As a good dad does, I sometimes take my toddler to Petsmart as a poor man's zoo/aquarium.  One time we are by the checkout and they have this farmer's market style cart set up with dog cookies that you can buy by the pound.  He wants one, and I explain that they are for dogs not people.  Just then an employee walks by and says, "actually they taste pretty good, I eat them all the time" and the grabs one and starts snacking.

/then we had to have the conversation in the car about how just because someone else does it that doesn't make it right
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: question_dj: Three Dog Bakery makes dog treats that , in a pinch, make an acceptable substitute for many human snacks.

As a good dad does, I sometimes take my toddler to Petsmart as a poor man's zoo/aquarium.  One time we are by the checkout and they have this farmer's market style cart set up with dog cookies that you can buy by the pound.  He wants one, and I explain that they are for dogs not people.  Just then an employee walks by and says, "actually they taste pretty good, I eat them all the time" and the grabs one and starts snacking.

/then we had to have the conversation in the car about how just because someone else does it that doesn't make it right


Lulz.

It's amusing as hell that he had no shame about it.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I set some Three Dog Bakery cookies on the dining room table a few years back.  My daughter sampled one, not realizing what it was.  To her credit, she didn't freak out. She just said "It did taste a bit plain".

So yeah, I knew what was up with the video when I immediately saw the Three Dog label.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Old joke:

An elderly man is on his death bed, when suddenly the smell fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies wafts up from the kitchen. Summoning his last reserves of strength, he crawls out of bed and down the stairs and slowly inches closer to the kitchen.

He sees a plate of cookies on the kitchen table. With shaking hands, he stretches out to take one ... and his wife slaps his hands away.

"Those are for the funeral reception!"
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Benevolent Misanthrope: Damn, she is a mean old bird.  I'd let her eat them and tell her afterward.

Heh.  But I would be grumpy as well if someone said that those cookies aren't for me...and I was under the assumption they were human treats.


Grumpy, sure.  But I wouldn't immediately respond by being a belligerent biatch, screaming that someone was being selfish and keeping them all for themselves.  Jesus.  I'd just say, "Huh?"  and then, "Oh.  Sorry."
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I tried a Milk Bone treat once. I'm not sure what dogs get excited about...it was pretty bland. Like slightly savory unsweetened granola
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

isamudyson: I was expecting pot & got pup instead.


I was expecting weed and got Wheaton instead.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Benevolent Misanthrope: Damn, she is a mean old bird.  I'd let her eat them and tell her afterward.

What do you have against the dog?


This is Biden's America.
/what
 
philodough
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well, that's kinda shiatty. Video granny eating dog treats, then post the video online for everyone to laugh at.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Should have swatted granny with a rolled up newsp...nevermind.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Years back, a friend moved in, bringing her dog with her. The dog, Gypsy, had vegetarian food and my friend says, "It's really good with milk!"
I replied, "I bet it is."
She says "No, I'm serious." and I responded that so was I.
It was pretty good stuff. Tasted like cereal, but super-dense. I would frequently grab a handful to munch on on my way out the door.

Also, Gypsy was a good girl.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: question_dj: Three Dog Bakery makes dog treats that , in a pinch, make an acceptable substitute for many human snacks.

As a good dad does, I sometimes take my toddler to Petsmart as a poor man's zoo/aquarium.  One time we are by the checkout and they have this farmer's market style cart set up with dog cookies that you can buy by the pound.  He wants one, and I explain that they are for dogs not people.  Just then an employee walks by and says, "actually they taste pretty good, I eat them all the time" and the grabs one and starts snacking.

/then we had to have the conversation in the car about how just because someone else does it that doesn't make it right



Said PetSmart employee:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SmithHiller [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Those dog treats are Golden Oreos:

Ingredients: Enriched wheat fiour, sugar, canola oil, palm oil, corn syrup, ammonium bicarbonate, sodium bicarbonate, monocalcium phosphate, soy lecithin, annatto extract (color), natural fiavor.

Ingredients: UNBLEACHED ENRICHED FLOUR , SUGAR, CANOLA AND/OR PALM OIL, HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP, SALT, BAKING SODA, SOY LECITHIN, ARTIFICIAL FLAVOR, NATURAL FLAVOR.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Also clicked here expecting them to be hash cookies.  Granny probably could've used them.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Maybe granny thinks the doggie treats will protect her from COVID.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Somacandra: In my long trek of years I have been known to enjoy the occasional gainsburger.

Not me.

Bacon only.

[YouTube video: 1989 - Beggin' Strips - It's Bacon Commercial]


That YouTube title did not need the year in it.

If that's not PEAK 80s hair, nothing is.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Why are you going to a bakery for Dog treats?

JFC people.  THEY ARE DOGS!
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: I like how Granny was all confrontational though, like she was ready to cut a biatch.


Granny is probably just tired of people being up in her shirt all the time about what she eats, when she sleeps, etc.
I've seen it a lot when older folk move in with a kid. All of a sudden they get treated like they are five and unable to make decisions for themselves. It's very frustrating.
 
zbtop
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My grandpa did something like that once. Just grabbed a dog biscuit and started munching on it.

When it was pointed out what he was eating, he just shrugged and said "it's pretty good".
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kkinnison: Why are you going to a bakery for Dog treats?

JFC people.  THEY ARE DOGS!


They have food trucks for dog treats in Seattle. This is the "new" normal.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ less than a minute ago  

kkinnison: Why are you going to a bakery for Dog treats?

JFC people.  THEY ARE DOGS!


From MIT's Moral Machine results (who ought to be spared):

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

