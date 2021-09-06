 Skip to content
Video Beef
25
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I didn't know he was a professor
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


R.I.P. Richard McBeef
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not bacon?

1989 - Beggin' Strips - It's Bacon Commercial
Youtube 2vnit_xL1hE
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fear - Beef Bologna
Youtube dO5KoBHto80
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Where's The Beef? Wendy's Commercial (January 20, 1984)
Youtube VnCajZth-24
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
gideon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been to that strip club.
 
Professor Science
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those who prefer a leaner protein,
Chicken chicken chicken
Youtube yL_-1d9OSdk
 
Meat's dream [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Literally crying.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  
digg?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Digg...

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
seventypercent [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What else are you gonna do with all that guns & butter?
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I could probably do this lecture in my sleep. Most people can, right? Seeing that it is macro and not micro, just from the snippets and glances, he is describing a two-good model for pricing, leading into comparative advantage. Everyone has had this class, and everybody who has ever taught economics has taught this.

He is using beef and peppers to give people a sense of how we value things in terms of other things. You know, and what happens when people have too many peppers and not enough beef. As a professor, you want to use two commodities that are not substitutes or complements, and which use different factor inputs.

How wonderful that the student who recorded it thought that the word beef was the takeaway from the lectures. I guess the word peppers is not funny enough. The undergrad is off to drink some beer, ignore mask rules, and load up on stonks and bitcoin to the moon. Who needs an understanding of value theory anyway? And when someone says tariffs don't work, just claim that economists don't know anything.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Beef It's What's For Dinner - Circa 1993
Youtube tviyAIS9c_U
 
iaazathot [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

seventypercent: [Fark user image 400x400]


Ok, that made me laugh.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Meep.
 
hoyt clagwell [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So, if I do a kidney lecture one of my peeps might put up a mix of me saying "kidney"?  Bring it on.

/My kidney talks suck.
//Not as much as nephrology sucks.
///But still pretty darned bad
 
seventypercent [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

iaazathot: seventypercent: [Fark user image 400x400]

Ok, that made me laugh.


If you can't resurrect a 10+ year-old joke in a thread to a farking Digg article, then there is no appropriate place to do it.
 
RatBomb
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Primus - Shake Hands with Beef (Official Video)
Youtube hoelrngvKPs
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
How low can you go?
 
janzee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I was going to post a video here, but YouTube flagged it as "age restricted," which is nonsense, and a bit heavy-handed. So here it is anyway! An oldie, but a goodie: The ECC - Lunch
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Professor Science: For those who prefer a leaner protein,
[YouTube video: Chicken chicken chicken]


Warning: chicken

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
