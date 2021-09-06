 Skip to content
Old n' busted in Mexico City: Christopher Columbus statue. New, improved and less genocide-y: Indigenous female figure
21
    More: Spiffy, Mexico City, Christopher Columbus, Americas, United States, Latin America, Columbus statue, Indigenous peoples of the Americas, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum  
•       •       •

21 Comments     (+0 »)
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blaming Columbus for what happened in "the new world" is like blaming Ronald McDonald for the broken McFlurry machine.
 
buster_v
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would Mexico have a Christopher Columbus statue in the first place?
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, Indigenous Female, my favorite historical figure. She existed and she did stuff somewhere at some point.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Blaming Columbus for what happened in "the new world" is like blaming Ronald McDonald for the broken McFlurry machine.


No, he was actually kind of a dick.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buster_v: Why would Mexico have a Christopher Columbus statue in the first place?


It's hard to find things in Mexico not influenced by the heritage of Spain's contact with what is modern-day Mexico beginning with Columbus' initial contact with the New World in 1492.
 
Albinoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get not putting Columbus up as a statue, he did some bad things when he got here. But at least he took a chance and did something no one had done before, and that specifically might be something to admire.
This is a participation award. Good job making babies, keeping your family fed, and surviving. I mean ever single female ancestor throughout history has pulled this unique and amazing feat off, including all non-human ones, but congrats all the same.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JammerJim: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Blaming Columbus for what happened in "the new world" is like blaming Ronald McDonald for the broken McFlurry machine.

No, he was actually kind of a dick.


And not just by modern standards. He was such a dick in the "New World" that the Spanish monarchs behind the farking Inquisition were horrified and felt the need to punish him for what he did to the natives.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albinoman: I get not putting Columbus up as a statue, he did some bad things when he got here. But at least he took a chance and did something no one had done before, and that specifically might be something to admire.


Leif Erikson disagrees.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Or you could always go the San Jose, CA route and dedicate a statue of cow poop to Quetzalcoatl...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If you have a legacy or history of abusing humans, you should be disqualified from having a public statue erected in your honor. No public funds should be paying for that whatsoever.

/heh, erected
 
cwheelie
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

JammerJim: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Blaming Columbus for what happened in "the new world" is like blaming Ronald McDonald for the broken McFlurry machine.

No, he was actually kind of a dick.


everyone was back then
 
Chuck87
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Okay, which indigenous tribe does she represent?  Hopefully, it's not one that involved enslavement of other tribes and human sacrifices.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A statue of him in Mexico makes no sense anyhow, since he wasn't from there and never saw the place either. Same for United States and Canada.
Unless of course you're just putting up statues of randos to celebrate racism. Then it makes some sense.
 
joepennerlives
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

LordJiro: Albinoman: I get not putting Columbus up as a statue, he did some bad things when he got here. But at least he took a chance and did something no one had done before, and that specifically might be something to admire.

Leif Erikson disagrees.


Leif was around the New World just about long enough to have a cup of coffee.  Or mead.  Or whatever those guys drank in between pillaging and raping.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Albinoman: I get not putting Columbus up as a statue, he did some bad things when he got here. But at least he took a chance and did something no one had done before, and that specifically might be something to admire.
This is a participation award. Good job making babies, keeping your family fed, and surviving. I mean ever single female ancestor throughout history has pulled this unique and amazing feat off, including all non-human ones, but congrats all the same.


Just to add on to what others have said...

Leif Erikson and his crew were the first Europeans to arrive on North America, predating Columbus by about 400 years. The reason why Columbus is so well-known for 'discovering' America dates back to the 1900's wave of Italian immigration to the US. The 'contribution' of Columbus was emphasized and taught to give the new Italian-Americans a connection to the continent and the country; a reason to embrace America beyond the concept of 'a better life'.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

joepennerlives: LordJiro: Albinoman: I get not putting Columbus up as a statue, he did some bad things when he got here. But at least he took a chance and did something no one had done before, and that specifically might be something to admire.

Leif Erikson disagrees.

Leif was around the New World just about long enough to have a cup of coffee.  Or mead.  Or whatever those guys drank in between pillaging and raping.


Wow. Fast workers, those Norse. They built a small settlement and a ship-repair outpost on a coffee break.

Yes. No permanent, large settlement was created, but the evidence abounds that there was a Norse presence in North America for at lest a year or two.
 
trialpha
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

austerity101: If you have a legacy or history of abusing humans, you should be disqualified from having a public statue erected in your honor. No public funds should be paying for that whatsoever.

/heh, erected


So no statues at all then?

Humanities entire history has basically been humans abusing humans.
 
SpinStopper
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

God-is-a-Taco: Ah, Indigenous Female, my favorite historical figure. She existed and she did stuff somewhere at some point.


Probably didn't wear a bra, either.  Wonder if the statue will reflect this ;)
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: joepennerlives: LordJiro: Albinoman: I get not putting Columbus up as a statue, he did some bad things when he got here. But at least he took a chance and did something no one had done before, and that specifically might be something to admire.

Leif Erikson disagrees.

Leif was around the New World just about long enough to have a cup of coffee.  Or mead.  Or whatever those guys drank in between pillaging and raping.

Wow. Fast workers, those Norse. They built a small settlement and a ship-repair outpost on a coffee break.

Yes. No permanent, large settlement was created, but the evidence abounds that there was a Norse presence in North America for at lest a year or two.


So his deliberately hyperbolic statement was deliberately hyperbolic.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SpinStopper: God-is-a-Taco: Ah, Indigenous Female, my favorite historical figure. She existed and she did stuff somewhere at some point.

Probably didn't wear a bra, either.  Wonder if the statue will reflect this ;)


dafuq
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

JammerJim: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Blaming Columbus for what happened in "the new world" is like blaming Ronald McDonald for the broken McFlurry machine.

No, he was actually kind of a dick.


So was Ronald McDonald.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
