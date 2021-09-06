 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Armed suspect accidentally shoots self while fleeing, then escapes cops onto a rooftop. Deputies bring his sister to the scene "in an attempt to communicate with him, which was unsuccessful." Suspect finally subdued with beanbag rounds   (pcsoweb.com) divider line
6
    More: Florida, Police, 18-year-old Myles Abbott, Criminal law, Grand Theft of a Firearm, Assault, Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, Misdemeanor, Firearm  
•       •       •

235 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Sep 2021 at 6:24 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
macadamnut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aquapope
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Comedy Central needs a sequel to Drunk History called Drunk Florida.  Famous funny people get drunk off their asses and re-create news stories of stupid shiat from Florida.  It's not like they'd ever run out of material.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Practiced my entire childhood for this opportunity, and someone beats me to it. Fark.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They cornholed him.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The Aristocrats!
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I don't think they were drunk, or at least that wasn't their main problem. They were really young, 1 of them under 18. Basically stupid young kids with guns, trying to act tough, but only succeeding in screwing up their own lives.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.