(NPR)   There's a new way to treat COVID that only takes 145 days and millions of dollars, assuming you can find both a machine and a free ICU bed, and your insurance will pay for it   (npr.org) divider line
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"For nearly five months, Yang had blood pumping out a hole in her neck and running through the rolling ECMO cart by her bed."

Maybe it wouldn't have taken so long if they kept the damn thing from rolling around.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
ECMO doesn't cure anything, it is just a bridge.  For some folks, it's a bridge to recovery.  For others, it's a bridge to transplant.
 
RainDawg
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm feeling pretty smug about being vaccinated these days.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: ECMO doesn't cure anything, it is just a bridge.  For some folks, it's a bridge to recovery.  For others, it's a bridge to transplant.


Username...checks out...on opposite day?
 
Reverend J
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
At least in Australia a week on ECMO is about the same cost as a heart transplant, so 146 days is mind-bending. I know they quote $5000/day, but that doesn't include all the support, meds, etc.

Compare that to a shot that costs $30, even at $5000/day, one vaccination can make its money back in about 8.6 minutes if it prevents another day of ECMO, and that's a massive low-ball, because it discounts everything running up to ECMO.

TL,DR: Get your farking shot.
 
morg
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

RainDawg: I'm feeling pretty smug about being vaccinated these days.


146 days puts this in early to mid April and she's 38 so she wasn't eligible yet unless she has a job that lets her jump the line.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

RainDawg: I'm feeling pretty smug about being vaccinated these days.


I don't really see it as smugness.  It would be smug if maybe you'd skipped the line and got vaccinated early, or got a vaccine that was denied to many others.

Now that it's pretty much available at every corner pharmacy, at no charge, to me, it's much more schadenfreude than smugness.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You can always get a free vaccination.
 
The Official Fark Cajun [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: ECMO doesn't cure anything, it is just a bridge.  For some folks, it's a bridge to recovery.  For others, it's a bridge to transplant.


This.

It's a time-buying procedure, not a cure.
 
wild9
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Buddy was hooked up to something similar when he had is aorta replaced.

/This was 20 years ago
// He has Marfan's Syndrome and nearly 40 now in pretty good shape.
 
sweepy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

akya: RainDawg: I'm feeling pretty smug about being vaccinated these days.

I don't really see it as smugness.  It would be smug if maybe you'd skipped the line and got vaccinated early, or got a vaccine that was denied to many others.

Now that it's pretty much available at every corner pharmacy, at no charge, to me, it's much more schadenfreude than smugness.


Is it skipping the line if I had a pre-existing condition that let me get mine 2 months before most of the population? Not feeling smug, but wondering if I should now.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: You can always get a free vaccination.


I just got my booster. I am 72 years old and I would not be a candidate for ECMO. I would rather let some children take it rather then waste three months of their time and resources.
 
VOCSL5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Can anyone please point me into a serious information page/article/site/really, anything regarding the mental health issue of these people willingly putting themselves/their "loved" ones/others at risk just so they can go to a restaurant, or an even bigger event like a concert or a festival or whatever congregation....
I'm genuinely interested in this kind of study because I've been rereading some of my philosophy favorites...
Thanks in advance! :)
 
Joxertheflighty
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Reverend J: At least in Australia a week on ECMO is about the same cost as a heart transplant, so 146 days is mind-bending. I know they quote $5000/day, but that doesn't include all the support, meds, etc.

Compare that to a shot that costs $30, even at $5000/day, one vaccination can make its money back in about 8.6 minutes if it prevents another day of ECMO, and that's a massive low-ball, because it discounts everything running up to ECMO.

TL,DR: Get your farking shot.


Yeah I saw that quote and thought it probably doesn't include all of the meds, transfusions, imaging, rehab, labs, and anything else that is required for those patients.  A coworker once commented that ICU costs about $10,000 per day, probably depending on patient requirements (it was a passing comment in a larger conversation about caring for an American with no insurance in our Canadian hospital), so I expect ECMO patients are closer to $25,000 or $30,000 per day.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: You can always get a free vaccination.


That's crazy talk. Why you talkin crazy talk?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

VOCSL5: Can anyone please point me into a serious information page/article/site/really, anything regarding the mental health issue of these people willingly putting themselves/their "loved" ones/others at risk just so they can go to a restaurant, or an even bigger event like a concert or a festival or whatever congregation....
I'm genuinely interested in this kind of study because I've been rereading some of my philosophy favorites...
Thanks in advance! :)


They are strong. Only the weak get COVID. If they act like they could get COVID, then they are admitting weakness. They cannot admit weakness, or they'll get called names. Names hurt. Therefore, they act like they're immune.
 
padraig
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You know what's truly aggravating ? (Among hundreds of other things that are truly aggravating)

It's that for decades, conspiracy theorists told us that if we did not have a vaccine against AIDS or cancer yet, it's because pharmaceutical companies made a lot more money from treating diseases rather than preventing it.

And now plague rats are finding excuses after excuses to get treatments against covid that do not work, instead of the cheap vaccines that do
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

padraig: You know what's truly aggravating ? (Among hundreds of other things that are truly aggravating)

It's that for decades, conspiracy theorists told us that if we did not have a vaccine against AIDS or cancer yet, it's because pharmaceutical companies made a lot more money from treating diseases rather than preventing it.

And now plague rats are finding excuses after excuses to get treatments against covid that do not work, instead of the cheap vaccines that do


The real plague rats are the nearly 50% of society that are obese and morbidly obese.  The vast majority of hospitalizations in young people are due to obesity.  This woman is a prime example of that.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
When I was on line at the local Walgreens some religious whacko was telling me how Jesus was going to save him and he was not going to get the vaccine and he was there for his heart medicine.
I said I had more faith in the science and told him the story about the guy who waited for god to save him only to be told he sent numerous people to rescue him which he ignored.
I also told him if he had a leaky faucet would he trust god to repair it or call for a plumber. All this information went over his head.
Then he told me his girlfriend had suggested that she was going to try to get the vaccine and before she did she got the Covid so I think he was telling me that since she doubted Jesus ,she got the virus. I finally said that he shouldn't be getting his heart medicine if he really believed the way he did . He wasn't a happy camper and I told him I would pray for him.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ecmo isn't new.  The Chinese were saying that it was the last resort treatment before the outbreaks started in the States.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

VOCSL5: Can anyone please point me into a serious information page/article/site/really, anything regarding the mental health issue of these people willingly putting themselves/their "loved" ones/others at risk just so they can go to a restaurant, or an even bigger event like a concert or a festival or whatever congregation....
I'm genuinely interested in this kind of study because I've been rereading some of my philosophy favorites...
Thanks in advance! :)


Most of the antivaxxers are completely lunatic white Republicans who are usually evangelicals. They adore Trump. Their mental health was already kablooey.

The real concern are the numbers of very good and incredibly comptent nurses and other health workers who are leaving the profession or getting the hell out of ICUs when they can. Their mental health is the question.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cakeman: IRestoreFurniture: You can always get a free vaccination.

I just got my booster. I am 72 years old and I would not be a candidate for ECMO. I would rather let some children take it rather then waste three months of their time and resources.


you are sweet as sugar. bless your heart.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cakeman: When I was on line at the local Walgreens some religious whacko was telling me how Jesus was going to save him and he was not going to get the vaccine and he was there for his heart medicine.
I said I had more faith in the science and told him the story about the guy who waited for god to save him only to be told he sent numerous people to rescue him which he ignored.
I also told him if he had a leaky faucet would he trust god to repair it or call for a plumber. All this information went over his head.
Then he told me his girlfriend had suggested that she was going to try to get the vaccine and before she did she got the Covid so I think he was telling me that since she doubted Jesus ,she got the virus. I finally said that he shouldn't be getting his heart medicine if he really believed the way he did . He wasn't a happy camper and I told him I would pray for him.


There's a hadith that goes like this:

Mohammed saw a Bedouin walk away from his camel without bothering to tie it down. He asked why. "I trust in God (Allah)," the man said.

"First tie down your camel, then trust in God," Mohammed replied.

(I mean, this won't work, because they dont realize Allah is God, but I like this even better than the flood parable.)
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Can I infuse my oxygenated blood with horse dewormer and bleach?  No?

Hard pass.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
At first I read this as "ACME", not "ECMO". My first thought was to tell them that the coyote tried for years to warn us about their products, apparently to no avail.
 
Datanerd
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: ECMO doesn't cure anything, it is just a bridge.  For some folks, it's a bridge to recovery.  For others, it's a bridge to transplant.


Thanks, Dr Nick!

/Seriously, thanks.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What if, and stay with me here, you just get your free shot and wear a $5 mask?
 
