 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Scottish Sun)   Cops taser man in Paisley, Must have been the fashion police   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
8
    More: Scary, The Sun, Pleading, The Times, Newspaper, News of the World, police officer, English-language films, News Corporation  
•       •       •

205 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Sep 2021 at 4:55 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someone hit the Breezango signal:

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Better than shiatterton.
 
strutin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
HOTY candidate, right there.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size


And doves cried.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Big dummy
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"But one cop was left with a serious head injury and another was hurt during an alleged confrontation after they pursued him onto Gallow Green Road."

You would think that, cops being cops and with the gallows right there, they would have just finished the job and not bothered with tasers.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's Paisley Time!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/no, Dad, no!
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hey guys. What's going on in here?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.