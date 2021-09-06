 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News4Jax)   Please excuse the bearer from mask and vaccine requirements. Signed, Epstein's mother's nurse   (news4jax.com) divider line
21
    More: Florida, News4Jax I-TEAM, Picnic, Duval County, Florida, Florida, Nursing, Jacksonville, Florida, I-TEAM, TEAM cameras  
•       •       •

808 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Sep 2021 at 4:35 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If Florida had  properly functioning medical licensing the "nurse" practicing medicine for the purpose of harming public health would have any license immediately suspended pending a hearing for permanent revocation.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

eurotrader: If Florida had  properly functioning medical licensing the "nurse" practicing medicine for the purpose of harming public health would have any license immediately suspended pending a hearing for permanent revocation.


Sure. On the flip side, how many of these notes are going to be followed up on anyway? It's not like the school is going to verify that Dr. Acula is actually licensed to practice medicine in the state and seeing Timmy, are they?
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I'd like to get a religious exemption for both my hubby and I but we are both at home with covid currently," said one commenter.


you farking assholes.
 
vrax
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"I'd like to get a religious exemption for both my hubby and I but we are both at home with covid currently," said one commenter.

Yeah, fark you!  Convince the virus to give a shiat about religion and we'll talk.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I see this "religious exemption" mentioned all the time, but no one ever actually cites, with evidence, what religions have mandates saying not to get vaccinated.

The implied question here is rhetorical, of course, since I know the idea that someone's religion says they can't get vaccinated is unmitigated bullshiat that is just a stand-in for "I DON'T WANNA!!!!"
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
She and everyone who visits her for an "excuse" will hopefully get COVID and die.
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bootleg: eurotrader: If Florida had  properly functioning medical licensing the "nurse" practicing medicine for the purpose of harming public health would have any license immediately suspended pending a hearing for permanent revocation.

Sure. On the flip side, how many of these notes are going to be followed up on anyway? It's not like the school is going to verify that Dr. Acula is actually licensed to practice medicine in the state and seeing Timmy, are they?


I used to see Dr. Acula for my hemophilia treatments. I stopped, because frankly, he sucks.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

eurotrader: If Florida had  properly functioning medical licensing the "nurse" practicing medicine for the purpose of harming public health would have any license immediately suspended pending a hearing for permanent revocation.


Florida has many laws protecting scammers.
It's the main reason the state is the way it is.
The second reason is all the old people, tourists, and hicks.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"religious exemption against being vaccinated" would only apply for "religions" that came into existence after 1913 or so.  No religious doctrine before then would have a clue as to what "vaccine" was.

My googling for religions which started after 1913 comes up empty.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

shoegaze99: I see this "religious exemption" mentioned all the time, but no one ever actually cites, with evidence, what religions have mandates saying not to get vaccinated.


Because there isn't any. Vaccines didn't exist when religions were invented and it's all interpretation. They take vague things from them and twist them into meaning what they want them to mean.

It's like when people claim that the 2nd amendment says private citizens should only be able to own muskets.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Here's my official religious exemption to go fark yourself, Forger.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
No religion in the USA has a vaccination prohibition.  None.  This has been haggled about for over 40 years and nobody has successfully claimed this kind of exemption.    Any business or establishment is free to reject any vaccination exemption claiming to be religious.   Same with masks.

Just tear it up, and when they get indignant just tell them to tell it to the judge.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"I'd like to get a religious exemption for both my hubby and I but we are both at home with covid currently," said one commenter.

Pray harder.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

shoegaze99: I see this "religious exemption" mentioned all the time, but no one ever actually cites, with evidence, what religions have mandates saying not to get vaccinated.

The implied question here is rhetorical, of course, since I know the idea that someone's religion says they can't get vaccinated is unmitigated bullshiat that is just a stand-in for "I DON'T WANNA!!!!"


"...and the Lord told Isiah that he must not drink of water of the spring but of the emissions of the horses and cattle for the spring water contained demons that would make his teeth turn into birds..." Leviticus 14:88
 
The Angry Mick
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Actual, scream-worthy quote FTFA:

"'I'd like to get a religious exemption for both my hubby and I but we are both at home with covid currently,' said one commenter."
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: "religious exemption against being vaccinated" would only apply for "religions" that came into existence after 1913 or so.  No religious doctrine before then would have a clue as to what "vaccine" was.

My googling for religions which started after 1913 comes up empty.


Scientology, depending on your viewpoint.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

VisualiseThis: kpaxoid: "religious exemption against being vaccinated" would only apply for "religions" that came into existence after 1913 or so.  No religious doctrine before then would have a clue as to what "vaccine" was.

My googling for religions which started after 1913 comes up empty.

Scientology, depending on your viewpoint.


Trumpism- that's a religion right? Or do we have to wait til he is dead?
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: My googling for religions which started after 1913 comes up empty.


There's Jedi, and the Flying Spaghetti Monster.

You need a more powerful Google.
 
NinjaFapper
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Angry Mick: Actual, scream-worthy quote FTFA:

"'I'd like to get a religious exemption for both my hubby and I but we are both at home with covid currently,' said one commenter."


That has to be a well obfuscated troll.  Please lord tell me it is a troll.  I know people exist who are THAT stupid, but holy shiat.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Angry Mick: Actual, scream-worthy quote FTFA:

"'I'd like to get a religious exemption for both my hubby and I but we are both at home with covid currently,' said one commenter."


*twitching*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.