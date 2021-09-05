 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News4Jax)   What a pisser   (news4jax.com) divider line
13
    More: Florida, English-language films, American films, Hotel, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Hyatt, Saturday night, bathroom of Morton, Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront  
•       •       •

1127 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Sep 2021 at 5:39 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
stilted [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thought it was a "Joe Buck is a jerk" story.

/Leaving disappointed
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate standing in line, too... but...damn!
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida. With stand your ground I'm going to hazard a guess that it went like something this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GORDON
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, dip
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never been shot in a steakhouse bathroom, but I once got busy in a Burger King bathroom.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was  a bathroom attendant involved.  Because they can be annoying as fark.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Urine real trouble
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You see what happens when the whole wall of urinals is open and that weird guy, me, comes in and uses the urinal right next to yours. Maybe I'll use a "wide stance" to grab your attention, like you hadn't already noticed my uncomfortable presence. Next thing you'll know I'm giving you a wet-willy! Then I run away before flushing and washing my hands!

This really pisses people off. Especially in Florida bathrooms.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Was  a bathroom attendant involved.  Because they can be annoying as fark.


One got arrested the other day for hitting somebody upside the head with a baton.

But of course we all know what the answer is: drug deal gone bad. Most likely meth.

/ forget it, Jake, it's Florida
 
cheap_thoughts [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This wouldn't have happened if they just put in a Ruth Chris instead!!!!
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Was looking for the line of urinals cartoon to modify the vegan line, but found this instead:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TXLanding
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: Was looking for the line of urinals cartoon to modify the vegan line, but found this instead:

[Fark user image image 500x623]


This gave me the best laugh I've had in a while. Freaked the cats right out.

Thank you, sir or madam.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.