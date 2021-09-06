 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   With no other problems to worry about some Brits get upset with the restoration of Big Ben   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Fark user imageView Full Size

Big Ben is the name of the bell inside that clock tower.
 
RETIRE!!!

Oh wait, the other Big Ben.
 

 
With all that scaffolding, they really must be working around the clock.
 

 

 
This is the flag of the Republic of Georgia, with five George's flags.  The flag is from at least the Crusades, and adorns flags and crests of quite a few countries and cities in Europe.

Fark user imageView Full Size



I fail to see the George's flags on the face of the clock, done in the Victorian or very recent era of England.  The Roman numerals also look very strange.   Must be left over from before the Opium wars.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: [Fark user image 320x480]


Funnily enough TFA says they're changing to an electric clock while they refurbish the mechanical one. But it still has hands, not digital....
 
It's going to be a binary clock face.
10000:11011:00000
 
The Chimes Of Big Ben
The Chimes Of Big Ben
 
What are we going to do for the Internet while they are fixing Big Ben?
 

 

 
And this refurbishment is but a tiny sample of what is coming. They're going to move Parliament out completely for ten years so that the entire building can be refurbished.
 
Jake Havechek: [Fark user image image 425x238]


(╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: [Fark user image image 320x480]


need a gif of it blinking "12:00"
 
English flags in London?!?! How DARE they!!
 
BitwiseShift: This is the flag of the Republic of Georgia, with five George's flags.  The flag is from at least the Crusades, and adorns flags and crests of quite a few countries and cities in Europe.

[Fark user image 215x144]


I fail to see the George's flags on the face of the clock, done in the Victorian or very recent era of England.  The Roman numerals also look very strange.   Must be left over from before the Opium wars.

[Fark user image 480x341]


There's a row of 6 of them across the top.

There's a row of 6 of them across the top.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt: And this refurbishment is but a tiny sample of what is coming. They're going to move Parliament out completely for ten years so that the entire building can be refurbished.


If the Tories run the place, then it's off to Chiantishire, or some newer enclave fully of Russian oligarchs needing some Mediteranean or Alpine scenery.
 
Considering it's a Daily Mail link, I'm assuming it's some reactionary spouting off BS about some imagined "political correctness gone mad"?  Just a guess.
 
BitwiseShift: Carter Pewterschmidt: And this refurbishment is but a tiny sample of what is coming. They're going to move Parliament out completely for ten years so that the entire building can be refurbished.

If the Tories run the place, then it's off to Chiantishire, or some newer enclave fully of Russian oligarchs needing some Mediteranean or Alpine scenery.


You do know the Tories aren't exactly Russia's favourite people, right? Oligarchs like Chelsea owner Abramovich have been forced out of the country because they can't shoe their money is legit, and the Russians living in London and donating money to the Conservative party are Russians who fled Russia and Putin fearing arrest.
 
neritz: With all that scaffolding, they really must be working around the clock.



 
BitwiseShift: This is the flag of the Republic of Georgia, with five George's flags.  The flag is from at least the Crusades, and adorns flags and crests of quite a few countries and cities in Europe.

[Fark user image image 215x144]


I fail to see the George's flags on the face of the clock, done in the Victorian or very recent era of England.  The Roman numerals also look very strange.   Must be left over from before the Opium wars.

[Fark user image image 480x341]


The Cross of Saint George (or Saint George's Cross), in heraldry, is a red cross (with straight horizontal and vertical pieces) on a white field. See the flag of England as an unadorned example. .

The flag of Georgia would be a cross of Saint George with a Bolnisi cross (commonly know as a Georgian cross) in each quarter.

The picture you posted has them largely hidden by scaffolding, but the second image in their gallery shows them along the top.
 
Looks pretty amazing to me. Despite the alleged rage of "Scottish Nationalists", I think they're doing a great farking job. At least from the image of that beautiful clock face.

You probably can't see it from Scotland anyway.
 
SirMadness: English flags in London?!?! How DARE they!!


On the British Parliament building (which was built long after the establishment of the United Kingdom). I think it is silly to get excited over this but it isn't just "an English flag in England"
 
For people like me who don't not know anything about the St-George's flag and why it appearing on Big Ben might upset some Scottish people: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Saint_G​e​orge%27s_Cross#England
 
If time's a drug, then Big Ben is a huge needle injecting it into the sky!
 
Carter Pewterschmidt: And this refurbishment is but a tiny sample of what is coming. They're going to move Parliament out completely for ten years so that the entire building can be refurbished.


For 1.5 billion pounds I wonder if it would be cheaper to tear it down and build a new building.
 
AteMyBrain: Looks pretty amazing to me. Despite the alleged rage of "Scottish Nationalists", I think they're doing a great farking job. At least from the image of that beautiful clock face.



The whole building is amazing. I did a tour of Parliament a couple of years ago. It's a huge place, lots of fantastic architecture and finish, with the Lords far fancier than the Commons. But the place is falling apart.
The nice bits.
The bad bits.

It's like the White House. Just after the war they completely gutted it leaving only the outside walls, and then rebuilt it from the inside.

 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: [Fark user image image 320x480]



 
dywed88: SirMadness: English flags in London?!?! How DARE they!!

On the British Parliament building (which was built long after the establishment of the United Kingdom). I think it is silly to get excited over this but it isn't just "an English flag in England"


On the other hand the Welsh, Scottish and Northern Irish have their own regional assemblies and governments. The English don't.
So while English MPs don't get to vote on many issues in the Scottish, Welsh and NI parliaments the MPs from Scotland, Wales and NI can vote on issues in Westminster that affect English people.

If there was a English devolved parliament equal to the Scottish, Welsh and NI assemblies then you could argue that Westminster was the "British" Parliament.

The Scots Welsh and Northern Irish get their own parliaments, MPs and governments.
The English get a few small flags on the side of a clock tower.

Give us our own assembly and take away the power of those Scottish and Welsh MPs to vote on our issues and we'll let them have some flags on the tower.
 
Flashlight: Carter Pewterschmidt: And this refurbishment is but a tiny sample of what is coming. They're going to move Parliament out completely for ten years so that the entire building can be refurbished.

For 1.5 billion pounds I wonder if it would be cheaper to tear it down and build a new building.


In London one and a half billion doesn't get you anything like the Palace of Westminster. There are private houses worth £250 million, one sixth of that £1.5 billion.
 
AteMyBrain: Looks pretty amazing to me. Despite the alleged rage of "Scottish Nationalists", I think they're doing a great farking job. At least from the image of that beautiful clock face.

You probably can't see it from Scotland anyway.


You're not my supervisor.
 

 
