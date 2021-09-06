 Skip to content
(CNN)   Exasperated family separates siblings in hope of stopping constant squabbling   (cnn.com) divider line
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heard in the OR: "If you two don't stop poking each other, I'm going to pull this surgery over!"
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's so nuts that we can do this kind of stuff. I was reading a story about a baby that was born with bilateral rebel agenesis that they managed to keep alive too. She's a year old now I think.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Renal god damn it. No one will keep the south from rising again. Except obesity and covid. And diabetes. And prostate cancer.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They'll grow up to be smart. Two heads are better than one.
 
morg
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They'll get PTSD whenever teachers say, "Put your heads together and come up with a solution."
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The surgeon then gifted each kid their own pyramid to store grain and a good stabbing knife
 
