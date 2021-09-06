 Skip to content
(MSN)   Minnesota State Patrol destroyed massive amounts of evidence in wake of George Floyd's murder   (msn.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Criminals doing criminal destruction of evidence isn't a surprise. Having something to hide and destroying records should result in firings and criminal charges if possible.
 
unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Give 'em here.  I know some guys who can recover damned near anything.

By the way, all those things are usually captured on the server anyway, and permanently stored.  When you "delete" something all you're really doing, most of the time, is setting a flag that says whether of not you can see it.  Databases, especially production-level databases with two-phase commit and multiple redundancies, remember everything.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let's try to stay focused on the real problem.  Tom Brady upgraded his phone.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This. Unless there system was set up to be able to purge records, individual officers can't do this. The server admin would have it set to keep copies as they are required to do for state record retention purposes.

There attempting to delete them is a crime. Charge them criminally.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

username checks out
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Not always.  Knowing the police, they configured it so that no permanent backups are made.  Can't have emails of concern to the public made public.  A large corporation will permanently archive all email to comply with data retention laws.  Cops don't follow the law.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
as the courts and other investigators attempt to reconstruct whether law enforcement used improper force in the chaos

The hundreds of videos on the internet of them using improper force isn't enough to determine if they were using improper force?
 
misanthropicsob
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Criminals doing criminal destruction of evidence isn't a surprise. Having something to hide and destroying records should result in firings and criminal charges if possible.


"Should" is doing some really heavy lifting there.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
There should be a law against destroying evidence ..
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The only way to deal with this is to assume that whatever was deleted was as terrible as can possibly be imagined. Adverse inferences to the extreme.

You don't have the record to show that you didn't do anything wrong? Well, isn't that too bad.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Let's try to stay focused on the real problem.  Tom Brady upgraded his phone.


Is that what we call it these days?
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
as the courts and other investigators attempt to reconstruct whether law enforcement used improper force in the chaos following George Floyd's murder.

If they are deleting emails, tweets and any other evidence, seems pretty obvious they were using improper force. Plus they are pigs so all they know how to do is lie.
 
genner
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Let's try to stay focused on the real problem.  Tom Brady upgraded his phone.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Guess what, file the lawsuits, their destruction of evidence can actually help your case. The legal principal is call spoilation, if there should be evidence retained but the defending party intentionally destroyed it the court will assume the facts you present are supported by the destroyed evidence if the facts are reasonable. If you say officers of the department conspired to use unreasonable force to suppress your civil rights and the officers destroyed communications then it's reasonable to assume they did. You're not going to get any individual convicted if a criminal act this way, but a collective civil rights action should be a slam dunk between the video evidence and the destroyed records.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We all assumed that, right?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Please, try and understand.   These were police officers.  These things happen.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I can only imagine how many racist jokes that they were circulating.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This would be illegal if it wasn't for the people doing it.
 
