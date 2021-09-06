 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast) Weeners Come for the Musk, stay for the wiener jokes. What a pic   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
13
    More: Weeners, International Space Station, Space exploration, Space Shuttle, Human spaceflight, Elon Musk, Inspiration4 Mission, SpaceX, Outer space  
•       •       •

720 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Sep 2021 at 3:10 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there wasn't a human life and volunteer, I would wish that this thing blows up on launch and the flaming wreckage falls on the TX gop
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn voice recognition
Human life involved
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's not much compared to the following hilarity:

https://www.theguardian.com/technolog​y​/2021/aug/29/the-smartest-person-in-an​y-room-anywhere-in-defence-of-elon-mus​k-by-douglas-coupland
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"the first all-civilian flight to orbit Earth-feels like "prepackaged corporate publicity."

otherwise just known as 'publicity'

its a company, why the shock?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Musky wiener and Schweddy balls.

It's what's for dinner.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Norwegian Squirrel
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: That's not much compared to the following hilarity:

https://www.theguardian.com/technology​/2021/aug/29/the-smartest-person-in-an​y-room-anywhere-in-defence-of-elon-mus​k-by-douglas-coupland


Oh god I think I just ruptured my cringing pipes...
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
All I need to know about that greasy fark is that he threw a hissy fit because Thailand took advise from experienced divers and declined the Tesla mini sub in that cave rescue, and the greasy fark subsequently called one of the divers a pedophile.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Norwegian Squirrel: gameshowhost: That's not much compared to the following hilarity:

https://www.theguardian.com/technology​/2021/aug/29/the-smartest-person-in-an​y-room-anywhere-in-defence-of-elon-mus​k-by-douglas-coupland

Oh god I think I just ruptured my cringing pipes...


I'd not been aware that Douglas Coupland had gone totally insane, so it was interesting in that respect.

/was like watching a ted bundy documentary
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

baka-san: If there wasn't a human life and volunteer, I would wish that this thing blows up on launch and the flaming wreckage falls on the TX gop


I thought the Taliban were the ones against technological progress. Turns out hate-filled liberals are right there with them. Stay classy Fark.
 
bughunter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Netflix Strokes Elon Musk's Otherworldly Ego

Obligatory...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: baka-san: If there wasn't a human life and volunteer, I would wish that this thing blows up on launch and the flaming wreckage falls on the TX gop

I thought the Taliban were the ones against technological progress. Turns out hate-filled liberals are right there with them. Stay classy Fark.


Well, aren't you precious
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.